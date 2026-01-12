Men Who Sadly End Up Without Any Real Relationships Tend To Show These 7 Behaviors

When you’re in a relationship or dating someone brand new, you may be falling hard for them without realizing some of the behaviors they have aren’t healthy for a real relationship. No matter what the case is, you should be happy in the relationship and not have to constantly make up excuses for him not being there for you.

Stop making excuses for him. If something your partner says or does sticks with you in an uncomfortable way, he might be a man who sadly can't have a real relationship because of his own behaviors that push people away over time. Consider talking to him first. If things don't change, it's time to do what is best for you. Rather than labeling or blaming, focus on awareness: how these bad habits form and why they make him feel safe in the moment — but remember that meaningful partnerships can only be built if he's willing to unlearn (and replace) certain habits.

Men who sadly end up without real relationships tend to show these 7 behaviors:

1. They never ask about your day

If he never asks you about your day or brushes you off to constantly talk about himself instead, is he really putting in the effort to show you how much he cares for you and your feelings? For a relationship to work, research has shown that both of you need to be putting in the same amount of effort, or the balance in the relationship will be thrown off. If things aren't working the way they should, as harsh as it sounds, it might be time to dump him. Or at least consider it.

2. They lie more often than not, even about small things

Does he tell little lies constantly about unnecessary things? Little lies can be an indicator of a larger, more hidden problem in your relationship. "Ultimately, men lie because they believe it is a way to protect women and themselves," explained dating coach Alan Roger Currie.

"The number one reason why he lies is to help you maintain your idealized version of him. As counterintuitive as it sounds, he lies to you because he loves you and he's trying to avoid causing your feelings of hurt and anguish," continued Currie. "Self-preservation may also cause a person to be a liar. When he lies to you, it means he's aware that the truth about something he's done or hasn't done, something he's thinking about doing, or something he feels has the potential to break you and your relationship."

3. They never express their feelings

Some guys just aren't affectionate, but if he doesn't share any likes or dislikes with you about anything, then it might signal some deeper issues in your relationship. Relationships are a two-way street, and research supports how important it is for both partners to communicate equally and feel like they can trust each other. If you’re not as happy in your relationship as you think you should be, it may be a good opportunity to take a step back and figure out why. It's important to figure out what exactly you're looking for in a happy relationship.

4. They bring out the worst in you

If he lets you continue those bad habits you already have instead of helping you overcome them, it might be time to question how healthy your relationship really is. Or if he brings out a side in you like jealousy or anger, it can signal that your relationship isn't at the level it should be. These may be things he does that are hardly noticeable at first, but after a while, they end up detrimental to your relationship. Whether it's small, inconsiderate comments he makes or simple things he does (or doesn't do) — little things add up over time and have a negative impact.

5. They have an excuse for everything

Are you trying to make plans, but he's constantly finding excuses to get out of them? This kind of behavior can happen more often early on in a relationship. However, once you've been with each other for more than a little while, it's important for both of you to bring your relationship outside of the boundaries of your home. Even though two people care for each other deeply, a bad relationship can be hard to spot, so it's important to take action when you start to see the difference and protect yourself.

6. They bring more bad days than good

It’s hard to know when a relationship is destined to end, especially when you're invested. Breakups hurt. We’ve all been there, and we’ve all felt the heartbreak. You two end up fighting more than not. You're feeling unhappy daily, so when it comes to your relationship, it's time to rethink how things are going.

Relationship coach Janet Ong Zimmerman explained, "I know how hard it is to walk away from a relationship that is not healthy for you. Yet when you focus on reality, instead of how you want things to be, you will see the relationship more clearly. Continuing to stay in an unhealthy relationship does not make it easier to walk away. So, dare to walk towards something better."

7. They can't walk with you into your future

Plain and simple, do you see a future with this guy? If not, then why put yourself on the line for him? Life is short, so don't waste your time trying to make a relationship last that isn't what you wanted in the first place.

Protecting yourself is a necessity — you know yourself best. Know when it’s time to end a relationship before you end up with another broken heart and bruised ego. If your boyfriend does these things, it's time to seriously consider breaking up with him. It might be hard, and some feelings might be hurt, but in the long run, you probably won't regret breaking up with him.

Rebekah Ludman is a journalist and writer at KNX News who writes on relationships, love, and human interest stories.