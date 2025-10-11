The Art Of Being A Good Partner: 6 Simple Habits Of People Who Love With Intention

I’ve been in an emotionally strong relationship for nearly 5 years now. Most of the moments we’ve shared have been worth remembering. Moreover, I feel privileged for the time I spend with my boyfriend.

However, during these 5 years, we’ve had our downs (like any couple has). From everyday inconveniences to serious health conditions, we’ve overcome a lot of difficult moments and become stronger. Here are six habits my boyfriend and I have discovered through the course of our relationship that have helped us have a healthy relationship, love with intention, and remain emotionally strong and connected.

Here are 6 simple habits of people who love with intention:

1. They remember that honesty is always the best policy

Being honest with your partner is a crucial part of any successful relationship. A big part of this is talking to your partner and being open about the difficulties that you’re facing. You must let each other know how things are impacting you, since it’s nothing to be ashamed about.

Research shows that honesty and integrity are important ingredients for building trust because they allow couples to feel safe and secure with each other. Trust is the foundation of intimacy, and when it is broken by secrets or lies, it can be extremely difficult to repair.

2. They don’t feel ashamed to be emotional

Don’t feel ashamed to display emotions about the ongoing of your lives. Sometimes, we view emotions such as crying and being upset as a form of weakness. This is particularly true for men, who fear that it will emasculate them. Sometimes, it can really help you process certain events, and you may feel better about things by venting to your partner.

A 2020 study explained that expressing emotions without shame demonstrates a high level of trust and comfort with their partner. This willingness to be vulnerable fosters a safe space for both partners to be their true selves.

3. They work as a team to keep their relationship strong

Work together to maintain your relationship on an emotional, spiritual, and mental level, not just physical. Relationships should definitely not be focused on just one aspect of these. It should be a combination of different spheres that make up your relationship.

Taking a collaborative approach to communication is also a key feature of a healthy team dynamic. Research has found that it requires partners to actively listen and understand each other's perspectives, even during disagreements. This differs from a "me vs. you" mindset, which can devolve into power struggles and arguments over who is right.

4. They set boundaries for their relationship

Have an open discussion with your partner about what boundaries you both want to set within your relationship. Furthermore, discuss what you both deem to be acceptable and unacceptable in your relationship. Don’t be scared to be truthful with your partner. This, in turn, can lead to your partner unwillingly hurting you, since you didn’t have an open communication channel.

Disregarding boundaries can damage trust and emotional connection, as partners may feel their limits are not being honored. One study argued that boundaries allow individuals to maintain their sense of self, identity, and independence.

5. They discover who they are as individual people

Find out who you both are as people outside of your relationship. Assess who you are as a person in different scenarios, for example, with your friends, family, or at work. It’s important to discover who you are, because if you don’t know who you are as a person, you can’t be truthful with your partner.

Differentiation means that you can be your authentic self and express your own needs, thoughts, and feelings, even when they differ from your partner's. Partners with low differentiation tend to become emotionally entwined, either losing themselves or becoming overly reactive to their partner's emotional state.

6. They realize that we’re only human and we all have flaws

Accept that both you and your partner are only human, and nobody is perfect. You both will have some flaws, and you will also make mistakes in and outside of your relationship. Talk things through with your partner and come up with ways to not let your flaws take over your relationship. Moreover, come up with different ways to overcome these shortcomings in order to help your relationship continue to blossom.

These are just some different ways our relationship remains strong. These tips helped my boyfriend and me be emotionally strong and grow together. Nevertheless, it’s always a work in progress, and we’re still working towards bettering our relationship and making things continue to work as best as they can.

Nicole Gray is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love.

