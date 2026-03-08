There are seven basic aspects of a relationship that every wife needs to feel happy and satisfied, and the men who learn from these needs and take action often stay happily married for decades. These men prioritize clear communication, show appreciation for their wives, and continue putting effort into the relationship long after the early years of marriage.

Understanding what you can do to help your partner be fully open with you will not only improve your relationship but it will also improve your entire life. Here are the seven things that all women want in a relationship from their husbands to stay happily married into old age.

Men who stay happily married for decades usually do these 7 things for their wives:

1. Men who stay happily married for decades make their wives feel safe

There is a war being waged on women’s self-esteem, needs, and safety from a very young age. Because of the barrage of disempowering messages being sent to women regarding their bodies, women need to have a safe space where they feel that they can trust their partners.

She wants to trust your strength. She wants you to feel like you can handle whatever she shows you. She wants to feel like you will not judge her if she asks for something risqué.

She wants to know you won’t collapse in defeat if she tells you to do it “This way” instead. By creating a safe space for your woman to open up to you emotionally and intimately, you will be giving her a very powerful gift — you allow her to grow within your relationship and undo old emotional damage.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Regier explains that being available and accessible to your partner every day is what builds a secure emotional connection, and when you're consistently present, your partner will feel safe and grounded in the relationship. Even small daily moments of showing up go a long way toward building that foundation of trust.

2. Men who stay happily married for decades make their wives feel seen

Women want to feel seen. She wants to feel you hear her and be aware of her emotional state. She doesn’t necessarily want you to be affected by her emotional state, but she does want you to be a witness to it.

If she is sitting across the room from you and you aren’t picking up on the fact that she is suffering emotionally and on the verge of tears, she will begin to trust you less. She will think, “If he can’t see that I am hurting now, how long will it take him to figure it out?

Will I be suffering for days or weeks before he is aware of it or cares enough to help me through this? I guess I have to rely on myself for my own emotional support.”

A 2024 study found that individuals feel most loved when their partners are responsive to their needs, and that being emotionally validated and supported consistently, not just in moments of crisis, enhances overall relationship quality. Noticing your partner's emotional state before she has to say anything is one of the most powerful ways to show her she matters.

Life can seem extremely lonely, even within a relationship. You have to constantly show your partner that at least one person will be witness to her and her journey through life. (Hint: that person is you.)

3. Men who stay happily married for decades make their wives feel loved

When women feel loved, they relax and open up to us. The arguments dissipate, the intimacy is abundant, and their nurturing feminine energy flows throughout our lives. Not feeling loved is the subtext of every argument that you and your partner have.

If she is unhappy that you are going out with your friends, or she’s upset about her day at work, or she is only responding to you with brief snippets of sentences, then the cause is most likely her not feeling loved enough. Learn to see through her words, actions, and moods, and see what the real root of it is.

Research has found that couples who regularly engage in open, honest communication are more likely to experience higher relationship satisfaction and emotional intimacy, and that partners who are more present and mindful during interactions report deeper feelings of connection.

4. Men who stay happily married for decades let their wives nurture them

Just as masculine energy needs to protect, feminine energy has the desire to nurture. Women want to see the cracks in our armor. They want to see that we trust them enough to open up to them. They want to be able to help us through our sadness. An integrated, evolved man who has balanced masculine energy, as well as his sliver of feminine, would welcome his woman’s nurturing.

Therapist Teresa Maples-Zuvela explains that when a partner's emotional needs are met, they naturally become more open to meeting yours in return, creating a positive feedback cycle rather than one of emotional deprivation.

If you are a man reading this, have you ever held open a door for a woman because it’s the polite thing to do (but more just because she’s a person and it wasn’t even a gender-based act), and she chews your ear off for it? “Oh, what? I can’t open the door for myself because I’m a woman?”

That is an example of someone who doesn’t want to accept help from a masculine source. This is exactly how it feels to your partner when you push her away when you feel the most vulnerable. “I don’t need to lay my head down on your chest and tell you about my feelings because I don’t have any!” That is a lie. It’s a lie that serves your purpose of not letting your partner in. This lack of vulnerability and authenticity is what is making you and your partner suffer. So let her in. She wants to love you.

5. Men who stay happily married for decades make their wives feel desired

What’s the major difference between your relationship to your partner and your relationship to everyone else in your life? You are intimate with your partner. Women need to feel desired. They want to make sure that you see and appreciate them as feminine, intimate beings. Praise her body. Remind her that you see her as an intimate, desirable being, and you will both benefit.

Experiences of affection were directly linked to relationship satisfaction for wives, particularly during positive interactions, research has found. This suggests that regular expressions of warmth and appreciation are foundational to how women feel in their marriages.

6. Men who stay happily married for decades make their wives feel appreciated

The feminine in all people responds primarily to praise and appreciation. Remind your partner that you love her. Tell her that you appreciate what she brings to your life. Show her how much she means to you. The fastest way to run your relationship into the ground is by ignoring your partner and taking her for granted. Appreciation is the opposite of those things.

Appreciation embodies this mindset: “I am aware of what you bring to my life, and I want you to be sure that I am aware of it as well.” So tell her what you appreciate, and tell her often. Research found that women's relationship quality was directly tied to whether they felt their partner was grateful for their efforts. Telling her what you appreciate, and saying it often, is one of the simplest things you can do with one of the biggest payoffs.

7. Men who stay happily married for decades make their wives feel supported and secure

Life gets pretty messy sometimes. When life’s unavoidable difficulties arise, do you fall apart under pressure, or are you able to bend and not break? Women want to know that we can handle ourselves when life happens.

They want to know that we won’t run and hide when they get a bit ‘too emotional’ for our liking. They want to know that they can count on us. When you tell your partner you’ll do something, and then you don’t do it, it hurts her.

She loses a piece of trust in you that has to be earned back. Even seemingly small things break that trust, like you saying that you will wash the dishes shortly after dinner, but washing them the next morning instead.

Richard Drobnick, a therapist at Mars and Venus Counseling Center, explains that the happiest marriages flourish through everyday acts of consistency, and that a simple "thank you" or following through on a small promise can hold more meaning than any grand gesture.

When enough small transgressions like this are sprinkled throughout your relationship, she will distrust you. Do what you say you will do, be who you say you are, and be consistent in your actions. What do women need in a relationship?

Women want partners who care. Women don’t want perfect partners; they want men who are striving to be their best selves. She doesn’t necessarily want someone who has every step of his life pre-planned, but she wants someone with drive and goals.

She doesn’t necessarily want someone who cries every day, but she does want someone who dares to cry in front of her when he needs to. She doesn’t necessarily want someone who stays in therapy for his entire life, but she does want someone who dares to face his emotional demons.

So put in the work. End the stalemate. Decide that you want to be in the kind of relationship that most people don’t have, and you want to put in the effort necessary to become that kind of man. The women of the world are waiting for us. And they want us to step up just as badly as we want them to open up.

Jordan Gray is a five-time Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of practice. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Women's Health, and The Good Men Project, among countless others.

