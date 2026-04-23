Yes, “toxic masculinity” is a buzzword right now, but the good news is that most men aren’t actually “toxic.” While many women aren’t usually in the nature of defending men, a study from Men and Masculinities found that only around 11% of men actually embody traits typically associated with this patriarchal, misogynistic form of “masculinity” that we see portrayed constantly on social media.

Of course, everyone has their own ingrained form of certain habits and bad behaviors they may not even realize are affected by gender stereotypes. But if you find a truly toxic man out and about in the world, or want to humble a man actively disrespecting you, leaning on the innocent-sounding ways women rage bait the men they’re talking to can really hurt a fragile ego.

Here are 11 innocent-sounding ways women rage bait the men they’re talking to

1. ‘You’re adorable when you’re angry’

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While men are not collectively “angrier” than women, they do tend to externally express their anger and aggression more than women, according to psychologist Dr. Ryan Martin. Instead of simply taking all the angry expressions and behaviors as a fact of life, at your own expense, try using a phrase like this instead.

Instead of internalizing and taking everything personally, “you’re adorable when you’re angry” is a million times better and really gets under a man’s skin.

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2. ‘Aside from the obvious, what would you change about yourself?’

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This is a classic way to make a toxic man feel insecure, whether it’s online or in-person. “Other than the obvious things, what would you change about yourself if you could?” is all you need to say to instantly spark defensiveness and insecurity in a man who’s already overcompensating with restrictive, toxic masculinity.

You don’t even need to follow it up with an explanation. In fact, that probably makes it even better. You can leave them scrambling and stuttering, without wasting any of your energy on comforting them.

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3. ‘I love your pixie cut’

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Men tend to grossly overcompensate when their masculinity is threatened, especially when they’re operating from a place of insecurity or misguided superiority, according to a Cornell study. So, sometimes, when we’re trying to rage bait, all we really need to do is use feminine language or innocently critique their outfit for them to feel instantly insecure.

“I love your pixie cut” is a classic. Every man, it seems, has the same haircut but, of course, for the sake of their own security, it could never be called a “pixie cut” for fear of sounding too girlish.

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4. ‘Who tied your shoes this morning?’

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An NYU study found that men are often more likely to be perceived as “brilliant” than women in our culture, and it’s not necessarily surprising. We put masculinity on a pedestal, even for toxic men who have little emotional intelligence or compassion to back it up.

So, for someone who’s high on external validation and praise about their intelligence, even when they lack it completely, an innocent-sounding phrase like “Who tied your shoes this morning?” can be great rage bait. If they’re going to act like a child, why should you be treated like one?

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5. ‘You speak with the confidence of a much taller man’

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While it might seem like a small, harmless trait for a man who’s truly secure or comfortable with gender norms in our current society, a study from Personality and Individual Differences found that short men who are insecure about their height are actually more narcissistic.

So, if a man is disrespectful or misogynistic toward you, and also lacking in the height department, you could directly attack their ego with a phrase like “you speak with the confidence of a much taller man.” Of course, the average person doesn’t care about height at all, at least if you’re a good person.

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6. ‘Whatever makes you feel big and strong’

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A man’s performance of strength, being a “tough guy” can feel so impenetrable and scary, but you’d be surprised by how enraged they become in the presence of a phrase like “whatever makes you feel big and strong.” It directly points out their bad behavior, but also provides a kind of levity for you to make fun of the situation without getting too invested.

Of course, spotlighting a man’s “toxic masculinity” isn’t saying that masculinity is inherently toxic. It’s picking apart the patriarchal norms, stereotypes, and feelings of superiority that come with an unhealthy manifestation of it. Masculinity, fed by vulnerability, internal security, and emotional intelligence, is a man’s superpower, not egotistic, divisive, or cruel behavior.

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7. ‘I like your blouse’

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Insecure men with fragile egos tend to latch onto restrictive, toxic masculinity norms for security. They give them a sense of power and security they can’t get on their own. That’s why femininity feels like a personal attack. They’re threatened by the idea of someone taking their “power” away, and, for them, it’s ingrained with their misguided sense of masculinity.

It’s rooted in our culture, which is why a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that male partners feel worse about themselves when their female partners succeed, instead of when they fail. They’re wired to believe that they’re entitled to success or superior to others because of their inherent masculinity, even if it comes more so from their “manliness” than their gender expression.

They don’t respect women, so it’s no surprise that they believe “femininity” is inferior. That’s a belief that structures their entire life, self-expression, word choice, tone of voice, and every other decision they make on a daily basis. So, while it might seem like a small one, even your word choice with “I like your blouse” is powerful for making a toxic man upset.

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8. ‘You’re being so emotional’

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Of course, if you’re responding to a gaslighter with a phrase like “you sound so emotional” or “you’re being crazy right now,” you’re doing yourself a service. However, be careful about weaponizing this sarcastic phrase in front of the wrong people.

Obviously, claims of being “overly emotional” are misguidedly used to harm women all the time, especially at the hands of men who suppress emotions and only make space for their anger. That’s why these phrases work incredibly well to rage bait the men in your life.

It sounds so innocent to their ears at first, because it’s a common phrase in their language arsenal, but then they realize what they’re actually being accused of. And in their minds, it’s related to the femininity they’re afraid of, even if that couldn’t be any less true.

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9. ‘I love your purse’

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So many men, worried about being deemed “girlish,” refuse to support the women in their lives by holding their purses. They’re afraid of what other people will think, even if they justify it with some kind of inner “hyper-masculine, alpha” energy. Despite often having sling bags and briefcases themselves, playing into what they consider a more “masculine” style, they’d prefer to let partners and mothers struggle than hold their purses themselves.

That’s why a rage bait phrase like “I love your purse” when they have their sachet hung over their shoulders is so effective. They’ll dive into all the reasons why it’s absolutely not a purse, and sound even more obnoxious delving into the colors, fabrics, and textures that make it “okay” for them to wear.

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10. ‘You’re entitled to your wrong opinion’

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According to a Caltech study, certain levels of testosterone in men actually make them more confident in their impulses, which can affect their ability to apologize or own up to a mistake when they’re wrong. Despite that, there’s no biological excuse that accounts for disrespect, and if someone in your life constantly dodges accountability, they’re not just hurting themselves.

So, if you’re really hoping to get under the skin of a man in your life, toss out a phrase like “you’re entitled to your wrong opinion.” You don’t need to get into a screaming debate or excessively defend your own opinions. This phrase will do all the heavy lifting.

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11. ‘Do you need me to explain it slower?’

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While most experts argue that attacking a person, rather than their opinion or stance on something, is generally a bad look, if someone’s harming you or disrespecting your character, you have free rein. That’s your right.

Obviously, don’t attack someone’s intelligence or character as a defense mechanism, especially if they haven’t given you any reason to believe they’re inherently a bad person. But if you come across a toxic man who’s overstepping boundaries and harming your well-being, try out something like “Do you need me to explain it slower?”

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.