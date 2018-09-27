8 Adorable Signs He's Totally Into You

Even if he hasn't admitted it yet.

He likes me ... he likes me not. Few things are as tortuous and confusing as trying to figure out how to tell if a guy likes you or not.

But instead of pulling petals off a daisy and asking yourself, "Does he like me?", knowing how to spot the signs a guy likes you can help you seal the deal and start dating — or kindly tell him you're not interested in a relationship.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that men are not the greatest communicators. They find it especially difficult to tell the women they like how they really feel about them.

Thus, they are more comfortable communicating their feelings with their actions.

While some signs he likes you are more evident than others, it is pretty easy to tell if a guy is into you when you know what evidence to look out for.

Instead of wondering, "Does he like me?", here are 8 subtle signs a guy likes you — even if he hasn't said it yet.

1. He show you with his body language

The body language speaks volumes where words fail. So, pay close attention and see if you can identify some of the following subtle behaviors:

Eye contact

​If a guy likes you, he will use eye contact to convey interest. Naturally, people’s eyes wander around the room, but if it feels like he cannot tear his eyes from you, he might just be attracted to you.

A light touch

​People touch the people they like. There is no better way to determine that a guy has romantic feelings towards you than when he looks for every excuse to touch you. He will pick lint off your jacket, gently guide you towards the door, and regularly brush your arm ‘accidentally.’

The way he faces

​Does he typically face you with his feet when he’s in the same vicinity? Feet direction is thought to be more likely a subconscious choice due to their distance from the brain. If his feet are usually facing you, then it is an indication that he is thinking of you.

Leaning inward

​A man will lean towards the woman he likes and distance himself from the ones he does not like. He will angle his pelvis to face you when you are standing and lean in when you are seated.

2. He asks personal questions

A guy who is interested in you will want to know everything about you. He will, therefore, ask you a lot of questions. By inquiring about your personal life, he hopes to get to know you better and also create a bond between the two of you. And he will want to know about it all: your childhood, your family, your goals, and even your fears.

Furthermore, this says a lot about his intelligence. As human beings, we have many sides and shades within us that we offer to the world and he knows that. Asking questions is his way of trying to know the real you.

Asking you about yourself also indicates that he is enjoying his time with you. It is an easy and stress-free way to sustain a conversation and keep the dialogue flowing. Listening to you helps him to get to know you better and gives him the opportunity to show you how much you mean to him.

Does he ask you questions about your work? About your family? About your upbringing? Does he recall specific information and topics you once talked about? Does he remember the smallest details of your past conversations? Yep, he is definitely falling for you.

3. He does everything he can to stand out and fend off competition

A guy who likes you will do everything to impress you. He might show off his physical strength and bring up stories and anecdotes about his life that he knows will make him stand out.

In some cases, even the most modest guy will become a bit of a show off around you, especially if he's the quiet type — he will feel compelled to brag about his accomplishments to impress you.

A guy who is attracted to you will also amp the risk factor when he is around you. It is not uncommon for a guy to intentionally put himself in the face of danger to catch your attention because they know women are attracted to bold and fearless males. And they are likely to deploy this strategy when an opportunity arises.

Some guys might leap mindlessly to your defense, even if they have no idea what it is all about — whether it is in social situations or on social media. He wants you to see him as your knight in shining armor.

Does he drive recklessly fast when he is with you? Now you know that he is very attracted to you.

4. He pays special attention to you

If you are in a crowd of people, a man who is smitten will give you more attention than anyone else present.

You can test it out: Move away from the group that he is in. Say you need a drink or something. Then, don’t return. If he likes you, he will try to catch your eye across the room or even follow you.

He will be sensitive to your mood and he can tell when you are going through something. So, the next time he is pushing you to tell him if everything is OK, take it as a compliment, not nagging. It just means that he cares much more than you probably realized.

Does he notice that you have changed the way you do your hair? Or that you are putting on different makeup? Wonder no more: He definitely likes you.

5. He wants to make your life easier

A guy who likes you will take care of you to his best of abilities. He will go out of his way to do nice things for you, even if it's something as small as carrying your shopping bags.

Does he:

Open the car door for you?

Open up the water bottle for you?

Bring you a cup of coffee?

Give you a ride home?

Help to set up your new TV?

Lend you his jacket when it is cold?

Offer to drive you to the airport when you have to catch a flight?

These small gestures indicate one thing: He is into you.

6. He may completely ignore you at times

Fear of rejection is a big thing for guys, especially when they are in public. It takes a lot of boldness for a guy to put himself in a position to be publicly rejected.

So what does the guy do? He ignores you completely. Or he could ignore you when you are in the larger society, but talk to you when you are alone.

7. He opens up when it's just the two of you (or when he feels comfortable)

Is he completely oblivious to your presence when there are other people around but cheers up the moment the two of you are alone together? No doubt, he likes you, but he is intimidated, shy, or scared.

But, this doesn't make him any less of a man. He may have simply grown up with an overbearing parent/sibling/relative and simply isn't sure what to do next with you.

8. He tries to predict something about you

If he doesn't know better, it’s his way of telling you that he has thought about you. It can be cute (and less annoying) if you think of it that way.

If he's not advancing past these subtle signs he likes you and you want him to, then meet him halfway. Reciprocate by doing nice things for him, rather than trying to play it cool.

If you are not interested in the guy, do not try to take advantage of his interest in you. Let him know immediately, and you might just get yourself a wonderful friend.

Randy Skilton is an expert on relationships who believes that educating yourself on relationships with yourself and with others will greatly enhance the quality of your life.