Despite what stereotypes would have most of us believe, men tend to confess their love first and express affection more quickly in romantic relationships than women do. While physical affection may be a top priority, in many cases, verbal communication and emotional intimacy play a similarly important role in the development of a man's feelings for his partner.

From simple statements like “I love you” and “I’m here for you,” if a man loves you from the core of his being, there are certain things they are bound to say naturally. Even if it makes him a bit uncomfortable at first, a man who has truly fallen deeply for a woman is willing to lean into the initial difficulty he may have expressing himself.

If a man loves you from the core of his being, they’ll say these 11 things naturally

1. ‘I love you’

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

According to Harvard psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren, even the simplest and seemingly innocent phrases like “I love you” are powerful ways to express love, make a partner feel valued, and grow closer together. Feeling affection and hearing words like this one on a consistent basis reaffirms a partner’s commitment to each other, bonding them closer and building trust in subtle ways.

While men may generally express their love through and prioritize physical affection and intimacy over emotional or verbal alternatives, these phrases still come naturally if a man loves you from the core of his being.

Advertisement

2. ‘I’m here for you’

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

The presence of a partner in everyday life is more powerful than it seems, not just for our mental and emotional well-being, but also for many physiological functions in our bodies, like a study published in the Biological Psychology journal suggests. While it may be a more profound experience for men, as the researchers suggest, being present and supportive of one another is impactful for everyone in a relationship.

Even if it’s as simple as “I’m here for you” or “I’m listening,” if a man loves you from the core of his being, they’ll say these things naturally.

Advertisement

3. ‘What can I take off your plate’

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Considering women tend to inherently take on the majority of emotional and physical labor in their relationships, from supporting their partner’s vulnerability to doing more childcare and household chores, despite working the same, if not more, than their male counterparts, a question like “What can I take off your plate?” can be more powerful than it seems.

No healthy relationship is ever going to be 50/50 all of the time, but it should be equitable depending on all the factors and life events on any given day. Healthy partners who truly love you aren’t afraid to take on more, sacrifice some of their time, and exert more effort to help support their partner when they need help, especially considering the same is true when they need it.

Advertisement

4. ‘I’m proud of you’

Lightfield Studios | Shutterstock.com

Of course, setting, seeking, and achieving goals in partnerships, both personally and together, boosts partner well-being and closeness, according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, which is why little phrases like this are rooted in relationship fitness.

Saying “I support you” or “I’m proud of you” to your partner may seem innocent and small, but it’s these goals, a partner’s supportiveness, and personal growth that truly add value to a healthy relationship. Men who love you from the core of their being will not only encourage you to set personal goals and chase after dreams, they’ll do the same and celebrate you even when they haven’t achieved their own yet.

Advertisement

5. ‘Thank you’

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Journal of Personality, men are less likely to feel and express gratitude than their female counterparts, which can be detrimental to healthy relationships where partners thrive best when they feel appreciated, valued, and heard. Considering partners boast better relationship wellbeing, satisfaction, and happiness when they regularly express gratitude, phrases like “thank you” and “I appreciate you” are more influential than they may seem.

If a man loves you from the core of his being, they’ll say these things naturally rather than being pressured into expressing them by partners yearning for connection, openness, and feelings of importance. Whether it’s little acts of kindness throughout the day, handwritten notes and text messages, or simply check-ins before bed, expressing gratitude is powerful.

Advertisement

6. ‘I’m sorry’

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock.com

While there’s certainly been a modern shift in culture with men trying to apologize more and women less in their everyday lives, it’s not uncommon for men to struggle with accountability and taking responsibility in their relationships. In many cases, men view their offenses as less harmful or problematic, so they don’t feel pressured to apologize or empowered to take accountability. In other cases, their avoidance of apologies is rooted in perfectionism or internal insecurity.

