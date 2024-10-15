Reading the signs of love in a new relationship can be difficult. It's even harder to tell if a guy likes you enough to be with you forever. Yet, true love never fails to make itself clear. If you feel secure in your relationship, you'll know it. So how can you know if the guy you're with truly loves you? Well, we all fall in love, the trick is knowing how.

Here are 12 undeniable signs a man loves you from the start, according to psychology:

1. He treats you well and with respect, even from far away

A guy who loves you is considerate of your feelings, needs, and desires. He makes them as important as his desires and needs, as demonstrated in a study of the dual-pathway model of respect in romantic relationships by Gracynn Young.

Just because he's in a new relationship doesn't mean he can't give you the attention you deserve.

Responding to texts and calls, leaving voicemails, and sending you treats in the mail is proof he prioritizes his significant other.

2. He's generous with his time

He doesn't let too much time go by without talking to you. A study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships supports that if you're in a healthy and happy relationship, he spends time with you whenever your schedules allow, and you are together during major holidays.

3. He makes you a priority

You are at the forefront of his mind, and he maintains contact between the times you see each other. He considers you when making decisions and is considerate about doing things you want to do.

When speaking, he uses "we" instead of "I" and includes you in his plans. He still knows everything going on in your life, even if he's not there in person.

4. He cares for you

A guy who loves you is genuinely happy for you when good things happen to you. He is compassionate when you're going through challenges, as shown in a meta-analysis published by the American Journal of Family Therapy.

Who do you call after a rough day? When you're having a hard time, do you feel like you can talk over video chat?

5. He wants his friends to know about you

All of his friends know your name and everything about you. He updates you on his life, and when you finally get the chance to meet you, they say things like, "We've heard so much about you."

6. He treats your relationship with integrity

He does what he says and will let you know if he's not able to. A study in the Journal of Family Psychology gives evidence that when issues come up, he is willing to work through them even if he's not in person. He doesn't use conflict as an excuse to drop the ball.

7. He wants the absolute best for you

A guy who loves you encourages you to do what you love, even if it means doing these things without him. He wants you to spend time with family and friends.

He encourages you to find and live your passions, knowing if you are happy and engaged with life, you'll be happy and engaged in your relationship with him. He wants to talk to you, but he lets you live your best life. And he lets himself live his best life too.

8. You trust him

You don't feel like there are random people in his life he's secretly locking lips with. He's so attentive and communicative about what he's doing and how much he misses you, it doesn't even cross your mind, as explored by research on adult attachment and trust in the Current Opinion in Psychology Journal.

9. He says goodnight to you

Even if it's a quick five-minute phone call, your significant other will make an effort to wish you a good night.

10. He's playful

You can tell he's into it, if he's, well, into it. A study in Social and Personality Psychology Compass Journal on playfulness and romantic life helps us see if he's sending you fun texts and wanting to get a little freaky over time, it means he values his connection with you and only you.

11. He's active on your social media

Red flag if he's ghosting you online. Maybe he's not the type to post an 'I miss you' photo on Instagram, but he'll at least respond to your comments.

12. You're able to resolve conflicts

It can be difficult to make up when there's no making out involved. However, a sign he's still into you is if he doesn't like to let the tension linger.

How do you know if a guy loves you? Don't overthink this. You know if a guy misses you, if he says it — and if his actions hold up to his words. The red flag is not being present in the relationship like leaving your messages unread.

You know the guy you're with truly loves you when he shows up and is present in the relationship.

Janet Ong Zimmerman is a dating and relationship coach, the founder of Love for Successful Women, and the creator of the Woo Course: 9 Juicy Ways to Bring Out a Man's Desire to Woo You. She helps successful women find the love they desire.