Partners in long-term relationships don’t just fall out of love overnight. They might be navigating through a rough patch that separates them physically or prompts a fleeting kind of emotional resentment. Still, for the most part, the process of falling out of love is a consistent, yet subtle and steady, decline over months and years, at least according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Falling out of love happens in two parts. The first: a gradual, steady decline of relationship satisfaction, happiness, and closeness over a long period of time. The second: a sudden disconnection or event that symbolizes the loss of romantic love and prompts a final separation, often called the “point of no return.” Men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually do certain specific things around the house, and that’s a sign of the first stage. It’s subtle, quiet, unsuspecting, and most importantly, still possible to address and heal from.

Men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually do these 11 things around the house

1. They lean into distractions

Whether it’s wearing headphones around the house, doomscrolling on their cell phones at night, or watching TV in the living room quietly to avoid quality time, men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually do these things around the house.

Of course, according to a study published in the Journal of Communication, these men also seek out negative entertainment to cope with the negativity and stress they’re experiencing in life or a relationship. So, not only are they distracting themselves on a surface level and avoiding quality time with a partner, but they’re also inflating their negative emotions with entertainment that aligns with their struggles.

2. They start petty arguments

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, negative appraisal of the relationship, such as focusing on the negative aspects of a partner or dwelling on small inconveniences, is often one of the signs of a person who’s falling out of love. They’re subconsciously looking for a way to justify their loss of love and the inevitable end of a relationship, so petty arguments and name-calling become their misguided coping mechanisms.

Men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually do these things around the house, causing disconnection and sparking resentment that only amplifies their feelings of lost love, even if it seems like an unsuspecting rough patch in the moment.

3. They stop offering to help

Whether it’s big things like prompting a conversation to help emotionally support his wife or simply not offering to make her coffee in the morning, men who are quietly falling out of love tend to stop offering help to their wives around the house.

Daily support is often one of the most important indicators of relationship well-being and satisfaction, according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology. The more we help others at home, the more satisfied and valued we feel, but when those moments are replaced with distance and resentment, it can be a sign of lost romantic love.

4. They spend more time out of the house

To avoid uncomfortable conversations, complex feelings, and quality time with their wives, men who are quietly falling out of love tend to spend more time doing other things, usually out of the house completely.

Whether it’s taking longer to run basic errands, making tons of plans with their friends, or working more and later into the evening, they’ll do whatever it takes to avoid the discomfort of their home life and marriage.

Of course, this avoidance often offers husbands a fleeting sense of comfort. Still, it also exacerbates issues in a relationship and leads them closer to that “second stage” of lost love, where a separation is inevitable.

5. They stop making time for affection at night

Physical touch is generally associated with greater relationship satisfaction, not just because it sparks closeness, but because it’s a driving force for intimacy in a marriage.

Research shows that even small moments of affection, like cuddling before bed, allow couples to boost their sleep quality and relationship satisfaction at the same time. However, men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually forgo doing these things around the house. They don’t reach out to hold their hand or to cuddle in bed, but instead turn their back and avoid it entirely.

6. They expect more household labor

A husband who’s falling out of love with his wife expects more from her, while also giving less. He leaves messes for her to clean up, stops helping with chores, and generally spends more time avoiding responsibilities at home in favor of friends, work, or personal entertainment.

Even if it’s subtle, his tangible avoidance is also correlated with an emotional one. He doesn’t just stop caring about helping with chores or childcare. He also disconnects from his wife on an intangible emotional level, sparking resentment and tension.

7. They stop asking how her day was

Even small conversations, like talking about the workday and asking basic questions, are overlooked by men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives. They mask their internal resentment and discomfort with things like stress or responsibility, when in reality their avoidance is intentional.

They miss out on moments to rebuild intimacy and reconnect with their wives, because they’re always looking for an escape route when quality time is on the table.

8. They only speak when necessary

While silence can be healthy in a healthy marriage with great communication habits, prompting space for reflection and regulation, it can also be a sign of tension or resentment, according to couples and relationship therapist Boris Herzberg.

When a couple is only speaking when it’s absolutely necessary, it can be a sign of underlying, unresolved conflicts that don’t have a safe space to come out into the open. A husband who’s quietly falling out of love with their wives may be either actively or subconsciously avoiding these conversations to self-preserve, but in the end, it’s the relationship's well-being and comfort that’s being sabotaged.

9. They stop keeping commitments

Men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually stop keeping their commitments and promises at home. From chores to planned dates, they’re always full of excuses, while simultaneously lacking the ability to say “I’m sorry.”

He forgets important dates like an anniversary, stops planning dates, and often makes his own plans, even when he’s committed to spending time with his wife. For a wife, it starts to feel like literally everyone and anything is more important than spending time with her.

10. They’re easily annoyed

Resentment often comes from a lack of healthy communication, according to marriage and family therapist Kathy McCoy. People don’t feel seen and heard in their most coveted relationships, so they grow irritable and angry in unsuspecting situations and moments, all without truly getting to the heart of or communicating their needs and concerns.

Men who are quietly falling out of love with their wives usually seem easily annoyed around the house. Even minor inconveniences and a sentence from their wives are enough to spark an emotional outburst or angry emotions.

11. They act like a roommate

Many couples who feel more like roommates than marriage partners at home are stuck in a cycle of stress, emotional disconnection, a lack of intimacy, and logistics. All of their interactions and conversations have a level of professionalism attached — talking about who’s doing the chores for the day or who’s picking up the kids, but never concerns or deep emotions.

While a phase of feeling like roommates is often natural for couples, according to psychologist Silvana Mici, living in a state of emotional disconnection and physical separation for a long time can be a sign of lost romantic love rather than settling in.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.