A man who does these 11 things while talking to you is almost always more in love with you than you realize

While we tend to think about romance and relationships through large, dramatic expressions of love, the truth is that attraction, loyalty, and commitment are all defined by the little things in life. From passing glances across a room to intentional eye contact, even when everyone else is busy, a man who does these things while talking to you is almost always more in love with you than you realize.

We romanticize the big expressions of love and the grandiose events that define our relationships, but it's these small moments of play and laughter, joy, connection, and trust that truly strengthen the relationships we share with others, romantic or not.

1. He can't keep his eyes off of you

While the signs of attraction and love between partners are often obvious and clear amid daily life, sometimes, small things like body language or eye contact tell an equally profound, convincing story, at least according to a study from the Journal of Nonverbal Behavior.

The small signs that someone truly loves you, especially the men in your life, may not always be openly communicated in the same ways their actions reveal. From being unable to take his eyes off of you when you enter a room to softening his gaze in your presence, a man who does these things while talking to you is almost always more in love than you can even realize.

2. He's not afraid to laugh often

According to a study from Personal Relationships, laughter is a strong indicator of relationship satisfaction and happiness between partners. The more genuine laughter, smiles, and positive conversations a couple has, the more strength and resilience they have for arguments and conflicts together.

Even if it seems like such a simple part of daily life, our healthy relationships should bring joy. They should make us feel emotionally secure and safe, of course, but they should also invite playfulness, fun, and laughter often.

3. He respects your quirks and differences

Respecting differences is one of the ways couples subtly strengthen their relationships over time. Even in conversations where they don't agree, they treat each other with respect and empathy. Even when a personality trait or "quirk" in their partner annoys them, they talk about it with empathy and lead with compassion.

It might seem like a small thing, but as humans, we're never perfect. We all have things that we struggle with, trauma that influences how we navigate relationships, and "quirks" that sometimes make it harder to fully open up and connect. It's a respectful partner who appreciates these differences, and a man who loves you, who makes space to express how he feels about them.

4. He includes you in all decisions

Making decisions together is a large part of relationships, especially the ones that stand the test of time. While these might feel like overly logistical conversations in relationships without connection or emotional security, in others, they're a way of boosting connection and ensuring both partners feel seen and heard.

Even when he's thinking about personal growth and changes that only affect him, a man who truly loves you wants your opinion. It's clear that you're a team, no matter the conversation, situation, or environment.

5. He respects your independence

Alone time is essential in relationships. While self-worth is often attached to relationship satisfaction and influenced by the well-being of a relationship, according to a study from Penn State University, it's important to also have a sense of individuality that "fills your cup," not just a partner.

When you spend time alone and have a partner who respects this independence, you can each be secure individuals, while also being healthy partners. Even if it's being welcoming of platonic friendships or offering space for a partner to reflect after a long day, it's clear that they care about their partner's well-being, even if it's not in the direct lens of the relationship.

6. He remembers the little things

From your coffee order to your favorite lunch spot, men who truly love their partners put a lot of effort into both remembering and making space for the little things. It's these small acts of kindness and love that truly make partners feel emotionally secure and connected in their relationships, even if they seem subtle and unsuspecting in the moment.

Everyone wants to feel seen and valued, but it's usually the people who love us the most who know exactly how to boost those feelings and experiences amid everyday life.

7. He leans into discomfort

Much like discomfort influences personal growth and development, as a study from Psychological Science explains, leaning into hard conversations and challenging interactions with a partner can bond you closer together. Instead of running from vulnerability or trying to "win" an argument, this kind of appreciation for the "hard" parts of marriage makes a big difference in relationship satisfaction.

A man who leans into discomfort while talking to you is almost always more in love with you than you realize. Even if he struggles with sharing his emotions openly and making space for challenges in his routine, his love and appreciation for your triumphs those fears and worries.

8. He allows your nervous system to relax

Our partners and relationships should always feel like a safe space. Even when things get emotional, arguments get heated, and things feel disconnected for a few moments, healthy relationships still offer space for both partners to be present, without needing to walk on eggshells around each other.

Emotional safety is the foundation of a relationship, and any man who truly loves you will ensure that he does his absolute best in crafting safety, security, and trust with you. Whether it's expressing emotions or solving problems together, if he truly loves you, he allows your nervous system to fully relax.

9. He softens when you're upset

Instead of immediately resorting to defensiveness or shutting down when you're upset, a man who is more in love with you than you realize will soften. He's actively listening. He'll set his insecurities aside. He'll be there to support you, even when he's on the other side of the conflicts and concerns you're expressing.

According to psychotherapist Avrum Weiss, many men who get wrapped up in misleading definitions of masculinity and rigid gender norms tend to get irritable when their wives are upset. They feel responsible for their partner's well-being, and when something doesn't go perfectly "right," they take on that emotional burden, even if it's entirely subconscious.

However, if a man truly loves you, he crafts a balance. He respects your autonomy and empowerment as a person who doesn't need a "protector," and also shows up to emotionally support you in whatever ways you need.

10. He playfully teases you

According to a 2018 study, partners who tease and joke with each other are often more content in their relationships than those who don't. There's an element of emotional safety and trust there that reminds partners that teasing isn't malicious, but a sign of their affection and appreciation.

Of course, there's an important line between playful teasing and passive-aggressive sarcasm that's important for partners to notice. Especially if they struggle with vulnerability, they should be wary of using jokes that have an underlying hurtful intention or aim to express some kind of resentment they haven't had a chance to work through together.

11. He reassures you often

While seeking out constant attention from a partner, without any kind of internal gratification, can lead to unbalanced dynamics, reassurance between partners is essential to feeling valued and loved. A man who offers verbal reassurance and also backs it up with real action when talking to you is almost always more in love than you realize.

It's exactly these moments of subtle reassurance and kindness that keep partners connected amid the mundanity of life. It's these connections that lead to longevity, not big romantic gestures and huge celebrations on anniversaries. It's how couples connect and express their love in the little ways that make the biggest difference.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.