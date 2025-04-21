The Rare Qualities The Best Kind Of Husbands Always Have, According To Psychology

Deeply-rooted traits that set great husbands apart from good husbands.

Last updated on Apr 21, 2025

Best kind of husband. Stockfoo | Canva
Have you ever wanted to date the big, macho guy who never tells you how he's feeling or opens up about anything in his past? Of course not.

Because you want to date a man, not a robot. Women are emotional creatures, and they need a partner who can understand and empathize with them. In 2012, researchers from Southampton Solent University in the U.K. found that in times of economic turmoil, women prefer gentle, sensitive men.

According to psychological research, the rare qualities the best kind of husbands always have are kindness and sensitivity.

The long-form explanation of their research findings makes sense. Overall, when financial times are tough, ladies are more attracted to loving and sensitive men. These men also might be the type to pay for dinner on a date.

This conclusion was drawn after researchers had more than 150 women rate men's online dating profiles. They were then asked to rate which men were dateable and which were marriage-worthy. Overall, women favored the aforementioned "wimpy" men rather than the "macho" ones, who would take command in a relationship. 

It looks like the ideal man is different from what the world thinks. We can't argue with the research study results, but we can disagree with the use of the word "wimpy" by The Daily Mail, which originally published news of the study.

It just doesn't make sense to call a loving and sensitive man 'wimpy' — they're the type of guy to bring you flowers and wine just because, and who doesn't love that?

Emotional openness allows for honest communication, while independence encourages both partners to grow as individuals. 

sensitive man that will make the best kind of husband AJR_photo / Shutterstock

We often expect men to be stoic and reserved, but according to research, emotional openness is a quality that makes for a great husband.

As one writer from The Stir argues, "Who doesn't want a man who can show emotion, love deeply, and tune into his partner's emotions? Alpha males are great, but they don't make the best husbands." 

So, can we start calling actual quality men something other than wimpy? It seems unfair to demote these marriage-material guys with a word that's defined as "weak and ineffectual." These men are not wimpy; they're merely muscularly challenged, or just a guy who can't do a pull-up. We still love them anyways.

Research has found that emotionally intuitive men possess qualities that contribute to a fulfilling and long-lasting relationship. 

According to the findings, these qualities include emotional intelligence, strong communication skills, financial stability, and a willingness to compromise and evolve alongside their partner. A partner who is aware of their strengths and weaknesses and willing to work on areas for growth can contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling relationship.

