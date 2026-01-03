Anyone can say they love their partner, but actually showing that love is a whole different story. This is doubly true with men, who have a tendency of saying anything just for a quick fling. A man who truly loves his wife will show it in both action and word.

More importantly, men who truly love their partners tend to say it even when their partners are nowhere nearby. If you’ve overheard your husband saying any of these things, he’s absolutely in love with you.

You can tell a man truly loves his wife if he says these 11 things about her

1. 'I married the best'

digitalskillet from Getty Images via Canva

One thing I’ve noticed is that men are not afraid of marriage, per se. They’re afraid of being married to the wrong person. A man who loves his wife and doesn’t regret it will make a point of telling others that truth.

If he makes a point of saying how proud he is to be with you and how you’re the best, he truly appreciates you. It’s a rare thing to see, especially since men are notoriously resistant to marriage.

2. 'She’s so beautiful'

Let’s just be honest: most men love a beautiful woman. The thing is, both men and women tend to view their partners as more beautiful the longer they know them if they are in love with them, even if they are not objectively good-looking.

As we age, we tend to lose our looks, at least in the traditional sense. If he still finds you beautiful after 20 years, that’s a great sign that he’s there for the long run.

3. 'My wife is my best friend'

It’s easy to find a pretty face to marry, but you know what’s not easy? Finding someone you truly click with. Men who are happy in their marriages often end up marrying their best friend: the woman who is there for them no matter what.

Most men really, truly value friendships in a way that’s hard to explain. A man who has his best friend as his wife is a man who will always love her.

4. 'I prefer hanging out with her than with anyone else'

Strelciuc Dumitru from Getty Images Pro via Canva

In many relationships, men tend to have to argue in order to get a little space or even share some time with their guy friends. It’s a major reason why therapists often have to be called to practice. Generally speaking, if your husband prefers your company, that’s a sign of true love.

In a world where so many men make jokes about bad wives, hearing a guy who is happy to be around his partner is a huge deal.

5. 'Next year, when we…'

Want a more subtle sign that he’s still in love with you? Just check to see how he talks about his future. Much like how men who are ready to marry their fiancées will use “we” language, men who are still in love with their wives will include them in their planning.

Researchers posit that "people base their commitment to a relationship more on their expected future satisfaction with the relationship than on their current satisfaction with that relationship." So if a man is still making plans for the future, that’s a great sign that he’s still in love with you and expects good things with you in the future. Of course, there are bonus points if he’s planning something romantic, like a weekend getaway.

6. 'Listen, marriage can be a great thing…'

Sometimes, the biggest clues you get don’t directly involve your name in his mouth. If you want to see whether he loves you, listen to how he talks about marriage with his guy friends.

A man who loves his wife will encourage his male friends to get married or to pop the question. Think about it. Men who are miserable in marriage tend to be the ones who advise other men against it. If he’s encouraging others to follow his footsteps, it’s because he really loves what life is like with you.

7. 'You’re cute, but you’re not my wife'

stock-eye from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Most men will have at least one moment when another woman makes a move on them. How they behave when this happens tells you everything about where you stand in his life.

In my experience, a man who actually responds positively may not really care about you, especially if it happens in front of you. A man who’s lukewarm about you won’t say anything either way. A man who loves you will be quick to reject whoever’s trying to break up your relationship.

8. 'She inspires me'

One thing a close guy friend of mine said always struck me as very true: a man who is in love with a woman will often be motivated by her. He won’t just see her as a friend, but as an inspiration to be a better person.

Does he ever say he looks up to you? Does he say that you’ve inspired him or that he’s proud of you? Does he say he pushes himself for you? That’s a sign he’s deeply in love with you.

9. 'I have to consider her needs, too'

Ask any divorced woman you meet, and you’ll likely hear that they left because it became impossible to get their spouses to care about their needs. It’s a common reason for marriages to end. Guys often tend to be very self-centered, especially in marriage.

If your husband makes a point of prioritizing you or mentioning your needs, that’s a sign that he really loves you. This is doubly true if he says this while standing up for you in an argument.

10. 'Some of us actually trust our wives'

kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature via canva

Quite a few guys get very suspicious of their wives. This is often a sign of projection because those men are doing something they shouldn’t be doing, like cheating. If your husband makes a point of telling other guys to knock off their behavior, that’s a good sign.

A man who trusts you and makes a point of saying so is a man who probably loves you quite a lot. (And ladies, try to avoid doing things that would break a trusting man’s heart. Not cool!)

11. 'I love her'

Finally, let’s wrap up the list with the most obvious sign that a husband loves his wife. If your husband says those three magic words to you, that’s a good sign. If he says it to other people, that’s an even better sign.

When you’re in love with a person, you want to shout it from the rooftops and tell the world. If this sounds like your husband’s behavior, congratulations! He really, truly adores you and is likely to stick around forever!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.