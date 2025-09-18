Love: it's something that we all crave. We are wired to not just want it but to need it for survival. The English language only has one word assigned to convey multiple meanings of love. We use "I love you" with family, friends, and with the person, whom we are in a relationship. That one phrase holds many different meanings depending on who you say it to.

It's easy to define love when it comes to your family. The bond created by blood is intense and can never be broken. While sometimes you may not like your family and they may get on your nerves, you will always love them. It is, in most cases, unconditional.

Advertisement

It's also easy to define the love you have for your friends. This is a love that you choose to give. It is when you are so close to your friend that you view them as if they are part of your family. You have an emotional connection with that person, and you never see them not being part of your life.

But what does it mean when you tell your boyfriend or girlfriend that you love them? And more specifically, what does it mean to be in love, and how do you know you're in love? Clearly, there is a difference in the definition of love between the two, as we have all heard people say that they love someone but aren’t in love with them.

Advertisement

If you feel these 9 simple things, it means you love him from the depths of your soul:

1. He's consistently present in your thoughts

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

No matter what you're doing, he is always in the back of your mind. He is the first thing you think about when you wake up in the morning and the last thing you think about before you fall asleep at night. When something funny happens, he's the first person you want to tell.

This mental presence doesn't fade during busy periods or stressful times. When challenges arise, thoughts of him bring strength. When joy bubbles up, he's the one you want to celebrate with. He's not just occupying space in your thoughts, but has become part of how you process and experience the world itself.

Advertisement

2. You don't sleep as well without him

Bright stars / Shutterstock

The comfort of falling asleep next to him brings a calm and security that you don't get on your own. And when you don't fall asleep next to him or wake up next to him, you don't sleep as well.

While this suggests a strong, secure bond, it's important to remember that it's not an official indicator of deep love as popularized in some interpretations. One study found a clear link between better couple relationships and better sleep, with higher partner responsiveness and intimacy promoting improved sleep.

Advertisement

3. You can't picture your life without him

Sanja_85 / Shutterstock

This is a big one. While this is also part of the definition of friendship love, it is a bit different when it comes to a boyfriend.

If you can't see yourself walking down the aisle, raising kids, and growing old with a guy, then you're not in love with him. But if you look at your life and feel like it would be incomplete without him, you are most definitely in love.

Advertisement

4. He's the first person you want to call

fizkes / Shutterstock

If you're having a bad day, the one place you want to be is in his arms. Or if you can't figure out how to fix the leaky faucet on your own, you call him before you call the plumber. You want his support and help before you seek out someone else.

Regularly seeking your partner's support demonstrates a strong emotional connection and a shared sense of partnership. Research has suggested that while this is a sign of how much you value your partner, it's also a foundation for a relationship where both partners feel comfortable turning to each other for help.

Advertisement

5. You value his happiness more than your own

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

If he isn't happy, then you can't be happy. When you are willing to make huge sacrifices in your life in order to make him happy, then you are in love. This isn't about losing your identity or becoming dependent on someone else's emotional state for your own wellbeing.

Instead, it's about recognizing that love at its deepest level creates an expanded sense of self. One where another person's flourishing feels like a natural extension of your own growth and joy.

Advertisement

6. You feel emotionally and physically connected to him

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Not only do you want to be able to talk to your boyfriend as you would with a close friend, but you also want the physical closeness you don't have with family and friends. Without passion, you can't be in love with someone.

The longing for both forms of intimacy indicates a profound bond, distinguishing it from more superficial attractions. Research has indicated that the truest intimacy is achieved when the physical, emotional, and even spiritual dimensions of a relationship are in harmony. This creates a sense of profound closeness that is unique to the couple.

Advertisement

7. Home is where he is

pikselstock / Shutterstock

They say "home is where the heart is." You totally agree with this. When you are in love, you could be anywhere in the world, and as long as he is physically there with you, you feel like you are home.

This feeling isn't dependent on circumstances, mood, or setting. Whether you're hiking through mountains, sitting in a coffee shop, or navigating a stressful situation together, that feeling remains constant.

Advertisement

8. You love his flaws just as much as you love his best qualities

Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

When you can look at him and know that you love all the bad things about him (i.e., the fact that he doesn't put the lid back on the toothpaste or the fact that he sometimes lacks faith in his ability to succeed) just as much as you love the good things about him, then you know you love him.

A mature love understands that no one is perfect and that flaws are part of the human condition. Experts have found that this understanding allows for patience and forgiveness, fostering a stronger bond.

Advertisement

9. You want to be his support system

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

When he needs someone to lean on, you want to be there for him, even when you are completely spent. When your desire to support him when things get tough never falters even when you're having a rough time with things yourself, and you feel like you have nothing more to give, you are in love.

This definition of love is not all-inclusive. I've noticed that everyone tends to have their own definition of what being in love is based on the feelings they have for their boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, or wife. And their definition can change from partner to partner.

Ultimately, what I've learned is that, as complicated as it may be, you have to define it for yourself. Only you can know what it means to you; nobody else can define it for you.

Ashley Jacobs is a freelance writer and editor who writes about falling in love.