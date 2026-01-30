Dating is a game, and relationships are a balancing act. Playing hard to get is an age-old dating habit. However, most women do the opposite. They are habitually too available and struggle with boundaries, and unfortunately, men often relate this trait to desperation. So, you don't want to be too available, but you don't want to come across as way too hard to get. If it sounds complicated, it can be. But what's the perfect balance for women who struggle with boundaries?

If a woman has these 4 habits, she likely struggles with boundaries:

1. She accepts last-minute dates

If so, you might be too available. Men want women who are wanted by others. He will wonder why nobody else asked you out. It's illogical but true. The best advice is to avoid being available for same-day or last-minute requests. A man should ask you out at least 24 hours in advance.

"When someone frequently calls you at the last minute for dates, it can be interpreted as a sign they have no intention of committing," explained dating expert Julie Spira. This demonstrates a need for more planning, time prioritization, and a casual approach to the relationship. They are only interested in something convenient or spontaneous rather than building a deeper connection."

2. She waits by the phone

DukiPh via Shutterstock

This is a red flag for him. The next time he calls, let the call go to voicemail. Men love a challenge and want to feel like they are pursuing a woman. Give him something to chase.

Dating coach Lori Pinkerton advised, "His unsolicited excitement shows this is not a one-sided interest. Conversely, if you receive a lukewarm reception after talking to this person for weeks via email, instant messaging, and texting, his level of interest may not be the same as yours. It can be common for guys to play it cool and not act overly excited, so don’t judge everything by this sign."

3. She instantly allows him to reschedule a date after canceling

This is a huge mistake. Unless he canceled because of a natural disaster or family emergency, you should not accept another invitation right away. You should turn down his next two invites. If he really wants to make it up to you, then he'll become more persistent.

If he walks away, he was never truly interested. Let him think about you. Let him worry that maybe he's not the only one who has your attention. This will make him want to chase you more.

4. She initiates most of the contact

Jasen Wright via Shutterstock

This is a turn-off for most men. They want to chase you — not the other way around. Stop immediately and throw away his phone number. He should initiate the contact in the beginning.

"What can you do to handle the situation and retain your self-esteem?" asked life coach Ronnie Ann Ryan. "Set boundaries. These will help you navigate the emotional waters and potentially turn things around. If your partner cannot handle being with someone who sets basic boundaries around how they will be treated, maybe they shouldn't be your partner any longer."

As you can tell, having and setting boundaries is absolutely a balancing act. Being too hard-to-get to get can kill the relationship before it starts. But being too available can kill his interest. Dating requires a delicate mix of coy behavior and genuine interest. Walk the right line, and you'll capture his heart.

Mary Wright is a contributor to YourTango who writes on dating and love.