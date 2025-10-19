7 Behaviors That Make A Women Reject You Within Seconds Of Meeting You

Attraction and connection aren't mysterious forces beyond your control. Perfectly good guys unknowingly sabotage their chances through small, fixable behaviors that send the wrong signals before a conversation even gets started.

Think of these behaviors as invisible walls that block your authentic self from coming through. Ready to clear the path for better connections? Let's explore what might be getting in your way and how to fix it.

Here are 7 behaviors that make a woman reject you within seconds of meeting you:

1. You comment on how attractive their friends are

This can either go horribly wrong or kind of right. Right: "Your mom is so beautiful, you look just like her." And then there is, "Wow, your sister is really cute."

Look, it's not like we expect you not to look at, desire, or feel attracted to anyone else, but hearing how fine/hot/beautiful/pretty you think our best friend/sister/co-worker is just isn't on our list of things we want to hear. Why? They are too close to home and too close to you.

This is a scenario we see constantly played out in movies, television dramas, and Maury, so the last thing we want to equate with you is getting a phone call from a TV producer. Thinking someone is beautiful does not mean you're going to cheat on us with them either, but would you want us telling you how cute we think your brother is? Didn't think so.

2. You solve her problems for her

Sometimes we just want to vent about our co-workers or frenemies. Just listen, and please don't try and come up with a plan of action, unless we ask. We have been dealing with this problem for a long time now and know what we need to do, but we can't risk venting about it with anyone else. Please put the whiteboard, markers, and note cards away — we got this.

Richard Drobnick, a social worker, explains that many women see "conversation as a productive end in and of itself. If she feels sufficiently heard or understood, she may not need to take further action to resolve a problem or 'make things better.' The fact that she has been listened to assuages her anxieties and dulls the pangs of negative feelings."

3. You send unsolicited pictures

Let's just be clear about this one, guys: We know what male bodies look like and do not need to have it saved in our phone's memory. There is nothing wrong with flirting and building up the anticipation, but the constant influx of pics of you standing in the bathroom mirror in a towel with the toilet behind you in the background is starting to get old.

Know what we do like? Saying that when you get home, you're going to pick us up, throw us on the bed, grab the ... vacuum and clean the carpet. If you did this, I'd be home, eagerly waiting.

4. You leave the bathroom door open

There is a comfort factor that settles in between couples, and a little bit of the shall we say “mystery” dies. I know, I know, you guys are men and in essence go to the bathroom in front of other men all the time, right? So what’s the big deal?

Mental health therapist Melanie Gorman explains, "When we know everything about our partner, there's no mystery left. Without mystery, there is no attraction. And once attraction disappears, there's no juice to the relationship."

5. You assert your 'manhood' in disrespectful ways

I am not saying all men do this, but unfortunately, there is a large majority of women who have experienced this behavior. Why am I so hot/fine/beautiful when you’re approaching me at the store/club/school/church, but all of a sudden I’m stuck-up when I decline your advances and don’t give you my number?

Why do we, women, have to be put down for you to build yourself up and prove how manly you are? Why do you talk down to me in front of your friends? Don’t ever put your woman down or decide to discuss last night’s argument in front of your friends or family members. It’s childish behavior that has long-term negative effects on your relationship. Also, you putting her down or calling her out when she is with your friends may lead to one of your friends taking your spot. I’m just saying.

6. You compare her to other women

When we see you looking at a video girl, an Instagram model, or a magazine picture, we are totally okay with that until you start comparing and expecting us to behave or look the same way. You know all magazine pictures are heavily photoshopped and airbrushed. You also know that your fav video vixen has on heavy make-up and all of the other fixings that enhance them, as well. So why on earth do you expect us to act the same?

Agata Dominika, a relationship counselor, warns that on social media, "People use hundreds of filters to hide imperfections; fake effects or filters that make them feel superior or like movie stars." This creates a situation where "chances are, many people will be wealthier, better-looking, and perhaps even happier than you are. You'll see these people in their perfect world and feel like an outcast."

7. You act unhinged when it comes to your favorite sports teams

I am a huge Lakers fan and can be annoyingly loud. I’m obnoxious when a play doesn’t go my way, and I also scream at the TV as if Kobe can hear me. It’s terrible. You know what else is terrible? You're doing the same things, but times 1,000.

Here is the thing: We understand your loyalty, and we even understand that you think not washing your game day underwear for a week helps your team to win. Don’t stop being your weird, fanatical, loud selves, but please don’t think any less of us if we do not want to be pulled into your ring of cray cray.

