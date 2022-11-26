The 7 Best Sleeping Positions For Couples Who Love To Cuddle, But Still Want To Sleep

By How To Get The Man Of Your Dreams — Updated on Nov 26, 2022
Sleeping in a bed with the person you love is the stuff dreams are made of for couples.
There's nothing sweeter than falling asleep in someone's arms and waking up together, but getting a good night's sleep can be challenging.
Luckily there are some specific sleeping positions for couples who love to cuddle for you to try so you ca figure out what works for you both so you can sleep comfortably — together.
The seven best sleeping positions for couples who love cuddling, but also want a good night's sleep:
1. 'Eye' see you
This sleeping position occurs when you and your man face each other, seemingly gazing into each other's eyes, even in sleep.
The two of you to touch all or some of the front of each other’s bodies. You have access to touch each other with your feet, legs, knees, torso and chest.
But you can both give each other as much room to breathe as you feel most comfortable, ensuring a good night's sleep.
2. Head on chest
In this couple's sleep position, your man lies on his back facing up, your head resting on his chest or shoulder.
This cuddle position is very intimate, allowing him the option to place his arms around you in a protective manner.
3. Baby Spoon
In this position, you sleep side-by-side, curled up with the other in the fetal position. You have your partner fully cupped around the back of his body.
This position excites your partner because everything touches: your chest to his back, your legs to his legs and your arms wrapped around him.
This also gives you the chance to hug him with all of your might … it tickles!
4. Big spoon
In a reversal from little spoon position, switch the roles of the masculine and feminine. This time the man is fully cupped around the back of your body.
This position is not only intimately enticing, but it also allows you to feel protected in his arms as you sleep.
5. The twister
Although not particularly easy to pull off, this sleeping position is when both you both lay interconnected. Completely wrap yourselves around one another with legs and arms.
This sleeping position is truly enjoyable because it adds a very intimate social aspect. You get to bond face to face, literally, while cuddling the night through.
6. Pillow fluffy
In this cuddly position, you lay on your back facing up and your partner rests his head on your chest.
Men especially love this sleeping position and swear it's far more comfortable than any fancy pillow.
7. The perfect T
In this position you turn adjacent to him, creating the shape of a T laying on its side, and your head is on his belly.
This allows him to rub your head, run his fingers through your hair while you drift off to sleep.
The relationship coaches at How To Meet The Man Of Your Dreams are experts at empowering men and women with knowledge and confidence to help them find love and happy relationships.