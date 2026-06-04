In a great marriage, both partners prioritize the relationship and their family over everything else. But often, the busy-ness of daily life takes over and one partner ends up begging the other for attention or affection. This can cause serious issues even in what were once great marriages.

Smart husbands know better than to put their wives in this position, so they get ahead of the problem by making sure she never has to lower herself so low in order to have her basic needs met. Oh, and this holds true for wives and people in same-gender marriages, too, so listen up!

No wife should ever have to beg her husband to meet 11 basic needs

1. Respect

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Mutual respect is the baseline of every healthy relationship. Without it, mature love can't grow. Without it, one ends up begging the other for basic human decency, which creates an imbalanced dynamic and can easily become codependent.

Respect is the foundation of being able to say "I see you" and "I get you" because, without it, one partner always looks down on the other and feels entitled to better treatment. And that's not love.

When couples accept each other without judgment, they build respect in real time. They might not agree all the time, but they hear each other and hold space for their individual experiences. They work together to foster a foundation of emotional security, which allows them to be their most authentic selves.

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2. Loyalty

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A wife should never have to beg her husband to stay committed to their love. Like respect, loyalty is a core element of a healthy marriage. Without loyalty, there’s no trust, and without trust, a relationship will inevitably fall apart.

Psychologist Michael Regier shares that, “Loyalty is imperative to a great relationship and a lifetime of love.”

“At a foundational level, loyalty is about committing to an emotional connection,” he explains. “We look to our partner to be the number one person to share our hearts with, no matter what external distractions surround us or what we are feeling.”

According to Dr. Regier, loyalty isn’t automatic in any relationship, rather, it’s something that “requires a whole-hearted love relationship.” True loyalty is a commitment. It’s an ongoing action, a promise you keep making to each other, day in and day out.

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3. Expressions of gratitude

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A wife should never have to beg her husband to say those crucial words that keep their marriage from falling apart: “I appreciate you.” As couples settle into the rhythm of their shared life, they often forget how important it is to share how grateful they are for each other on a continual basis.

Couples counselors Linda and Charlie Bloom shared that “saying ‘thank you’ to your partner does more to make a romantic relationship last than simply saying the words ‘I love you.’”

The Blooms pointed out that gratitude isn’t a cure-all for conflicts, but expressing how much you appreciate each other keeps your marriage centered around kindness and compassion, which brings people closer.

“Couples in a relationship with an attitude of gratitude are prompted to continually seek out ways to make each other’s lives easier, more pleasurable, more enriched, and more fun,” they explained.

Long-term relationships falter when couples don’t express how much they care for each other, or how much they appreciate the care the other shows. Even better? Gratitude grows more happiness and even has health benefits. So lean into it!

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4. Emotional availability

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Everyday chaos can make it hard for husbands and wives to find time for each other. Juggling the demands of family life is exhausting. For many couples, communication revolves around logistics, like deciding who’s picking the kids up from school and who’s making dinner.

Connecting on a deeper level is what keeps relationships alive. Without emotional availability, it’s almost impossible to build a sense of connection. And connection isn't just a bonus in life, it's actually necessary for nearly all humans to thrive. Experts insist we're "wired" for it.

When you're in a marriage with someone who isn't emotionally available, you not only suffer the lack of connection, you suffer knowing the person you love is physically close but emotionally far away. And that would be hard for anyone to take. You simply shouldn't have to beg your spouse for this basic need to be met.

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5. Quality time

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Spending uninterrupted time together is something a wife should never have to beg her husband for. While maintaining a sense of independence contributes to a healthy, interdependent relationship, true intimacy is impossible to access without quality time.

Quality time involves more than just sitting next to each other on the couch with the T.V. blaring while you both scroll on your phones. It means doing something together, something out of your usual routine. Whatever you decide to do for your quality time, it doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. You can take a walk together at sunset. You can slow dance in the living room. You can share your favorite meal.

Fostering an ongoing connection takes effort, but a wife should never have to beg her husband to commit to putting in that effort.

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6. Staying present

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We live in a world of constant distractions. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all of the tasks and responsibilities demanding our attention. As busy as they might be, a wife should never have to beg her husband to pay attention to her. Staying present with each other is essential to making a marriage last.

