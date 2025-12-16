While there are many things that push couples away from each other and urge them to consider separating, a study from Personal Relationships found that disengagement is actually the “point of no return” for most marriages. If a partner doesn’t care to show up, support, express themselves, or lean into conflict resolution, there’s little to no foundation to grow from.

Of course, this disengagement and lack of effort can be subtle at first, but if a husband is thinking about leaving, he’ll say these cold, polite phrases often. His actions speak loudly, but his passing words and language choices can also be a “red flag” that he’s checked out.

If a husband is thinking about leaving, he’ll say these 11 cold, polite phrases

1. ‘I’m just tired’

If a husband is thinking about leaving, he’ll say cold, polite phrases like “I’m just tired” to avoid leaning into things like quality time or affection with his partner. Of course, the emotional turmoil and shame he’s surely feeling inside can cause physical and mental fatigue, according to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, but using it as an excuse to continue disconnecting only causes more tension.

Instead of being vulnerable and honest, they make excuses and try to justify their behaviors, even if it leaves their partners feeling confused and unseen.

2. ‘I need space’

While space can be helpful in relationships and following conflict to give partners room to breathe and regulate their emotions, constantly using a phrase like this is often more avoidant than effective. If a husband is thinking about leaving, but too afraid to express it, they may use “I need space” as a defense mechanism.

They hide behind it, knowing that they can use it as a justification for their avoidant behaviors, even if it causes more tension and resentment than good.

3. ‘I don’t want to talk about that’

What truly builds disengagement and resentment that’s hard to come back from in a marriage is avoidance. That means avoiding hard conversations, conflict, confrontation, and vulnerability, when that’s what a couple really needs to move forward — whether it’s together or not.

If a husband is thinking about leaving, he may use cold, polite phrases like “I don’t want to talk about it” when these moments arise. Even if he knows he doesn’t want to be together, he bottles all those emotions up inside, waiting for them to explode in an unhealthy, unhelpful way.

4. ‘I’ll be home late’

According to a study from the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, avoiding our problems and suppressing our emotions only sparks more stress and uncertainty in our lives. It places us in a depressive state where necessary conversations and honesty feel impossible.

Husbands who are thinking about leaving may lean on avoidance as a coping mechanism for their internal turmoil, using phrases like “I’ll be home late” to avoid quality time, even when it’s cold, and disconnecting in their relationship.

5. ‘I’m just being realistic’

Men who are thinking about leaving their marriages often take away warmth from the chaos of everyday life. They’re not longer interested in making time for the important little things and don’t even put effort into maintaining a level of affection with their partners.

They disguise their lack of warmth or kindness with phrases like “I’m just being realistic” when, in reality, they’re just making excuses for being disconnected without an explanation.

6. ‘I don’t want to make any promises’

While commitment in a relationship, or the intention to stay in it for a long time, is often a “given,” when a husband starts to think about leaving, it quickly starts to falter. From struggling to show up on time, to dismissing future planning and using phrases like “I don’t want to make any promises,” it’s these men who are less committed to feeding into the well-being of their relationships and partners.

They protect themselves by avoiding promises and commitments, even if those things are what truly rebuild trust and maintain closeness between partners.

7. ‘I don’t know how I feel’

Part of the reason why many men need their relationships with women more than their partners is because of the vulnerability they provide. Many men struggle to find spaces to open up and seek support from friendships and family, so when they have a partner who assists them in being vulnerable, they’re more attuned to their emotions from a grounded place.

However, when a man starts to feel disconnected from their partner and less secure opening up, a phrase like “I don’t know how I feel” replaces these moments. It may feel cold, but it’s also polite to some extent, in comparison to other avoidant or emotionally manipulative alternatives.

8. ‘I don’t want to fight’

Rough patches often arise when one partner doesn’t hold the same space for the other — it represents a time when the relationship wasn’t a priority. While these seasons can be natural for many couples amid the chaos of life, they also bring a layer of conflict, disconnection, and struggle that’s difficult for some couples to deal with.

Especially if they’ve grown apart or don’t have practice in resolving conflict, everything can spiral into a negative, hurtful conversation. If a husband is thinking about leaving, he may step back from all of that chaos, preferring to avoid any kind of conflict and resolution.

9. ‘Let’s leave that in the past’

If a husband is thinking about leaving, they’re not interested in bringing up old issues, dealing with resentment, or growing together — they’re concerned with protecting their own comfort and sanity. That’s why phrases like “let’s leave that in the past” are so common — they’re not forgiving, but cold and polite amid conflict.

Repairing trust in a relationship almost always requires bringing up those old issues and working through them with communication. However, these husbands aren’t worried about rebuilding trust because they’re not thinking about a future with this person anymore.

10. ‘It’s not a big deal’

Even if it’s not meant to directly invalidate his partner’s feelings, a husband who’s disconnected and thinking about leaving will often subtly undermine and dismiss them in casual conversations. With phrases like “I was joking” or “it’s not a big deal,” they urge their partners to feel doubtful about their concerns, so they’re not forced to make space for conflict or accountability.

It’s a defense mechanism and a way to preserve their own comfort, because even if they’re doing something “wrong” by not being honest about their feelings, the relationship is clearly already tumultuous.

11. ‘I’m not in the mood’

As a study from Social and Personal Relationships explains, intimacy, affection, and emotional connection are all interwoven into relationship satisfaction. You largely need to have one to have the other. However, if a husband is thinking about leaving, chances are one of these things is already dwindling, and his physical and emotional distance is a symptom of that.

He may use “I’m not in the mood” to avoid hard conversations or even quality physical touch together at night. He’s constantly sidestepping time together, at the expense of connection and closeness.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.