However, if a man loves you from the core of his being, he’ll take accountability and say “I’m sorry” naturally. Not only is he willing to accept accountability for things he doesn't necessarily agree with his partner about the severity of, but he’s also willing to simply be a pillar of emotional support in arguments and conflicts centered around their struggles.

Advertisement

7. ‘Tell me more’

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Many men are influenced by societal judgments and stereotypes that urge them away from expressing vulnerability, even in close relationships. According to a study from the International Journal for Masculinity Studies, this fear and avoidance often stems from a need for control, whether it’s conscious or not.

However, suppose a man loves you from the core of his being. In that case, he’ll be more receptive to learning and growth when it comes to emotional expression, active listening, and vulnerability, letting his guard down to show up for you and support you however you need. That’s why a phrase like “tell me more” or “I’m listening” is a sign of true love. They’re willing to overcome societal pressures away from vulnerability and lean into these deep conversations that add value to your connection.

Even if it’s a phrase like this in a casual conversation about personal interests, men who truly love you want to know everything about you, even if it’s creating a safe space for you to talk about your hobbies and passions.

Advertisement

8. ‘We’ll get through this together’

SynthEx | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s amid a rough patch in a marriage, resolving conflict in a relationship, or having a deep conversation about personal struggles and emotions, a phrase like “we’ll get through this together” is a reminder for both partners that you’re on the same team. When couples avoid trying to “win” arguments or protect their own ego and instead lean into the discomfort of vulnerability, everything changes for the better.

Life reinvention strategist Veronica Lynn Clark argues that being on the same team in a relationship, or at least the shared understanding that you are, not only facilitates better open communication habits, but it also builds mutual respect, trust, and supportiveness. You’re never worried that the other person is going to walk away or judge you for being open, contributing to positive feelings of being heard and feeling secure with your partner.

9. ‘What do you need from me right now?’

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com

Nearly 75% of people argue that they turn to their partners or spouses when they need emotional support, according to a Pew Research Center study, which is why having emotional intelligence and the capacity for behaviors like active listening is incredibly important in an intimate relationship. Even if they’ve struggled with compromise or vulnerability in the past, a man who loves you from the core of his being will say things like “What do you need from me?” naturally.

Even if it means checking in daily, taking on a larger chunk of household chores and responsibilities, or even being a shoulder to cry on, a man who truly loves you will never resort to blaming, invalidating behaviors, or emotional manipulation to cope with their discomfort around deep vulnerability.

10. ‘You don’t have to be perfect’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

According to a 2015 study on perfectionism, people who hold themselves to standards of perfection fear any kind of error, mistakes, or perceived failure. Even in their relationships, they avoid and shut down any interaction or conversation that makes them feel imperfect, whether it’s owning up to mistakes they’ve made, apologizing for hurting the other, or even expressing uncomfortable and negative emotions.

However, nobody needs to be perfect to be worthy of healthy love and a great partner. Sometimes, perfectionists need reminders from someone they love to look inward and grow personally.

If a man loves you from the core of his being, they’ll say these things naturally, whether it’s “you don’t have to be perfect” or “your mistakes don’t make you a failure.” Rather than perceiving mistakes as imperfections or shortcomings, these healthy partners in the best relationships consider them to be opportunities for growth, not only individually, but for couples to work through and embrace together.

11. ‘I’ve got a lot going on today’

Migma__Agency | Shutterstock.com

As a Stanford report argues, asking for help is often difficult and uncomfortable, even in our closest relationships, but making it a priority can be bonding and healthy. People want to feel needed in their relationships, so when a partner asks for help or expresses their need for support, it promotes positive feelings, closeness, and trust.

A phrase like this could also be as simple as keeping their partner updated on what’s going on in their personal and work life, sent in a text message to let them know they’re busy and won’t be responding quickly. Even if phones and texting may be a strain in some relationships, healthy communication patterns and phrases like “I’m busy today, I apologize if my responses are late” can make a world of difference for healthy couples.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.