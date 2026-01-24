We all do things that irritate other people, right? But sometimes, there are little habits that seem to crop up on entirely too many of our first — and often last — dates with dudes. Some of these guys are painfully boring, and it shows in their dating behavior. Here are a few of the dating mistakes that separate men who stand out from those who literally have zero personality to speak of.

If a man has these 6 dating habits, he's likely a low-quality person:

1. Texting at the table

I get it: you're busy. You have a lot of friends. You have a lot of business to attend to. You perhaps even have other romantic prospects. I don't care, though, because if you had to be on the phone all night, you should've just canceled our date and not wasted my time at this table staring at spaghetti and listening to you "click, click, click" while smiling bemusedly to yourself. And no, I really don't want to see your friend's cat.

2. Not tipping

Whether he's paying or you have agreed to split the bill, there should always be an adequate tip for good service. Nothing is more frustrating than when you look over and realize that your date has left a 10% tip to a server who’s been nothing but nice and helpful. I always wind up just paying a bit extra in cash or adding it to my check, but still: it’s a huge turn-off.

Astrologer Aria Gmitter explained, "Nothing says 'I lack social intelligence' like a person who goes to a restaurant and makes it clear they do not plan to tip based on the bill's total, but instead on their definition of quality service."

3. Posting photos of you together on social media way too soon

If I've been with somebody for a while, I'm totally fine with them posting photos of us online. But when you’ve only been on one or two dates with a guy, it's pretty awkward for him to just spontaneously take a picture of you and put it on various social media networks without asking.

"Dating is sometimes like treading through shark-infested waters," cautioned dating coach Dina Colada. "The sharks may be rich, funny, sensual, handsome, chubby, rude, sexy, just plain clueless, or have bad taste. You never know until you get up close and personal. But the best part about dating is that even with dating fails, there is never a dull moment. There is always something to learn about yourself (and men) when you meet someone new."

4. Talking incessantly about exes

What is with people who do this? On the one hand, I understand if you feel compelled to honestly discuss something serious; for example, revealing right off the bat that you are in the midst of a separation from your spouse or that you still live with an ex-partner. But just randomly bringing up how awesome or awful your last ex was? Either way, it reflects poorly.

Relationship coach Michael Griswold added, "If you repeatedly bring up your ex on a first date, there's a good chance one of two things will happen: You will seem as if you are not completely over them, or you will come across as bitter and defeated by romance. Neither impression leaves others wanting to know more."

5. Mocking your career choices

Whenever I tell people I'm a writer, I often get the "oh, so you’re unemployed, but your parents pay the rent?" response because people tend to associate young female writers with, say, Lena Dunham's character in the first season of Girls. This is fine to joke around about if you're friends with somebody, but patronizingly judging a person's job is definitely not going to win you any points on a date. I've heard — from both men and women — stories of people making fun of them for being musicians, artists, lawyers, and a whole slew of other careers. It's irritating. Don't do it.

6. Ordering for you without asking

Unless the person you're on a date with expressly requests that you order for her, this feels a bit condescending. It may come from a well-meaning place, but it feels antiquated and rude. Generally speaking, people like to make their own choices and, regardless of how you feel about certain foods, your date might feel completely different.

Sam Escobar covers beauty, health, and wellness for The Daily Beast, and has written for publications including The Cut (New York Magazine), Allure Magazine, Well+Good, Business Insider, Esquire, and Latina.