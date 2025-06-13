8 Flirting Moves That Secretly Make Any Woman Way More Attractive, According To Research

If your flirting skills are lacking, it's time to step it up. This is, of course, if you're looking to procure a mate. Well, the thing about flirting in that whole finding a boyfriend or girlfriend department is that it works. Studies show that not only does flirting help in the dating department, but flirting and being able to do it well are far more effective than your excessive good looks.

After conducting research regarding flirting in places where people go looking for love, psychologist Dr. Monica Moore found that "it's not the most physically appealing people who get approached, but the ones who signal their availability and confidence through basic flirting techniques like eye contact and smiles." Easy peasy, right?

Here are eight flirting moves that secretly make any woman way more attractive, according to psychology:

1. Make eye contact

You may have thought that a subtle arm touch or a wink might be the extent of flirting, but you're wrong. According to the University of Kansas, there are five types of flirting: traditional, physical, sincere, playful, and polite. While 25 percent of flirting falls into the playful category, 30 percent is intended to sincerely lure a mate into our web of desire.

Once you get that whole smiling thing down, go in for some eye contact. Not only is it a major signal that you're interested, but eye contact can go as far as making someone even more attracted to you than they would have been. Studies have found that a mutual unbroken gaze for two minutes with a stranger leads to "increased feelings of passionate love."

2. Use a friendly, subtle touch

While men need to play it cool when it comes to this one, if women lay it on thick, it will reel in the dates. There are three levels of touching: friendly (shoulder push or tap), plausible deniability (touching around the shoulder or waist, or on the forearm), and nuclear, which is the face touch. When you can, without being creepy, go nuclear. Is everyone taking notes?

3. Play hard to get

Yep, it's true, and the research backs it up. Making yourself appear to be a scarce resource worth having while maintaining your interest is the ticket. People want what they can't have.

PS: When it comes to a playful night out with the ladies and flirting just for fun, 83 percent of guys say they don't care how old (or young) you might be. And when it comes to a good time, age doesn't weigh too heavily for dudes.

4. Speak in a sultry voice

Men don't do so great when it comes to turning on the sultry voice, but women have all the advantages in that category. Along with being able to successfully manipulate our voices, if we're interested we tend to talk smoothly and quickly. If we're meh on the situation, our speech ends up being hesitant and awkward.

5. Angle your head forward

Scientists at the University of Newcastle in Australia have found that you're most alluring when you angle your head forward, so you're forced to look ever-so-slightly upward. This creates a more feminine look, and we know how guys dig that.

Men, in order to look more masculine and more attractive to women, you're going to tilt your head back and look a bit down your nose. Don't go overboard and cross your eyes, though.

6. Wear red

Whether you choose red lips or a red dress, the color red will bring all eyes to you. The red dress effect not only helps in attention-getting but also makes women appear more open to advances.

This may or may not be what you want, but it's something to consider before going out on the prowl. Some studies suggest that women may intentionally wear red when their mating goals are active, such as when they are in the fertile phase of their menstrual cycle or interacting with a handsome man.

7. Be direct

While women prefer boring opening lines that lack pizzazz, men want women who are direct. There's nothing more attractive than knowing what you want; however, both men and women agree that "cute" pickup lines are just awful.

8. Prioritize your health

Weird, right? But those who get their flirt on and do so regularly are walking around with higher white blood cell counts, which means they're healthy.

One theory suggests that men and women have evolved to prioritize different traits in potential mates based on their respective reproductive roles. Historically, men prioritized signs of fertility and health in women, as these traits were essential for producing healthy offspring.

Amanda Chatel has been a wellness and relationship journalist for over a decade. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Shape, Self, and other outlets.