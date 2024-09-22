At the top of nearly every survey about what singles want in a partner is a person who is faithful, loyal, and trustworthy. In other words, singles in a committed relationship want someone who will not cheat on them. Unfortunately, the reality of that desire often comes to a painful end as time goes on.

Accurate statistics are hard to come by (because lots of people don’t want to admit to cheating), but researchers agree that 30 to 50 percent of men and 20 to 40 percent of women are unfaithful. Can you ever know for sure that your partner won’t cheat? No, because people and circumstances change over time. But you can look for specific personal qualities that offer a strong predisposition for faithfulness instead of unfaithfulness.

12 signs a man will always be faithful, according to psychology:

1. He keeps his word in other areas

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

Reliability and trustworthiness across many aspects of life are good indicators of faithfulness in your relationship. According to major psychological theories, trust is an essential quality for developing and maintaining long-term romantic relationships.

Empirical research from the National Library of Medicine has confirmed the importance of trust in romantic relationships, demonstrating that high levels of self-reported trust in the romantic partner relate positively to love and happiness, a positive perception of relationship quality and daily interactions, pro-relationship acts, and a feeling of commitment to the relationship.

Advertisement

2. He likes your friends but keeps a respectful distance

August de Richelieu | Pexels

Researchers from The University of Victoria in Canada found that nearly half (45 percent) of men and more than one-fourth (26 percent) of women are attracted to friends of their partners and are tempted to act on it.

Advertisement

3. He does not keep secrets

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

Small secrets can blossom into big ones down the line. Research indicates that preoccupation with secrets takes a toll on mental health. Evidence suggests that keeping secrets from one's romantic partner may harm the relationship as it implies a lack of trust that one's partner will be supportive.

Advertisement

4. He is aware of the danger zones

Maksim Goncharenok | Pexels

For instance, business trips are particularly troublesome: In a survey from The Institute for Family Studies, thirty-six percent of men and 13 percent of women said they gave into temptation on a business trip.

5. He has extinguished old flames

Gustavo Fring | Pexels

Many people look back on past relationships with fond memories, and some even maintain friendships with a past love. But wise individuals guard against too much interaction with an ex. That’s because 32 percent of women and 21 percent of men who admitted to acting on temptation said it was with a former boyfriend/girlfriend, according to The Normal Bar, the world's most extensive survey on romantic relationships polling over 100,000 people.

Advertisement

6. He is invested in maintaining a friendship, as well as a romance, with you

Leeloo The First | Pexels

Many individuals who get involved in affairs have been unable to deepen their love relationship beyond the early phase of infatuation and adrenaline rush.

According to research from the American Psychological Association (APA), romantic relationships may be more fulfilling if they look more like friendships. An analysis of nearly 8,000 respondents to the British Household Panel Survey showed that life satisfaction was about twice as high among people who said their spouse was also their best friend.

7. He maintains proper boundaries with co-workers

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

That’s because research says 60 percent of affairs start at work. And keeping a strictly professional relationship with co-workers is how to know if a guy won't cheat on you.

Advertisement

8. He feels appreciated

cottonbro studio | Pexels

And this is where you can make a huge difference: More than 90 percent of men, and a similar number of women, said that feeling unappreciated and unwanted contributed strongly to their affairs.

Research has shown that feeling appreciated by one’s partner is essential to maintaining reciprocal prosocial relationships. Feeling appreciated by one’s romantic partner indicates that the partner cares about and is willing to meet one’s needs, instilling further prosocial motivation.

9. He is not a narcissist

Antoni Shkraba | Pexels

People with narcissistic tendencies — self-absorbed, lacking empathy — are especially prone to straying. Narcissists’ romantic relationships are reported to be transitory, which means lacking in commitment.

According to researchers, the link between narcissism and commitment to the romantic relationship partner indicates a negative correlation. That is, narcissism is associated with a game-playing love style, low commitment, and infidelity. Prior research has also shown that narcissists in long-term romantic relationships demonstrate low levels of commitment, are susceptible to infidelity, and have a more significant number of divorces than non-narcissists.

Advertisement

10. He doesn’t have an excessive need to be admired and liked

Filip Rankovic Grobgaard | Pexels

A need to have one’s ego boosted leads to inappropriate relationships with someone eager to flatter. Research has linked social media use to a reliance on external validation, which could lead to self-doubt and the need to feel liked by others.

11. At the appropriate time, he will be completely open about finances

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

Since money disputes are the number one cause of divorce, psychologists have coined the term “financial infidelity,” in which individuals deceive their partner with hidden debt, secret credit cards, and undisclosed shopping sprees.

Advertisement

12. He has a strong emphasis on “we,” not “I”

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Faithful partners recognize the value of preserving the relationship’s love and intimacy — and will take measures to protect the special bond they share.

Jeannie Assimos is an experienced writer located in Los Angeles. She has experience in television, film, public relations, and writing from working at Entertainment Tonight and eHarmony.

Advertisement