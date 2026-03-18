A healthy marriage is one where both partners appreciate, trust, and support one another. They do things for each other that show how deeply they care, no matter how big or small. Unfortunately, when a husband, in particular, is uncaring, it makes the months, years or decades spent together feel like a waste.

Whether it's refusing to help with household responsibilities, never sharing childcare duties, or being emotionally absent in times of need, if a man does these things on a regular basis, he likely doesn't care about his wife at all. And this type of neglect eventually causes huge rifts in a marriage, with perceived threat and neglect during conflict decreasing relationship satisfaction. And for wives who are invested in their marriage, this outcome is heartbreaking.

If a man does these 11 things on a regular basis, he likely doesn't care about his wife at all

1. He refuses to communicate

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Communication is an essential part of any relationship, but when a husband who refuses to be open about his thoughts, feelings, and emotions, it only shows how little he cares about his wife and their marriage. Because without communication, couples cannot freely discuss their problems or find resolutions.

According to research published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, communication helps predict relationship satisfaction, and higher levels of initial satisfaction can turn into balanced and harmonious unions. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a marriage where a husband won't communicate.

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2. He dismisses his wife's pain

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Whether it's saying she's overreacting or refusing to believe her emotional or physical hurt, if a man does these things on a regular basis, he likely doesn't care about his wife at all. He's telling her that her feelings are unimportant. This is extremely hurtful and can instill feelings of rejection, especially for a wife who swore to love her husband in sickness and in health, expecting reciprocation.

A study from Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience found that rejection leads to feelings such as jealousy, loneliness, shame, guilt, social anxiety, and embarrassment. Additionally, research from the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that greater pain is linked to emotional stress, and limited emotional awareness, expression, and processing.

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3. He provides minimal support

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Spouses are supposed to support one another through the good times and bad. But when a wife doesn't receive any emotional support, it makes her feel unwanted and like her wants and needs aren't a priority. This indicates that her husband doesn't care about her, and it's not a great feeling.

Whether she's experiencing trouble at work, with her family, or with her mental health, a caring husband will provide a shoulder to cry on and a listening ear. However, husbands who aren't emotionally there in times of need tend to prioritize their own desire for comfortability.

This impacts the marriage on a deep level, leading a wife to feel neglected. She might wonder if he's truly hearing her out or even honestly cares about her well-being.

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4. He barely spends time with his wife

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If husbands desire to see their marriage succeed, spending quality time together is essential. That may mean going out for a nice dinner or watching a movie on the couch. As long as a couple is together, without distraction, it indicates a healthy relationship.

A caring husband will spend time with his wife because it means a lot to her. Not only that, but he will want to spend that time with the woman he loves. But a husband who doesn't actually care won't see quality time as a nonnegotiable; rather, he prioritizes his own needs because they are more important to him. This level of immaturity shows just how high his wife is on the priority list, which is not high at all.

A study published in Contemporary Family Therapy found that the time spent together in marriage reflects how well couples resolve conflict. Specifically, researchers concluded that partners who spent time together had less perceived negative qualities about one another, better closeness and greater constructive communication.

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5. He constantly forgets important events or dates

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Remembering important events is crucial for a successful marriage. Whether it's a birthday or an anniversary, a husband's ability to remember important dates and celebrate alongside his wife directly impacts her and her happiness, as well as the relationship's overall success.

Though 82% of people have forgotten their anniversary at some point in their relationship, according to a survey from Social Discovery Group, when a husband continuously forgets, it's a signal to his wife that he doesn't care about events that should mean a lot to him. His wife may begin to feel unappreciated and it may be cause for ending the marriage if it happens enough.

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6. He can never be wrong

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Compromise is a cornerstone of healthy relationships, but this likely doesn't mean anything for husbands who are thoughtless. When he won't take "no" for an answer or thinks his way is always the correct way, he's signaling to his wife that he wants her to cater to his needs, nobody else's. This mentality leaves wives feeling neglected and can lead to resentment.

Psychotherapist Amy Lewis Bear warns that tolerating unrealistic expectations and harsh backlash isn't a compromise in the relationship — it's a compromise to themselves. Constantly focusing on someone else's wants can leave a partner feeling drained. If a husband isn't compromising, it's a clear indicator that he doesn't care what his wife wants, only what he does.

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7. He's selfish and only cares about his needs

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Caring husbands want to know what their wives are up to, their interests and desires, and what they can do to make their wives and the marriage happy. They talk to their wives daily, maybe even calling during the workday just to say hi. They understand that these positive interactions make a marriage thrive and show their devotion.

But whether it's skipping out on a scheduled date night in favor of seeing friends, or going against their partner's wishes to spend time together, if a man does these things on a regular basis, he likely doesn't care about his wife at all. He's incredibly selfish, and while doing this rarely is annoying, making it a daily habit shows the difference between a resilient marriage and a crumbling relationship.

According to research from Family Process, daily positive interactions between couples influence their ability to handle conflict. Through interactions like playfulness and enthusiasm, their relationship grows stronger and more supportive. With a husband who doesn't care about his wife, the opposite likely comes to fruition.

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8. He doesn't listen

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If a man doesn't listen to his wife and has no plans on working to get better at it, he probably doesn't care. He may be so used to discussing the same old problems that he's conditioned himself to tune out those issues completely. A caring husband, on the other hand, will actively listen to his wife without putting in his two cents.

A 2023 study found that feeling heard is a predictor of engaging in future conversations with a partner, specifically in conversations that involve conflict. This creates openness in the relationship and enhances trust, leading to better resolution. Without this, relationships will fall apart.

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9. He's financially irresponsible

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A financially irresponsible man may be secretive about money, go on shopping sprees, or frequently break his budget. All of these indicate how little he cares about his wife's well-being, as well as the health of their marriage.

Financial stability is a great predator of marriage longevity. A study published in Family Relations found that financial disagreements are a greater predicament for divorce than other disagreements, showing the importance of transparency around finances. So, if a husband doesn't speak to his wife about money or his poor habits with finances, it can inevitably lead to divorce.

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10. He's disrespectful

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Whether it's speaking to her harshly, criticizing her constantly, or even calling her names, if a man does these things on a regular basis, he likely doesn't care about his wife at all. He doesn't have respect for her, nor the marriage.

If he can't acknowledge his wife's feelings or opinions, he certainly won't feel the same way about their marriage. A disrespectful husband criticizes his wife instead of uplifting her. He makes rude remarks and intentionally hurts her feelings.

As his wife does her best to work through their issues in hopes of salvaging the marriage, a husband like this will continue to speak and act in toxic ways. He won't acknowledge her efforts, nor will he put in effort to stay together.

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11. He refuses to apologize

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Apologies are a normal, everyday part of life as well as relationships. It shows that someone understands how their actions or words affected a person they love, and in order to make things right, they say "sorry" and acknowledge their part in what went wrong. But for husbands who don't care about their wives, they won't ever apologize, even if it's for something they did.

As wellness coach Elizabeth Scott pointed out, "Saying you're sorry can acknowledge the hurt you might have caused, strengthen your relationship, and deepen your connection to another person... But apologizing isn't just about admitting that you were wrong. When delivered sincerely, it can minimize conflict, increase trust, and show the other person that you care about them and value their feelings."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.