Having close relationships that serve as a soft place to land amid the chaos of life is inherently tied to our well-being and life quality, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, which is why being intentional about choosing a good life partner is so important. While many of us can get caught up in the "butterflies," excitement, and lust of a good connection, it's the seemingly mundane things like trust and good communication that actually matter.

Even if it's hard to notice the "red flags," men who do these certain things are not husband material no matter how nice they seem. From avoiding hard conversations and disagreements to relying on their charisma to shield themselves from taking accountability, all of these things can seem good and comfortable on the surface, but actually contribute to a less fulfilling, more unhappy marriage.

Men who do these 11 things are not husband material no matter how nice they seem

1. They avoid disagreements and conflict

Part of the reason why experts suggest men need their relationships with women more than female partners do is that it offers them a chance to flex their vulnerability muscle. In their own platonic friendships with other men, they don't always have the space to express their emotions and work through conflict healthily, while female friendships are formed on that basis at their core.

However, if a man is avoiding these hard conversations, running from conflict, and pushing away disagreements instead of leaning in to practice, everyone's well-being is at stake. It might seem like you "never fight," but in reality, resentment and frustration are looming underneath the surface.

2. Their kindness is performative

Men in transactional relationships with performative kindness often weaponize their "nice guy" identity to make their partners feel guilty for expressing concerns and emotions. They're only nice when someone else is watching and often only offer empathy when it gives them something.

As a study from Nursing Ethics explains, fake kindness, especially in men, is often used as a form of manipulation and control. If they can lean back on their performative kindness to justify all the bad stuff, they always have an "out" to avoid apologizing and taking accountability.

3. They expect emotional labor without responsibility

Women tend to be responsible for the majority of not only household labor in their relationships, but also emotional labor like regulating their partners' emotions and "protecting the peace" at home. According to a 2015 study, if women are taking on the majority of this work and these roles without recognition or reciprocity, their relationship satisfaction and general well-being suffer.

So, if men are shutting down in vulnerable conversations and expecting women to dig for their emotions in difficult situations, chances are they're not actually husband material, especially if they're not receptive to feedback and willing to practice and grow.

4. They shut down and get defensive

In the face of vulnerability or a partner who's open about expressing concerns, it's always a "red flag" when their partner shuts down. Especially common in male partners, emotional "stonewalling" often sabotages healthy conversations and relationship dynamics — putting all the pressure to soothe on one person, often at the expense of their needs.

Men who do these things are not "husband material," no matter how nice they seem and what excuses they make. Being able to have these kinds of conversations and work through uncomfortable emotions is key to relationship stability and longevity. Without these moments, resentment is inevitable.

5. They weaponize guilt to get what they want

Even if guilt-tripping is hard to pick up on in the moment, it has long-term costs for partner well-being and marital satisfaction. Not only do the partners being guilted feel manipulated and dismissed in situations where they should be supported, but their insecurities are often weaponized by manipulative partners who only care about getting what they want and need.

Men who say things like "this is your fault" and "I wouldn't have done it if it weren't for you" are not husband material, even if they're "usually" nice and kind.

6. They expect praise for the bare minimum

Even if he seems nice, if a man ties up his entire sense of stability and self-worth in a relationship, chances are he's going to expect constant praise and validation. He's going to expect you to be there to praise him for doing the bare minimum, like a parent, instead of simply taking responsibility and accountability for his own tasks.

Whether it's household labor, childcare, or emotional expression, this kind of burden can be exhausting for a partner, especially when they're not getting that same recognition in return.

7. They avoid change

A person's relationship satisfaction is a key driver of personal well-being and health, which is why cultivating the best connections is so meaningful in our lives. Of course, doing the "work" in relationships and growing together is a big part of that, but personal development and individual growth are just as important.

If you're not working on yourself, practicing emotional intelligence, and learning from past mistakes, you have less to give to a partner. That's why men who do these things and avoid change are not husband material, no matter how nice they seem.

8. They guilt their partner for spending time alone

Even if it seems counterintuitive to a healthy partnership, time spent alone cultivating individuality and personal relationships is key to healthy longevity in a marriage. Partners shouldn't let their marriage be the sole center of their universe and a key player in their self-worth, because when they go through rough patches or argue, all of that comes crashing down.

While finding alone time might be a challenge, it's worth it. Build up hobbies, find a healthy balance of partner time and solitude, and lean into cultivating a personality and routine that's best suited to your personal authenticity. If a man or partner expects you to sacrifice all of that time for their own security, they're not the "one."

9. They put their comfort on a pedestal

As a study from Psychological Science explains, growing as a person often requires a certain level of discomfort. You can't grow a healthy relationship, have productive conversations, and lead a fulfilling life unless you're okay with getting out of your comfort zone and regulating complex emotions.

So, if you notice your partner puts their comfort on a pedestal, expects you to handle all the "hard" stuff, and avoids things that might disturb their peace for a few moments, they're not husband material. Life isn't easy and there will always be discomfort, which is why you need a partner that feels like a soft place to land — not necessarily like a burden to take care of.

10. They make jokes at your expense

While jokes can often ease the burden of discomfort and assist conflict resolution, sarcasm with passive-aggressive undertones and humor that comes at the expense of others is far from a healthy relationship communication strategy.

Men who do these things are not husband material, no matter how nice they seem. Getting a laugh is great, but if it comes at the expense of your own personal well-being and social image, it's not worth it.

11. They don't keep their commitments

Whether it's spreading secrets you told in confidence, showing up late, missing commitments in daily life, or breaking a promise, men who can't keep their commitments aren't husband material. Considering trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, if you can't find that kind of connection and stability in a partner, they're not the person for you.

You should be confident that the person you marry is going to show up for you, both physically and emotionally, even when things are hard, uncomfortable, or inconvenient.

