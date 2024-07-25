I want to share some intense kissing tips with you. Below you'll find five powerful and fun kissing techniques to use on your partner instead of the same boring, old-fashioned way every time you make out.

Here are 5 crazy-but-powerful tips for much better kissing:

1. Use the 'kissing triangle' technique

This kissing triangle technique is something that I really enjoy. It's not the easiest kissing technique to perform, but it's great for doing something different that's also quite hot. It's especially good during any face-to-face position. Start by kissing your partner on the lips as you normally would. From there, slowly transition from kissing on the lips to kissing him on the cheek. Then transition from the cheek to kissing your partner's neck. And finally, from kissing the neck, move back to kissing on the lips. You end up kissing in three different places, or a triangle: lips, cheek, neck, lips. To make this movement really nice and smooth, don't shift spots abruptly. Instead, give your partner small pecks and kisses as you move from each area to the next. This makes it all feel more natural for you both.

Advertisement

2. Nibble the lips

Knowing what to do with your lips is probably the biggest tip to learn when trying to improve your kissing skills. "Should I purse them more? What's the best moisturizer for my lips? Which kissing techniques suit my lip shape best?" I find these questions a little frustrating though, because kissing is not just about the lips. There is so, so much more to it! This kissing technique is about using your teeth when kissing your partner.

Advertisement

There is a right way (and a definite wrong way) to use teeth while kissing. The right way, of course, is being soft and gentle, not rough, harsh, or forceful. The next time you kiss someone on the lips, slowly transition from using your lips to very gently squeezing your partner's lips between your teeth. Next, start to slowly pull backward so that your partner's lip slowly slides through your teeth. That's all there is to it. You can do this to both the top and bottom lip. Remember, the goal is not to hurt your partner; the goal is to give them a different sensation while kissing.

3. Suck your partner's lips gently

In the previous kissing tip, I said to slowly pull backward when you have your partner's lip between your teeth. This allows his lips to gently and smoothly slide out from between your teeth. The cool thing about this kissing technique is that you can do the same things with your lips as well (no teeth involved.) Just squeeze your partner's lip between yours and pull backward letting his lip slide out. A quick word of warning; more pressure does not equal more pleasure in this case. Gentle is usually best. Another way to suck lips is to suck on them like you would on a lollipop. To do this, take one of the lips into your mouth and gently suck on it. Again, remember that sucking hard does not make it more pleasurable.

4. Use your hands to make the kissing more intense

To make kissing a memorable experience, get your entire body involved. One of the best parts of your body to use while kissing is your hands. If you want, just leave them at your side, but this is incredibly boring. A slightly better way to use them is by wrapping them around your partner. An even better way is to run them up and down your partner's body, making sure to touch him in his most erogenous zones along the way. But, also use your hands to pull your partner in close to you.

Advertisement

Pexels / Tan Danh

By far the best way to use your hands is on your partner's neck, head, and face. You can slowly run your hands through the hair. Or, massage the neck with your fingers. You can even use your hands to tilt and change the angle of the face to alter the way you're kissing each other. Using your hands is one of the most powerful kissing techniques available for heightening the entire experience for your partner.

Advertisement

5. Don't forget about the ears

The last kissing tip involves your partner's ears. You may not know this, but ears are one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, so you can probably guess that kissing your partner on the ear is going to turn them on ... a lot. Kissing, and even lightly sucking, on your partner's ear is a pretty easy kissing tip. However, nibbling on it takes things up a notch. Simply use the same technique I described in the previous "Nibble" section. Except this time, it's important to use an absolute minimum amount of pressure to make sure that you don't accidentally hurt your partner.

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.