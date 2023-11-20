The 3 Kissing Techniques Guaranteed To Catch Any Man's Attention

Kissing has existed since the beginning of time, conveying many different meanings depending on the person delivering the kiss, and what the intent is.

There are kisses given in greeting by way (air kisses or kisses on the cheek) and the same kinds of kisses delivered upon parting. There are also kisses between relatives, which fall into another group entirely.

Then, of course, there are kisses of a romantic nature.

Here are three kissing techniques guaranteed to catch any man's attention:

1. The First Date Kiss

This one is a kiss that you give someone you're going out with for the first time. It's usually given at the end of the evening, but it can also happen at other times during the date. A kiss granted on the first date shows that you really like this person and had a great time. It also conveys that you would love another date.

2. The Make Out Kiss

These are the kisses that get hot and heavy while sitting on your sofa, or wherever you've started the make-out session. These kisses don't have to lead up to a "happy ending," but they definitely hold more promises than the First Date Kiss. Make Out kisses can go on for many delicious hours. These are usually more popular with women than men because men tend to use kissing as the means to an end.

3. The Happy Ending Kiss

This is the most serious kiss of all because of the destination it promises. Happy Ending Kisses are deep and tongue-involved and can become almost devouring as they heat up, building to the most passionate of encounters.

There are some occasions where all three of these kiss types happen on the same day—The First Date Kiss can lead into the Make Out Kiss, which is then followed by the Happy Ending Kiss. However, this is usually not recommended, as you can easily end up with no more kisses with that guy afterward.

What you need to convey to your date, or the person you're going to be kissing, is which of these kisses you're giving. Men may not always read signals very well; most of them only want the kiss to end one way. If you make up your mind as to which kiss you're giving, you can be sure that you leave no doubt as to where it will lead (or won't lead) and what it means.

It's very important that you know which kiss you're going to choose ahead of time. This way, you can keep from giving the wrong impression and being accused of teasing because of the way you choose to give your kiss. There will be no doubt what your intentions are.

Aaron Kaplan is a Coach Training Alliance-Certified Coach (CTA-CC), Certified Prepare-Enrich Facilitator, and CDC Certified Divorce Coach, who also happens to be an ordained member of the clergy.