Resentment can grow untethered, especially in long-term relationships and marriages, even when sparked by seemingly mundane and insignificant passing moments and behaviors. According to a study from BMC Women’s Health, this experience isn’t just explained by partner dissatisfaction but by a phenomenon researchers coin as “marital burnout.” Unfortunately, these unsuspecting behaviors can spark resentment in the healthiest of marriages.

Many partners feel unsupported and disconnected in their marriages without healthy structures for support and communication, even when they don’t seem necessary early on. Whether it's not showing affection or refusing to make eye contact, men who do these things usually make their wives feel unloved without even realizing. But once a husband is made aware of the mistakes he's making, a marriage can certainly recover over time.

Men who do these 11 things usually make their wives feel unloved without even realizing

1. Never planning date nights

PerfectWave | Shutterstock

According to a report from the Marriage Foundation, married couples who go on occasional planned date nights boast higher satisfaction and happiness in their relationships than those who don’t. Especially when they’re activity-focused or urging couples to try something new, these planned date nights carve out space for couples to focus on themselves rather than the constant life struggles, chaos, and burdens that plague their daily lives.

Sometimes, life gets in the way of quality time in the form of date nights — that’s just a normal part of life. And although it’s not always intentional when a partner forgoes planning dates to the same degree they did early in the relationship, it still has harmful effects.

Both men and women want to feel pursued, understood, and valued in their connections and marriage. Planning dates and prioritizing that separate time can help spark more natural and open conversations and, of course, the intimacy they’re both yearning for.

Advertisement

2. Not making eye contact during conversations

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Especially after a stressful week or a long day, couples tend to relax in each other’s company, whether they are reading, watching a TV show, or lying in bed together. In these moments, many couples also talk for the first time all day, bringing up concerns, discussing their days, and expressing emotions.

But men who don’t make eye contact during these conversations usually make their wives feel unloved without even realizing. Women, specifically, tend to voice concerns about active listening in these moments — generally feeling unheard by their partner when they’re unwilling to lock eyes or look away from the TV.

According to a study published by the Cambridge University Press, eye contact might seem insignificant or unnecessarily formal with a close partner. Still, its benefits to healthy conversation and strong bonds are impossible to ignore.

Not only are people unable to determine if they’re being heard or understood without it, but eye contact also helps to spark intimacy and connection in partners through simple conversation.

Advertisement

3. Avoiding helping around the house

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to a Gallup survey, despite working the same amount of hours (and sometimes more) in their relationships, women are still burdened with most household labor, childcare, and chores compared to their male partners. Over time, when a husband avoids helping out around the house, it can build resentment in his wife.

This resentment, built into what seem to be unwritten social rules, can contribute to a feeling of not being loved that many women experience in their marriages. And when resentment reaches a breaking point, it can spell disaster for the relationship.

Alongside an already unequal distribution of household work, many women also report that their husband’s weaponized incompetence even further isolates them from a supportive environment at home. Not only are they not picking up extra chores or helping to support their wives on difficult or stressful days, but they’re often feigning ignorance of the responsibilities they do have.

Advertisement

4. Over-scheduling himself

New Africa | Shutterstock

While it’s surprising to many couples, a great deal of conflict in marriages is reportedly “scheduling conflicts,” where one partner agrees to something on a day they’re already booked up. It might seem like an easy fix, with simple communication or even a shared calendar, yet it remains a sore spot for many couples in their daily lives.

When their husbands passively agree to an event or to help someone else, rather than take care of their duties at home or in the marriage, they inadvertently sign their partner up, often without notice. This lack of basic communication can spark resentment, leaving women feeling unsupported and generally disconnected in their relationships.

Advertisement

5. Not expressing gratitude

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

Expressing gratitude in your relationships and daily life can make you happier, even if it’s for something simple. Despite its simplicity, many women feel unsupported and unappreciated in their marriages, while their husbands may feel a sense of entitlement.

Whether it’s a wife doing basic things like the dishes in the sink, or something bigger like purchasing and wrapping birthday gifts for a party, when a man doesn’t act thankful for her hard work, it can make her feel unappreciated. Unfortunately, men who do these things usually make their wives feel unloved without even realizing.

Even though it’s become a routine to do household chores, make coffee for your partner, or go out of your way to surprise them on a hard day, that doesn’t mean it’s still not worthy of gratitude. By channeling a sense of entitlement in their marriages, couples only introduce resentment and ungratefulness into their lives.

Advertisement

6. Being overly critical or nit-picky

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

An unhappy or disconnected marriage can often spark feelings of resentment that cause both partners to repress their emotions and avoid open communication. This unresolved conflict, lingering under the surface of everyday interactions, can manifest as condescending language or the tendency to be overly critical of each other.

