A man who is in love is easy to pinpoint. He’s fiery. He’ll move mountains to be with you. He lets you know in action and words that you are the one for him. When he falls out of love or starts to rethink his decision, it’s equally clear.

Just watch what he says. You’ll notice these phrases below will start to show up in your day-to-day life.

If a man is falling out of love, he’ll start saying these 11 unexpected phrases

1. ‘I’m busy’

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

Have you actually seen a man who is in love? Like, really, truly in love? You can’t get away from him. He’s always talking to you, trying to think of you, and doing more for you. A man’s interest can often be gauged by the time he spends with you.

If he’s suddenly busier, he’s lost interest, or is losing interest.

Advertisement

2. ‘Okay’

Kaboompics from Pexels via Canva

When a guy is really into you, he’ll type essays whenever he’s even just going for a quick stroll alone. When he loses interest, the opposite happens. His replies are short, curt, and sometimes downright cold.

Generally speaking, if you notice a serious shift in how he talks to or texts you, it’s a warning sign that something is wrong.

Advertisement

3. ‘I need to be alone right now’

pixelshot via Canva

Admittedly, everyone needs space from time to time. Having space is a big deal in healthy relationships because we still need to cultivate ourselves as people. However, there’s a certain point where it starts to be a klaxon-ringing sign.

If he keeps insisting on space, you may want to give it to him. Of course, you might also want to ask him what’s going on.

Advertisement

4. Any mean jokes

Keira Burton from Pexels via Canva

I’ll be honest: more than one man has admitted to making mean remarks or “jokes” as a way to get a girl to break up with them. The idea behind it is simple. The guy thinks that she will break up with him if he gets mean enough with her, absolving him of the guilt of being the one who leaves.

In reality, what usually happens is a long, drawn-out, abusive relationship where both parties are too stubborn to leave. It’s never good for either party.

Advertisement

5. ‘Let’s do a rain check’

Leung Cho Pan via Canva

Everyone has a moment when they need to reschedule something, even if they have been looking forward to it for ages. However, that doesn’t usually happen all the time, if you get my drift.

If you constantly find him talking about rescheduling plans, it may be that someone else has taken his interest in recent months.

Advertisement

6. ‘Ugh, there you go again…’

Alex Green from Pexels via Canva

Let’s be honest for a second. When you love someone, you care about them enough to care when they’re having an issue, right? Of course! That’s the whole basis of love: caring for others, offering support, and comforting them.

When you’re dealing with a man who’s losing interest, the empathy he once had is no longer going to be there. He won’t care when you’re upset. Instead, he’ll start to get annoyed.

Advertisement

7. ‘You don’t need romance, do you?’

Shotprime via Canva

Believe it or not, romantic gestures aren’t just for women. Many men get a certain “rush” from feeling like a knight in shining armor to the women they love. They actually enjoy doing romantic things for her.

If he started off putting Romeo to shame and suddenly cooled off on the romance, it’s a sign he’s losing interest. (Or, perhaps, he love-bombed you. Either way, it's not a good look.)

Advertisement

8. ‘Not tonight, babe’

Timur Weber from Pexels via Canva

This is another major warning sign for your relationship. If your husband or boyfriend has little to no interest in physical intimacy or cuddles, that might mean there’s something wrong.

This is particularly true if he used to behave in the opposite manner. Of course, some men are built that way. It’s all about seeing how he reacts to the offer versus how he used to be. If he has always had a low interest in the physical stuff, that could just be him.

9. ‘When I get my own house and family…’

Minerva Studio via Canva

Here’s a sign that most women tend to pick up on fairly quickly: the change in future plans. If he used to talk about marrying you but suddenly dropped off on that chatter, that’s a significant indicator that he's falling out of love with you.

By refusing to talk about a future with you in it, he’s making it clear that he no longer wants to marry you. That’s a major drop in interest!

10. ‘I know it’s date night, but I really want to watch the game with my boys'

RDNE Stock Project from Pexels via Canva

Men, if nothing else, make it abundantly clear what their priorities are if you look at what they do. If you’ve noticed that you have stopped being a priority to him, even when it’s a day when he should focus on you, it’s a warning sign.

Generally speaking, men prioritize what they care about. If he suddenly cares about his boys more than you, it means he’s lost interest.

11. Literally nothing

Milos Dimic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Has he even been responding to you? Does it feel like you have to pull a couple of extra strings just to get him to reply to you, not even compliment you? If he isn’t talking to you or takes forever to respond, that’s a bad sign.

While some pauses can be fairly normal, the truth is that not responding is a sign that he is trying to either slow fade or ghost you altogether. It’s best to move on if this is happening.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.