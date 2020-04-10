Are You A Bad Kisser? The Answer's In This Infographic

66% of women and 59% of men have broken up with bad kissers.

Big news, you guys! We've finally got an answer as to what makes someone a bad kisser.

Kissing is an extremely important part of relationships and of our overall health. Kissing not only does wonders for our self-esteem, but it reduces stress and anxiety, and provides for our relationships a connection that even sex can't offer.

A kiss can make or break the potential for love.

In The Science of Kissing: What Our Lips Are Telling Us, by Sheril Kirshenbaum, she references a study which found that 66 percent of women and 59 percent of men have broken up with people just because they were bad kissers.

In fact, if you can't bring your A-game to the kissing party on a first date, then you can pretty much forget about a second one.

EliteSingles talked to dating, relationship and body language expert, Katia Loisel, about what truly makes a bad kiss.

We already know that bad kissing can be the kiss of death (pun!), but what exactly is bad? Here are 5 types of kisses you should avoid at all costs.

The sloppy kiss

It's exactly what it sounds like. The sloppy kiss leaves the mouth and face of your partner drenched in your saliva. Why would you do that?

Save that saliva for what it’s supposed to be for: breaking down your food before it hits your digestive system.

The dead fish

Oh, I'm sorry, are you bored? Even if you’re not, your dead fish kiss is saying otherwise.

You know how they say it takes “two to tango”? Well, the same goes for kissing. Even if you’re unsure about your kissing skills, at least make an effort, I mean, at least try to move your lips.

The tongue down the throat

No. No. No! This one is just a boatload of gross, and isn't fun for someone with a sensitive gag reflex. Do you want to be thrown up on? Do you?!

The darting tongue

What are you, some sort of reptile? As Loisel says, “Darting your tongue in and out of their mouth like a snake isn't likely to get you a second date."

And while "tongue kissing" is rated higher by men than women, it doesn’t mean you need to stab at your partner's mouth. That's just weird.

The hard kiss

While it might look great in movies, this is a hard one to execute in real life. For starters, the passion behind it is awesome, but if you kiss so hard that you’ve taken complete control of the situation and are not allowing your partner to give a little back, then you’ve failed. Go home, hard kisser, you’re drunk.

Are you still not sure how you rate on the kissing scale?

(I mean, besides the fact that you've never gotten a second date.) Then check out this infographic and see where you fall. Then, after you've figured out what changes, if any, you have to make, grab some lip balm and make mental notes of everything you should absolutely never do when kissing your partner.

In the words of a great philosopher by the name of Prince, "You don't have to be rich to be my girl. You don't have to be cool to rule my world. Ain't no particular sign I'm compatible with, I just want your extra time and your... kiss."

Amanda Chatel is a writer who divides her time between NYC and Paris. She's a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post and others.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 6, 2014 and was updated with the latest information.