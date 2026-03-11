The moment couples get married, they take a vow to stick together no matter what life throws their way. Relationships are full of ups and downs, but strong couples remain steadfast in their commitment to one another. However, even though these couples make a pledge of love initially, things can always go wrong over time, leading to a tumultuous relationship that ends in divorce.

Author Phillip C. Dugas asked men when they truly realized the relationship was over. Of course, when husbands reveal the specific moment they knew they had to divorce their wives, it can feel heartbreaking to everyone involved, especially the men, but there are some things people should never force themselves to stick through. Because while some behaviors can be overlooked and forgiven, other behaviors are fully toxic.

Husbands reveal the specific moment they knew they had to divorce their wives

1. They were walking on eggshells

Once upon a time, these husbands used to feel like their wives were their safe space. From discussing deep topics with her to spending time with her, every moment spent in her presence felt magical. Unfortunately, things changed, and what once was a beautiful marriage filled with love turned toxic.

Every time he's around her, he can't help but feel like he's always on edge. Terrified of making a mistake, the stress of being perfect completely got to him. But underestimating toxic marriages is exactly why so many people are miserable.

As licensed psychologist La Keita D. Carter pointed out, "[Toxic relationships] are draining and damaging to your soul." When husbands know they have to divorce their wives, it's because they don't have the freedom to be themselves around her, and need to put their well-being and mental health first.

2. They feared coming back home

When husbands reveal the specific moment they knew they had to divorce their wives, they may share a fear of returning home. Their home is supposed to be a safe space, so when it no longer feels that way, they begin to stay out of the house as long as possible.

From screaming at him to degrading him, he slowly began to feel like home wasn't somewhere he could feel safe anymore. With no other choice, he felt the best way to put himself first was to end the relationship. He may have loved her, but being scared to enter your own home is never okay or normal.

3. They always apologized for things they didn't do

Everyone messes up, it's just human nature. Whether it's a wife saying mean things or a husband not taking his wife's feelings into consideration, it's normal for both parties to apologize and admit when they've crossed the line. But husbands may decide to leave when they're the only ones saying sorry.

It's become all too common for men to find themselves apologizing for things they didn't do. Viewing it as just another aspect of love, this toxicity is now normalized. However, for men who have done inner work, they know this behavior is unacceptable.

Rather than stay, these men decided to do what's best for them and their mental health, which is crucial. As psychotherapist and marriage counselor Mel Schwartz explained, when we nurture ourselves, we're creating happiness and gratitude that we can spread to others. So, if a man is hoping for a healthier relationship, nurturing that bond with himself should be his priority.

4. Their loved ones expressed concern

If a man has a healthy relationship with his friends and family, they know that giving unsolicited advice is a no-no. No matter their intentions, giving out advice and telling someone what to do may not end well. They will grow frustrated and likely distance themselves. Luckily, most loved ones understand this, which is why they only speak when they have something important to say.

While his family doesn't like to get involved, he knows his loved one would rather remain neutral but supportive. So, if his loved ones are all actively encouraging him to leave his marriage, it's a sign that maybe this relationship isn't the right one for him.

5. They explained themselves over and over again

It's normal for someone to explain themselves once or twice, whether it's during an argument or discussing plans with a colleague. However, if a woman is forcing her husband to explain something he's already said over and over again, she's a walking red flag.

As most men know, being vulnerable isn't easy. As licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Caspari said, "Emotional vulnerability is the quality or feeling of being exposed to possible emotional attack or harm. Having to face potential criticism or rejection. It is not easy to take emotional risks and open ourselves up to the possibility of being hurt."

But when dealing with a toxic wife, a husband will notice when she doesn't care. She isn't asking him for clarification or to understand him better; rather, every point he makes is meant to be used against him. So, he ends up going silent.

6. They began to doubt their own memory

Being in a relationship with a gaslighter can be terrifying. Wives who do this want to maintain control, and will do everything in their power to make a man question his own memory. While a husband may remember her being the one at fault, she'll say or do anything to convince him otherwise. So, when husbands reveal the specific moment they knew they had to divorce their wives, it's usually for this very reason.

Luckily, these men realized something crucial during the duration of their marriage. While they may love their wives, trusting in themselves and loving themselves should be their number one priority. Knowing they can no longer thrive in this marriage, they decided to give themselves space to heal.

7. They felt smaller instead of stronger

In a relationship, men and women are supposed to feel empowered by one another. Through their actions and words, they're supposed to be each other's anchor. But in a toxic marriage, things don't quite work out that way. From a wife's demeaning comments to her unhelpful gestures, a husband can quickly grow tired and insecure.

Most narcissists don't show their true colors until it's already too late. As counseling expert Nina W. Brown explained, "Charming and self-absorbed people are very captivating. You can unwittingly get caught up in their worlds and lose sight of your own, and, in some cases, your self."

8. They felt like nothing they did was ever good enough

There are bound to be times when a person feels useless, especially when their partner is going through a rough patch. It may feel like their effort barely gets them anywhere, no matter how hard they work. Despite a husband's best efforts, there's only so much criticism and belittling he can take.

If a man knows his worth and understands what he's invested in his marriage, it becomes much harder to convince him that he's completely useless. So, many self-aware men end up leaving their toxic marriage.

9. They began to feel numb

No matter how healthy the dynamic is in a relationship, there's bound to be rough moments. While going through ups and downs is normal, staying in a toxic marriage for years on end should never be normalized.

Giving people a grace period to change is important; however, if they refuse to change and keep repeating the same toxic patterns, it may be time to let it go. As physician Kristen Fuller warned, "Entering into a toxic relationship can result in severe inner conflict that can potentially lead to anger, depression or anxiety. It is important to recognize the red flags associated with toxic individuals and toxic relationships in order to prevent any unnecessary emotional and mental turmoil."

10. Their health began deteriorating

When husbands reveal the specific moment they knew they had to divorce their wives, sometimes it has a lot to do with their physical well-being. While they may feel sad, unheard, underappreciated, and overall checked out, their physical health may also decline.

It usually starts off small. Maybe it's a night of not sleeping due to an argument or skipping a meal. Then, slowly but surely, their wife's toxic behavior catches up to them. Perhaps they feel run down, overly stressed, or neglect their self-care. While doctors may give recommendations, the issue won't ever be truly resolved until a man learns to let her go.

11. They saw a look of utter hatred on her face

In the moment, they might not have been able to process that look on her face. How could someone who promised to love them suddenly despise them? Regardless of the reasons, one thing is certain: she seemingly hates him, and there's no going back from that.

According to the Gottman Institute, once a couple engages in contempt, they have a higher chance of getting a divorce. So, if a man is feeling guilty for deciding to close this chapter of his life, he should know that he's not alone. While it's difficult, remember that life doesn't stop after divorce. As a matter of fact, life has finally just begun.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.