Wives want their husbands to show up and keep showing up. She wants him to share how much he loves her through romantic words and consistent acts of kindness. Being present means actively engaging in the relationship, listening and truly hearing each other. It means following through on the promises you’ve made.

Staying present is a love language, one that declares how much your partner matters. Even better? After a decade or so together, a husband who stays present shows his wife that he loves her for who she is now, not the woman he first met. And this is a gift that means more than anything else in the world.

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7. Supporting her ambitions

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Wives want to know that their husbands believe in them, and if they have to beg for that type of respect, the relationship will likely wither. They want to build a shared future together and they want to fulfill their life goals as they go.

A wife should never have to beg her husband to be supportive of her dreams. Her ambitions are just as valuable as his, even though they might be different from his. A good man knows that supporting her means supporting their relationship (and family, if applicable), too.

Achieving equity in a relationship requires couples to open up to each other, be deeply vulnerable, and express what they want out of the life they’re making together. The next step is to offer each other unconditional support, balancing the give and take so both people can make their goals into their reality.

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8. Pulling his weight at home

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Real romance has less to do with grand gestures and much more with doing small things on a consistent basis. As dating and relationship coach Lori Peters points out, the little ways people show their love have the biggest impact on their relationships.

“Help your partner out in any way you can, especially the small tasks; they add up,” she advised. “Pick up a sock or run an errand to make their lives easier. Cook dinner when you know they've had a rough day or change the lightbulb that's gone out.”

A wife should never have to beg her husband to pull his weight. He lives in the home, he should care for the home. In turn, husbands shouldn’t have to beg their wives to acknowledge their contributions. Together, these two factors create a beautiful relationship (and home!).

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9. Being on the same team

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Marriage is a partnership more than anything else. Wives need to know that their husbands support them unconditionally, even in moments of misunderstanding or when they disagree. The sense that they’re in it together, working as a team, should exist at the core of every argument. That's what it means to be on the same team.

It doesn't mean you’ll always see eye-to-eye, but it does mean that you both put in the work to understand each other’s perspective. It means validating your partner, even when you disagree and aiming for solutions that elevate your relationship. It means giving them the benefit of the doubt that they're not trying to hurt you or take anything from you.

Wives shouldn't have to beg their husbands for this. It's something they build together and both contribute to. And when it works, it creates magic.

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10. A genuine apology

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Even couples with the best intentions will eventually cause each other harm, emotionally. The specific details of the damage that gets done are less important than the way each person handles the aftermath. If her husband makes a mistake or hurts her, a wife should never have to beg him to say he’s sorry.

A good man should be willing to reflect on his actions, check his ego, and offer a genuine apology without justifying what he did wrong or getting defensive. Saying sorry and really meaning it requires people to see the conflict from the opposite perspective. If he can't do that, then she's tolerating his behavior, which will only lead to more mistreatment.

As psychologist Guy Winch writes, empathy is at the heart of every effective, sincere apology. Cultivating empathy in the midst of conflict might not be easy, but it is empowering.

“While it’s emotionally uncomfortable to ‘own up’ to causing harm to another person, when you do so successfully, [it can] mend the 'rupture' between you,” Winch explained. “Offering an effective apology and getting authentic forgiveness is a great demonstration of our agency.”

A wife having to beg her husband for an apology is one of the most potent signs something is very wrong, and no great husband would want to put her in that position.

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11. True acceptance

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Acceptance is the foundation of a strong, loving relationship. It might not be easy for a husband to accept his wife’s imperfections, but she should never have to beg him to hold space for who she truly is. When husbands and wives accept each other fully, they allow their love to grow bigger than they ever imagined it could be.

Acceptance doesn't mean tolerating cruel or manipulative behavior, it means accepting that as the reality of the situation and making choices from there. It means knowing you can't change someone, and working on your part of the relationship. In DBT therapy, radical acceptance is a stress tolerance practice, but in relationships it means staying in the present.

Acceptance also means recognizing that you need to love your partner, warts and all, for who they are today if you want your marriage to work. You see them for who they are and you take care of that person rather than waiting for them to change. Even though a great husband may gently nudge his wife toward growth and set boundaries around what behavior he'll accept, a wife should never have to beg her husband to accept who she is.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.