Kissing seems like it would be one of those instinctive things humans do — like yawning, stretching, or scratching. After all, what is the big deal about two pairs of lips locking together?

However, some kisses can be relationship-ending turnoffs. A bad kiss can be so stomach-churning that the recipient never wants to encounter your lips again.

A kiss can be so repulsive that the thought of your lips touching theirs makes them want to heave. I have had a few kisses so bad that I wanted to hurl them in my mouth. I never called those dates back.

Advertisement

So, let's go over the basic steps of how to kiss. A kiss that will make the recipient desire you more, rather than leaving them wishing they never kissed you at all.

Here are 6 old-fashioned rules the best kissers have memorized:

1. Be mindful of fresh breath

Make certain your breath is fresh, minty, or sweet. Few things are as noxious as a mouth that tastes of garlic, Cheetos, or old fish.

2. Keep your lips soft

There's something about kissable soft lips that hypnotize and beckon you, ever so sweetly, to come play with them. Make sure your lips are as tantalizing as they can be. There are easy DIY ways for you to make your lips soft.

Advertisement

Pexels / Engin Akyurt

3. Subtly open your mouth

Part your lips slightly. Remember, this is not about swallowing his head. No one wants their face drenched in your saliva. Do not open your mouth so wide your partner could take swimming lessons in your throat.

Advertisement

4. Do not immediately look for his tongue

Tongues generally meet when kissing. However, do not grab his tongue for dear life. If this occurs, there is a chance he will lose his breath and choke. Do not try to give him a tonsillectomy.

5. Kiss his mouth

Plant your kisses all over his mouth, the corners, his top lip, and bottom lip. Then draw back a little before allowing the kiss to proceed.

6. Relax

Do not get so uptight. You should not be wondering how the kiss will be, if he likes you, or if you two will be on another date. This kind of stress will make you stiff as a board in his arms.

Advertisement

Kissing, when done right, carries more weight than it is given credit for. Brush up on how to kiss and leave your partner wanting more.

Kissing is more than just romantic, it's healthy too. According to research, a normal kiss can burn about 6.4 calories a minute, and a passionate one can burn almost 20 calories a minute.

So, if you skipped the gym this morning, just text your crush that you have some new exercises the two of you could try.

Advertisement

Mari Lyles is a certified life and relationship coach whose articles have appeared in the D.C. area’s Examiner, Pathjoy, and Task. She is a former contributor to the Huffington Post.