I think we've reached a point in society where we all know that happiness isn't a destination. It's not something you chase or wait for. Happiness is a choice, a choice to see the beauty around you.

There are plenty of sources that try to map out the path to achieving happiness. One thing I don't think they're always up front about is that this journey is going to look differently for everyone. It's not a one-size-fits-all, but some common principles seem to surface when it comes to the happiest people in the world.

The happiest people in the world live by these 35 realistic principles:

1. Humans are social beings

We need true friends and family to be happy. This is the most annoyingly basic rule of happiness people ignore to this day. Build genuine relationships with good people and let that fuel your life.

2. Stop comparing yourself with others

Rido / Shutterstock

You were born and raised differently. You have a different past and present. You want a different future. You have different strengths and weaknesses. You’re you. How on earth does it make sense to compare yourself with others? Compare yourself with only your former self.

3. Money does not equal happiness

Chasing money when you’re unhappy is like collecting diamonds when you’re stuck on a deserted island. What are you even going to do with the diamonds if you never get rescued?

4. Achievements do not lead to sustainable happiness

What achievement in life has given you sustainable happiness? What you feel after achieving something is not happiness. It’s only a high. Which, by definition is not sustainable. Sustainable happiness comes from doing what you love and loving what you do.

5. Sweating = happiness

Our moods are determined by our hormone levels. Which, in turn, is optimized by exercise. Get moving.

6. Become a little bit better every day

Seeing yourself grow as a person brings tons of happiness. Don’t stay stagnant. Always keep improving yourself.

7. Play an instrument

Every single person on the planet likes music. It’s as essential to us as food. Don’t just listen to music. Play an instrument. I particularly like to spend some time every evening playing my ukulele.

8. Practice minimalism

You don’t need more stuff. You need to get rid of most of your stuff. Stop finding happiness in buying things and start receiving happiness by letting go of things.

9. Everything is temporary

We suffer when we attach feelings of desire and aversion to temporary things (which is everything). Tell yourself — this too shall pass.

10. Stop living in fear

We spend so much of our lives in fear of the future. Ask yourself — what’s the worst that could happen? Unless the answer is that you will die, you don’t need to fear it.

11. Low expectations = high happiness

Happiness is inversely proportional to expectations. Start living a life with absolutely minimum expectations.

12. Giving is happiness

I’ve never been more convinced that giving is receiving (happiness). It’s the kind of happiness you cannot find anywhere else. Give as much as you can.

13. Social media is a lie

People only display their highs on social media. Don’t compare your reality to the meticulously filtered display of their lives.

14. The past is gone

It’s gone. Poof. It doesn’t exist. Stop being sad about what happened in the past. It’s ludicrous. Move on.

15. Pet a dog once in a while

Or a cat. Or a horse. Or a lion if you’re up for it. To be honest, animals are much better than humans.

16. Let a baby hold your finger

If a newborn has ever held your finger, you know what I’m talking about. Babies are innocent, naive, and godly. Spend time with babies whenever you get a chance.

17. Spend time in nature

It’s so odd. We’re nature. Yet, we’re the ones destroying nature and living further away from it. I fail to understand this. Nothing makes me calmer than taking a walk in a garden.

18. Live life one day at a time

The immensity of life can be quite overwhelming. Forget yesterday and tomorrow. Focus on today. Carpe Diem. Seize the day.

19. Stop complaining

Xavier Lorenzo / Shutterstock

Change what you can change. Be okay with what you can’t. But for the love of God, stop complaining.

20. Sleep well

I don't know why lack of sleep is romanticized in the name of hustle. Disrupted sleep = disrupted mood = disrupted happiness.

21. Learn to enjoy your own company

I know several people who just can’t be alone. They always need to hang out with someone. Don’t be that. Start enjoying your own company. Fall in love with yourself.

22. Stop gossiping

Gossiping is just a mechanism to serve your ego. It serves no benefits and in fact, is harmful. Drag ‘Gossiping’ to the trash can and then empty the trash can into the Pacific lake.

23. Be obsessed with learning

The only truly happy people I know are obsessed with learning. Read books, watch video lessons, listen to podcasts, do courses, and learn from your own mistakes. Learn. Learn. Learn.

24. Bid farewell to your ego

The ego is the only thing that is responsible for everything wrong with the world — climate change, rapes, murders, disputes, and hunger. Every single thing.

25. Be kind

If you’re unkind to people and animals, it’s because you’re not happy. Treating people thoughtlessly is sadly the norm in this world. This is why unhappiness is also the norm in the world.

26. Work hard

Contrary to popular belief, happiness is not easy. You have to work hard to truly be happy. You have to work hard to alter the situations in your life that you’re unhappy about.

27. Be up to something

The happiest people I know always have multiple passion projects they’re working on. They’re always up to something. Have many passion projects to improve your own life.

28. Love more than being loved

I truly believe that truly loving someone provides more happiness than being loved by someone.

29. Stop caring so much about what people think about you

What you think about yourself is the only thing that matters. Do what you want to and love to do without worrying about people’s opinions.

30. Live below your means

I’m a big fan of living below my means. People spend more than they earn, and the stress gnaws at their happiness.

31. Stop underestimating yourself

Believing that you can’t do something is another thing that gnaws at your happiness. Start believing that you can do anything you want in life. Because you can.

32. Dream big

I have unrealistic dreams. I want to have abs even at the age of 60. I want to write best-selling books. I want to give multiple TED talks. I want to help a billion people. These big dreams are what are the major source of happiness for me.

33. Know how to chill

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

Hard work is important to manifest the life that you want to live. But so is relaxing. You don’t have to beat yourself up.

34. Forgive people even if they don’t apologize

Let go of the grudges you have against people. The grudges are harming you and not them. Hatred solves nothing.

35. Forgive yourself

In all 100 years of your life, you’re bound to make some mistakes. Don’t beat yourself up over them. Forgive yourself.

Akshad Singi, M.D. has been published in Better Humans, Mind Cafe, and more.