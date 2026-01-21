The Art Of Magical Thinking: 11 Weird Little Superstitions People Try To Manifest Love

At some point in our adolescent years, we’ve all played MASH, shaken magic 8 balls, blown on dandelions, and picked off daisy petals in hopes that it would bring us closer to finding true love. We did all of these things because love is one of the most desirable experiences. And why wouldn't it be?

It's an amazing feeling to meet someone who just gets you— someone who you connect with on an emotional and physical level, gives you butterflies every time you see them. What's more to love than a person with whom you can let your guard down and can always rely on through the good times and the bad?

Love is an extraordinary feeling, so, understandably, we spend a great deal of our lives hoping, searching, and wishing for it. An unbreakable bond between two people is so special that those of us who have yet to experience it feel left out, alone, and oftentimes bitter.

Although love will eventually find its way to us in the form of the incredible person we have always hoped for, some of us aren’t patient enough to wait for that. We want to experience the unique and exhilarating highs of love now. That is why the impatient, hopeless romantics find hope in all of the magic and superstitions that claim to bring them closer to the love they have always desired.

That being said, there are some pretty wild superstitions out there, so depending on which ones you believe in and how strongly you believe in them, you might be deemed a little crazy. At the end of the day, we all know that finding love is much easier when you aren't looking for it and much more magical when you aren't forcing the magic to happen.

Here are 11 weird little superstitions people try to manifest love:

1. Looking for love according to moon phases

Yuting Gao / Pexels

Apparently, the seventh day after a full moon is the best time for two people to fall in love at first sight. Well, in that case, I’ll be sure to mark my calendar and hope the first guy I see is the one I’ve been crushing on for over two years.

People have believed for centuries that the moon's phases influence romance, with ancient Roman festivals and medieval European customs connecting lunar cycles to matters of the heart. While there's no scientific evidence backing up claims like "the seventh day after a full moon is best for love at first sight," these superstitions persist in modern astrology and moon phase compatibility beliefs.

2. Wishing on a fallen eyelash

Kampus Production / Pexels

A fallen eyelash is basically your body's wish-granting factory. I think this must be a playground superstition that we heard about as children because no one seems to be certain of its origin, just that eyelashes are magical.

It is said that if an eyelash falls out, you should put it on the back of one of your hands, make a wish, and throw it over your shoulder. If it flies off the hand, your wish will be granted. Who knew an eyelash falling out had some sort of huge significance? Here I thought it was just because I was using harsh mascara.

3. Reading your horoscope to know your love destiny

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Sure, astrology is fascinating, but it isn’t really wise to put all your hope and faith into a strategically written message. That’s like getting a fortune cookie from a cheap buffet and believing it word for word, even though the fortune is full of typos.

Research shows that over 50% of Americans read their horoscopes and believe in the advice, but psychologists have found this is actually the Barnum Effect at work. That's when people believe vague, generic personality descriptions apply specifically to them, even though the same statements could fit literally anyone.

4. Using wedding cake to predict your own wedding

Anton Kudryashov / Pexels

Putting wedding cake under your pillow will cause you to dream of your future husband, thus bringing you closer to marriage. At least that's what a 17th-century English tradition says. I get it, your biological clock is ticking, but chances are this will only leave your bed full of ... cake crumbs?

Plus, this tradition requires you to actually attend a wedding first, which means watching someone else get married while you're still single. And if you're determined to do that and fall asleep with frosting-smeared sheets, any dreams you have will probably be about doing laundry, not meeting your soulmate.

5. Forwarding love chain letters

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

You forward every single one of those text/email messages that threaten a curse on your love life, just to be safe. I know a cursed love life is frightening, but so are the many other threats those forwards claim. I assure you that I haven’t forwarded any of those messages, and a living doll has never tried to harm me in my sleep, nor have I had a creepy ghost girl come into my room at night looking to hurt me. Well, at least not yet…

6. Tossing a coin into a fountain

CocaKolaLips / Pexels

The Trevi Fountain is one of the most popular wishing fountains, and it resides in Rome. It is said that just throwing a coin in will guarantee you a trip back to Rome, while two coins means you'll return and fall in love, and lucky number three means you'll return, fall in love & marry.

While it may feel magical making a wish on a coin & throwing it into a gorgeous fountain, it's likely just a ploy to empty your pockets. Considering that the Trevi Fountain collects $600,000 a year from dreamers and hopeless romantics.

7. Wishing every night at 11:11

Nachiket Save / Pexels

It isn't exactly clear why or how 11:11 came to be considered a magical time, but that doesn't stop many people from ritually wishing for anything their heart desires (including true love) when the clock strikes 11:11.

I'm sure you have been one of those people (at least at one point) who tested the theory when you happened to notice the time. However, if you’re setting a reminder every day (possibly 2x a day) in order to make that wish ... chances are you should probably find better ways to spend your time.

8. Twisting an apple stem

Ylanite Koppens / Pexels

The apple stem twist is an ancient love game that involves twisting the stem of an apple while saying the names of prospective lovers. It is said that the name you say when the stem comes off is the person you are destined to be with. Apparently, apples are quite the magical fruit, considering there are many love superstitions out there that are linked back to apples.

Advertisement

ajphoto / iStock

The belief in wishbones goes a long way back. According to some superstitions, wishbones not only offer wishes, but can also indicate when you will get married. One superstition says that two women can break a wishbone to find out how soon they will marry.

The one who gets the shortest piece will marry sooner than the one who gets the longest. This goes along with the rhyme: "Shortest to marry, Longest to tarry." Sounds like a fun dinner activity among the women at your Thanksgiving dinner table. Just don't sob if you don't get the short end.

10. Going to a psychic

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

"Will I marry in five years!?" "No, even better.. you’ll marry in three! And the man will be attractive, well off, and treat you wonderfully." Riiight. Psychics have been around for centuries, and no one really knows how authentic they are; however, some psychics are only telling you what they think you want to hear. Therefore, you may want to take their love advice with a grain of salt.

11. Kissing when the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s

Ivan Kyryk / iStock

Okay, I admit it: it would be nice to have a celebratory New Year Kiss. However, some people actually believe that the quality of their current or future love life depends on receiving a New Year's Kiss. According to English and German folklore that German immigrants brought to America in the 1800s, the first person you encounter at midnight sets the tone for your entire year ahead. Relationship experts note that while some people genuinely believe skipping the midnight kiss means their relationship will fail, most modern folks treat it more as a fun tradition than an actual superstition.

Tabitha Blaisdell is a freelance writer whose work can be found all across the web on BuzzFeed, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, Psych Central, and more.