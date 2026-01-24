If A Man Has These 6 Dating Habits, He's Likely A Low-Quality Person

Last updated on Jan 24, 2026

Smiling bearded man standing outdoors on a city street. AYO Production | Shutterstock
Advertisement

We all do things that irritate other people, right? But sometimes, there are little habits that seem to crop up on entirely too many of our first — and often last — dates with dudes. Some of these guys are painfully boring, and it shows in their dating behavior. Here are a few of the dating mistakes that separate men who stand out from those who literally have zero personality to speak of.

If a man has these 6 dating habits, he's likely a low-quality person:

1. Texting at the table

I get it: you're busy. You have a lot of friends. You have a lot of business to attend to. You perhaps even have other romantic prospects. I don't care, though, because if you had to be on the phone all night, you should've just canceled our date and not wasted my time at this table staring at spaghetti and listening to you "click, click, click" while smiling bemusedly to yourself. And no, I really don't want to see your friend's cat.

Advertisement

RELATED: These Hidden Cameras Show What Women Actually Deal With On Dates

2. Not tipping

Shocked waiter with a handful of pennies showing not tipping is dating mistake BearFotos via Shutterstock

Whether he's paying or you have agreed to split the bill, there should always be an adequate tip for good service. Nothing is more frustrating than when you look over and realize that your date has left a 10% tip to a server who’s been nothing but nice and helpful. I always wind up just paying a bit extra in cash or adding it to my check, but still: it’s a huge turn-off.

Advertisement

Astrologer Aria Gmitter explained, "Nothing says 'I lack social intelligence' like a person who goes to a restaurant and makes it clear they do not plan to tip based on the bill's total, but instead on their definition of quality service."

RELATED: Customer Goes Above And Beyond To Apologize To The Server He Forgot To Tip

3. Posting photos of you together on social media way too soon

If I've been with somebody for a while, I'm totally fine with them posting photos of us online. But when you’ve only been on one or two dates with a guy, it's pretty awkward for him to just spontaneously take a picture of you and put it on various social media networks without asking.

"Dating is sometimes like treading through shark-infested waters," cautioned dating coach Dina Colada. "The sharks may be rich, funny, sensual, handsome, chubby, rude, sexy, just plain clueless, or have bad taste. You never know until you get up close and personal. But the best part about dating is that even with dating fails, there is never a dull moment. There is always something to learn about yourself (and men) when you meet someone new."

Advertisement

RELATED: 10 Classy Ways to Leave A Bad Date Without Being Rude or Awkward About It

4. Talking incessantly about exes

What is with people who do this? On the one hand, I understand if you feel compelled to honestly discuss something serious; for example, revealing right off the bat that you are in the midst of a separation from your spouse or that you still live with an ex-partner. But just randomly bringing up how awesome or awful your last ex was? Either way, it reflects poorly.

Relationship coach Michael Griswold added, "If you repeatedly bring up your ex on a first date, there's a good chance one of two things will happen: You will seem as if you are not completely over them, or you will come across as bitter and defeated by romance. Neither impression leaves others wanting to know more."

RELATED: 5 Early Signs Your Relationship Is Bad News, According To Psychology

Advertisement

5. Mocking your career choices

Upset woman is mocked by man showing dating mistake NDAB Creativity via Shutterstock

Whenever I tell people I'm a writer, I often get the "oh, so you’re unemployed, but your parents pay the rent?" response because people tend to associate young female writers with, say, Lena Dunham's character in the first season of Girls. This is fine to joke around about if you're friends with somebody, but patronizingly judging a person's job is definitely not going to win you any points on a date. I've heard — from both men and women — stories of people making fun of them for being musicians, artists, lawyers, and a whole slew of other careers. It's irritating. Don't do it.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

RELATED: The Art Of Staying Classy: 14 Ways To Shut Down Condescending People With Confidence

Advertisement

6. Ordering for you without asking

Unless the person you're on a date with expressly requests that you order for her, this feels a bit condescending. It may come from a well-meaning place, but it feels antiquated and rude. Generally speaking, people like to make their own choices and, regardless of how you feel about certain foods, your date might feel completely different.

RELATED: If A Man Has These 11 Habits, He's Likely A Low-Quality Person

Sam Escobar covers beauty, health, and wellness for The Daily Beast, and has written for publications including The Cut (New York Magazine), Allure Magazine, Well+Good, Business Insider, Esquire, and Latina.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Unhappy In Life? 4 Things To Do.
4 Things Self-Absorbed Men Do Before They Even Really Know You
You Can Almost Always Tell A Man Has Zero Game By These 2 Obvious Habits
Loading...