Women who notice this tendency in their partners generally feel unhappier in their relationships, and often, according to mental health expert Paul Hokemeyer, they experience physical symptoms like exhaustion, fatigue, and insomnia in response to the behavior. It’s this “marital burnout,” sparked by several behaviors, that leaves women feeling unloved and emotionally, mentally, and physically drained in their yearning for connection.

Experts from Maplewood Counseling added that the effects of a critical partner are detrimental not only to the relationship, but a spouse as well. Constant criticism can lead to lowered self-esteem, depression, defensiveness, an erosion of trust, and a "cycle of negativity that impacts their well-being."

Advertisement

7. Being constantly sarcastic

Motortion Films | Shutterstock

Contempt in a partnership is generally a sign that your marriage is in trouble, at least according to family relations expert Robin Milhausen, mainly if it’s manifesting through disconnected body language and sarcasm. While healthy amounts of playfulness and irony can be helpful in a relationship, regularly communicating with your partner in cruel and hurtful ways isn’t doing anyone any favors.

As Milhausen further explained, “Contempt is hard to come back from. It’s not ethical to behave in hurtful, cruel ways with your partner, and you shouldn't be treated that way either.” This contempt sometimes stems from a more serious marital conflict, like secrecy or infidelity, that hasn’t come to the surface yet and has only been subtly sabotaging a couple’s healthy dynamic.

Advertisement

8. Not openly talking about his physical wants and needs

Violator22 | Shutterstock

According to licensed psychologist Steven D. Graham, unwillingness is the number one barrier to a healthy dynamic in a relationship and, more specifically, healthy communication. You don’t have to be physically intimate every day or constantly talk about it to maintain a healthy routine, but you do have to be on the same page with your partner.

"Whether our unwillingness to hear our partner results from unconscious or conscious choices, or, most likely, some blend of both, we should realize that we are playing with dynamite here: If we are not careful, we may blow up our relationship," Graham explained.

How often should physical intimacy be prioritized? Are there barriers to intimacy affecting one or both partners? Is there a reason or feeling keeping one partner from being intimate? Communication is always at the root of marital dilemmas, and to feel loved in a partnership, these uncomfortable and sometimes awkward conversations need to happen.

Advertisement

9. No longer fighting

bbernard | Shutterstock

Couples counselor Erika Labuzan-Lopez argued that conflict and arguments in a marriage aren’t always harmful. They can be incredibly beneficial to maintaining a healthy balance, expressing emotions, and resolving situations that could spark resentful feelings if left unaddressed. They give couples an avenue to voice their concerns, address them, and move forward if they’re dealt with in fair and healthy ways.

However, a partner who avoids conflict or stops arguing in their marriage isn’t one without emotional struggles or concerns; they’re just someone who’s choosing to disregard or dismiss them for a variety of reasons.

"I can tell you that when couples stop fighting, they become disengaged, discontent, apathetic, and indifferent to their relationships. They have given up on trying to make things better," Labuzan-Lopez revealed.

Many women feel burdened with “sparking conflict” in their marriages for this reason — they need to express their emotions and work through things, but their partner turns to the defensive or feels “attacked.” Not all conversations and communication will feel comfortable, and that’s not a sign of an unhealthy marriage but rather a productive one.

Advertisement

10. Equating unhappiness with failure in the relationship

Puhhha | Shutterstock

Not every marriage is meant to last forever, and that’s okay, but equating unhappiness or dissatisfaction with “failure” doesn’t spark growth in couples committed to staying together and working through their issues. And, in fact, men who do these things usually make their wives feel unloved without even realizing.

Many women experience feelings of hopelessness or disconnect in response to this misguided narrative in their husbands — especially when they’re unmotivated to engage in open conversations and try new methods for growth like therapy, scheduled dates, or planned check-ins with each other.

Advertisement

11. Hesitating to show affection

Goksi | Shutterstock

While a man's aversion to showing affection may stem from his childhood or the toxic values instilled in him by society, when a man doesn't want to show affection to his wife, it inevitably makes her feel unloved and like her needs don't matter. And it can have negative long-term effects on the marriage.

According to mental health writer Ariane Resnick, "If you're in a relationship that lacks physical contact, you may be particularly frustrated. That's because as adults, our partners are the default place we receive affection and touch from. Whether you think about it a lot or a little, a lack of touch impacts you regardless, and it may cause a strain on your relationship if not addressed."

Men may not think that a goodbye kiss in the morning or a quick hug before bed make a difference, they're wrong. Because even the smallest affectionate action can make a wife feel loved and adored.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.