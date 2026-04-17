Men are more often fragile than they care to admit. And many time, their core life problems affect how they treat the women in their lives.

Since it is hard for some men to tap into their emotions, they may not realize the connection between the two. Society has taught boys from a young age that showing emotion makes them look weak. Instead of talking through their problems, it’s not uncommon for men to internalize their issues as a result of their upbringing. This can cause them to take their anger out on the women in their lives. They may constantly start arguments, but the real issue lies below the surface. These core life problems can be the reason behind their bad behavior.

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Men who constantly start arguments with the woman in their life usually have 11 core life problems

1. Insecurity

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Men can struggle to open up about their feelings. When something gets under their skin, they may push it down deep. When the woman in their life hurts them, they can struggle to talk about it. By refusing to work through the issue, resentment can build up. It can lead to them lashing out.

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Resentment can act as a shield. It can be a protection from hurt feelings. Rather than talking through it, they may start arguments. It’s frustrating for the woman in their life, and may take a toll on their relationships.

3. Anxiety

I have anxiety. It can cause me to approach situations differently. Often, I’m embarrassed to talk about it, so I keep it inside. Things can trigger my anxiety, and it may change my behavior. Some men might be like me and are too embarrassed to share what makes them anxious. When that feeling comes up, their go-to response could be to start an argument.

If they’re not willing to talk about their problems, anxiety can build up over time. Open communication can help remedy these feelings, but when it’s absent, they might start arguments and cause issues in their relationship.

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4. A need for control

We’ve all met someone who felt like they had to be in control of everything. From daily plans to the people in their lives, they believed their ideas were the best option. Control can be a core problem in someone’s life. It can affect their relationships, their jobs, and their social lives. Controlling people are not easy to be around, and they may lash out easily when something isn’t going their way.

It’s not surprising that controlling men may start constant arguments with the women in their lives. They want the final say, and fighting back when their partner tries to stand up for themselves may be their go-to method.

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5. Poor communication skills

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Communication is everything in relationships. Both partners need to talk through things thoroughly. Keeping your cool, even when things get heated, matters. If a man has poor communication skills, he likely starts constant arguments with the woman in his life. This behavior may have been learned early in his life.

If he wasn’t taught communication from his parents, he may struggle to maintain the relationships in his life. At his core, he doesn’t know how to explain himself clearly. It’s difficult and can cause lasting issues with the people he loves.

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6. Unmanaged stress

Stress seriously impacts our mental and physical health. When we’re under extreme stress, our behavior will reflect it. For some men, that can mean starting arguments with the woman in their lives. When life feels hard, and he’s constantly on edge, his patience might be short. It’s not a healthy coping mechanism, but it may be all he knows.

If stress is at the core of his life, it’s a problem. It will show in his interactions. It isn’t an excuse for bad behavior, but it may be the underlying reason.

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7. Lack of fulfillment

We all want our lives to feel full. From having a career we love to maintaining special relationships, these are important to all of us. Some men may feel like they are missing the mark. Whether they are working a dead-end job or struggling with their personal relationships, it can lead to serious changes in their behavior. At their core, they are hurting, but it takes shape in arguments and constant problems with the person they love.

Some men may never feel happy. Their life may never look the way they want it to. This feeling of not being fulfilled can look like outbursts and arguments.

8. Jealousy

Jealousy can break a relationship. Some men are naturally jealous. It’s a core problem in their life that makes forming healthy relationships with women nearly impossible. When he sees the woman in his life talking to another man or spending more time with her friends than with him, he can constantly start arguments. This may be his coping mechanism, or he may want to hurt her as a default reaction.

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Jealousy isn’t inherently a problem, but when a man experiences it in every aspect of his life, it’s a serious issue. Arguments can be a coping mechanism, though not productive. This problem can deeply affect every aspect of his life.

9. Unmet needs

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Everyone has expectations of some kind in their relationships. It’s not always easy to communicate those things. If a man isn’t willing to talk about his needs to his partner, she may not know they’re not getting met. Since he’s dealing with this core problem, he’ll likely start arguments. He isn’t happy, but he isn’t doing anything to fix it. Instead, he lashes out and causes problems.

Unmet needs are a serious issue. Everyone deserves to be loved the way they need to be. In relationships, it is hard to work through these problems, but without open communication, she may never know he’s struggling.

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10. A big ego

Some men have been told all of their lives how great they are. Whether he was a star athlete in school or the apple of his mother’s eye, this overwhelming confidence can turn someone into an egomaniac. While they may seem firm in who they are, they can be seriously fragile. When they feel challenged or dismissed, they may push back. This can come up as constant arguments.

A big ego is a core life problem. It likely gets in the way of his daily activities. From his work to his relationship, it’s not surprising that a man with a huge ego finds himself wrapped up in arguments with his partner constantly.

11. Lack of self-awareness

Self-awareness is important. It allows you to understand yourself. Sometimes, men can be guilty of lacking self-awareness. They may not realize how their behavior impacts others. They are likely a bit self-centered. When they think the world revolves around them, it’s hard to let other people in. Sometimes, it can cause constant arguments with the person who means most to them.

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A lack of self-awareness is a core problem that can cause problems not only in their relationship but also at work. Every aspect of their life may be affected by the way they treat others because of their own inability to understand themselves and their behavior.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.