Many men who are disconnected from their relationships and marriages may not even realize they've put up emotional or literal walls. They're no longer interested in vulnerable conversations, find it hard to open up, and sometimes avoid quality time and conversations completely — leaving their partners alone and in the dark.

If a man is truly done, he'll show these clear signs before he leaves, but what comes first is often this subtle disconnection. Yes, these signs might seem obvious — things like talking poorly behind a partner's back or being overly critical of their appearance — but the small things that come before, like avoiding conflict and pushing down their own negative emotions, are "red flags" that can provide an opportunity for both partners to heal, grow, and protect their own well-being.

If a man is truly done, he'll show these 11 clear signs before he leaves

1. He stops arguing completely

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to professor Bruce Y. Lee, arguments aren't actually the disconnecting thing that many people believe — they can actually help to strengthen relationships and marriages over time. Not only do they offer space for people to express their emotions and get their concerns out on the table, but they also prevent resentment and give partners a chance to practice healthy, open conflict-resolution skills.

The more couples fight, the more they know how to express, communicate, and show up for each other. However, if a man is truly done in his relationship, he'll stop worrying about resolving and "fixing" concerns, and protect his own comfort by avoiding these conversations entirely.

2. He starts talking badly behind his partner's back

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and if a partner starts talking badly behind his spouse's back and compromises the state of his relationship for validation from others, that foundation quickly crumbles.

However, men who are truly done in their relationships and tired of trying to make things work will often show these clear signs before they leave. He's no longer protecting his partner's reputation or trying to justify their behavior, but making jabs and spreading rumors to protect his own comfort and sanity.

3. He's overly critical and mean

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Even if being overly critical of a partner is a misguided grasp at control in an unstable relationship, it often sabotages the communication and vulnerability that partners need to feel safe at home. They no longer have the tools to connect, communicate, and resolve problems, because they're so worried about criticism and retaliation that they avoid them completely.

If a man is truly done, he'll often exhibit these behaviors openly — calling his partner names, talking badly to their face and behind their back, and being overly critical for no good reason.

4. He's less patient at home

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When a partner doesn't feel seen, heard, or valued at home, they may become less patient with things that they'd otherwise easily overlook or justify. Whether it's a passing comment from their partner or a petty argument, they're always having an emotional outburst rooted in their own impatience.

Of course, these disproportionate emotional reactions don't come from nowhere — they're often rooted in the resentment that comes from avoiding hard conversations and sweeping big concerns under the rug.

5. He makes big decisions without consulting anyone

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Whether it's financial decisions or saying "yes" to big vacations and plans, men who are truly done in their relationships will stop consulting with their partners before making big choices. They're only worried about themselves, largely because they don't feel respected or heard at home, so they stop asking for advice or insights before doing things on their own accord.

This is yet another example of the disconnection that tends to sabotage relationships. Not only is it an emotional betrayal, it's a tangible behavior that separates couples from being on the same page and working on the same team.

6. He sleeps in another room or home often

Trzykropy | Shutterstock

Even though sleeping in another room isn't necessarily a sign of a toxic couple or disconnected relationship — in fact, it's often a benefit for many couples, as they sleep better and feel more rested during the day — but it can be a red flag, amongst other things.

Especially if sleeping in another room or choosing to sleep in another house is a means of weaponizing closeness and physical affection with another partner, it's largely prompting disconnection and a loss of romantic love.

7. He completely avoids physical intimacy

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

According to a study from the Annual Review of Psychology, men tend to be motivated often by physical intimacy and contact, alongside desirability and attractiveness toward a partner. So, if they start avoiding these moments of physical affection and intimacy on a regular basis, it could be a sign that they're completely and truly done in a relationship.

Women are often driven by a layer of emotional connection in regard to physical affection in their lives, but men can have physicality without a deeper connection. However, if there's also resentment, frustration, and anger in the place of emotional connection, chances are they'll avoid it all out of comfort.

8. He starts seeking out other potential partners

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Whether it's seeking validation from other potential partners online or casually flirting with people when he's out of the house, if a man is truly done, he'll show these clear signs before he leaves. Like a 2021 study suggests, men feel most secure and happy in their relationships, especially amid physically intimate moments when they feel most desired, so it's no surprise that they may seek it out in other people if they're disconnected entirely from their current partner.

Even if it's not necessarily "the right thing" to do before truly ending a relationship, this is often a means at grasping control for men who don't feel secure in their relationships. They can seek the validation and attention of someone who truly cares, even if they feel consistently overlooked at home.

9. He blame-shifts more

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even if taking accountability and having open conversations rooted in forgiveness is the key to making a separation healthy for everyone involved, if a man is truly done, he may start blame-shifting more than ever. Whether it's making them feel responsible for small issues or even attributing the entire collapse of the relationship to their partner, they're avoiding accountability entirely.

A study from the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy argues that this kind of blame-shifting and the emotional games that follow often further separate couples, especially those with insecure attachments. So, not only is it a sign of a broken relationship, it's adding to the strain they're experiencing.

10. He gets defensive

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

In the face of vulnerability or connection, men who are truly done in their relationships will get defensive and close off entirely.

Especially if they're latching onto social norms about masculinity and "manhood" for a sense of comfort amid the separation, vulnerability may be even more offensive and scary for these men. It's not just about closing off clarity to their partner, but protecting the only sense of internal stability they have left.

11. He feels unreachable

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Whether he's at work and out of the house or sitting at home without his partner, a man who's truly done in his relationship feels entirely unreachable. He's no longer interested in connecting on an emotional or physical level, let alone resolving conflict in difficult and uncomfortable conversations.

It's now become a lonely marriage, where both partners feel entirely disconnected, and men like this are unreachable in every passing moment and situation.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.