I’ve written before about cognitive biases, and today, I’m going to speak to a different one and help you use it to improve your marriage (or any romantic relationship you’re in). We, humans, have what is commonly referred to as a "negativity bias," which is a fancy way of saying that we’re better at thinking of worst-case scenarios than we are at thinking up positive solutions to our problems.

What does this have to do with improving your marriage? Well, if you ask someone, "Can you think of nine significant ways to improve your marriage, starting today?" they might be able to do it. But if you ask someone, "Can you think of nine ways to ruin a marriage as quickly as possible?" the mind has an easier time solving that problem. This is because our brains, at a deep level, have evolved to be better at perceiving threats and making us feel anxious than they are at making us feel happy, grateful, or calm.

So today, we’re going to get into nine ways that you could rapidly destroy a marriage, and then invert those things and focus on what we should do to bring about positive change in our relationships — and spoiler alert: they matter way more than memorizing your partner's love language. (You might be tempted to skip ahead to the "positive" list, but there is value in reading both. Success relies not only on completing tasks on the "to-do" list but also on avoiding tasks on the "don’t-do" list.)

Here are 8 relationship habits that matter so much more than knowing each other's love language:

1. Being loyal

MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Some people think that never engaging intimately with anyone else counts as being faithful to their partner. But I think (if we’re being honest with ourselves) it goes several steps beyond that. If someone casually flirts with others when they’re away from their partner, divulges too personal information that they know their partner wouldn’t want to be shared, or does anything that they know their partner wouldn’t be happy with if they found out about it, it all counts.

You shouldn’t be physically leaky with other people when you’re in a relationship (which includes flirting). But if someone regularly engages in behavior that they know they wouldn’t want their partner to know about, then, in my book, that also counts.

Ultimately, we should all be aiming to be in total integrity with ourselves. When someone does away with any sneaky behavior, their conscience feels lighter, and their marriage improves exponentially. Bottom line: don’t do anything that you feel would need to be kept a secret from your spouse.

2. Speaking honestly, even when it's difficult

ArtHouse Studio / Pexels

Communication is the bedrock of any good marriage. And honest, kind communication is the only version that we should be aiming for. Why? Because passion is a function of communication. We need to keep the river of communication flowing to feel connected to our significant others. So… three things you can check on before saying anything to your spouse: Is it honest? Is it kind? Is it necessary?

Studies show there's a positive link between communication, intimacy, and trust in married relationships, with changes in one variable influencing the others. When you create a pattern of honest communication, you're building the emotional foundation that makes everything else in your relationship stronger.

3. Ensuring your needs are met from a diversified set of sources

Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

One of the major pitfalls of modern romanticism is the idea that you should be able to get all of your social needs met through your partner. In reality, this puts an incredible amount of pressure on one person to be everything to you, and slowly erodes the quality of your relationship over time.

To counteract this relatively recent notion, ensure that you have a variety of people that you connect with regularly. This will look different for different people. You can connect with close friends, coworkers, family members, or people with whom you engage in shared hobbies. Even the most introverted people can still benefit from having a way to get their social needs met outside of their intimate relationships. So, if it’s been a while since you last spent time with a friend, it could be time to phone them up and make plans.

Research published in 2022 found that couples with smaller social networks experience poorer relationship outcomes, including lower relationship satisfaction. Having friends and connections outside your relationship actually protects your partnership by taking pressure off your spouse to be your everything.

4. Allowing your partner to have their own life outside of your relationship

motortion / iStock

One of the fastest ways to suffocate your spouse’s personhood is to not allow them to have their own life outside of your marriage. Both for their sake and yours, you want to emphatically encourage them to have their own life. Their hobbies. Their friends and relationships. The more holistically nourished your spouse is outside of your relationship, the happier they’ll be, and the more of themselves they will be able to bring back to your relationship and family.

This especially matters if your spouse can often fall into a pattern of self-sacrificing (either with work, your kids, other people in their lives, etc). If they commonly put themselves on the back burner and put everyone else first, it behooves you to advocate for them, making their own needs a consistent priority. Remind them of their hobbies that you see them neglecting.

Encourage them to take time for themselves away from the kids or their other adult responsibilities. If you notice that it’s been a while since they did something just for fun, reflect that back to them. Ultimately, the happier and more holistically fulfilled they are, the better off the marriage will be as a whole.

5. Recognizing your financial resources are shared, and acting accordingly

Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels

Money is one of the biggest things that couples fight about and is commonly listed as one of the main drivers of divorce. When one or both partners neglect to acknowledge that money is a shared resource that impacts how both people feel, issues quickly arise.

If you think about other shared resources (time, energy, social capacity, etc.), it makes sense that if one person were spending the other partner’s resources at a rate that doesn’t suit them, it would wreak havoc. Yet people don’t tend to perceive money through the same lens. Even if you both work and have separate bank accounts, the way each of you interacts with money impacts the other.

Research has found that arguments about money are by far the top predictor of divorce, regardless of how much couples make or how much they're worth. What makes financial conflicts so destructive is that they're more persistent and intense than other disagreements, with couples using harsher language and taking longer to recover.

The solution? Regardless of your unique money situation, recognize that your financial resources are shared, and act accordingly. Be aware of your partner’s stuff with money (we all have our version of it) and be respectful of their process. Act in a way that honors each of you, and stay in regular communication about your finances so that you both feel safe, heard, and respected.

6. Creating positive experiences that you both share

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

One sneaky way that some people neglect their relationships is by investing all of their energy into work, friends, or hobbies. Certain leaks are more socially acceptable than others, but engaging in a strategy like this is still a way to exit a relationship without appearing from the outside like you’re doing anything overtly wrong.

Ensure that you are putting in proactive effort and meeting the needs of the marriage and not just your own needs. By prioritizing regular date nights, time to debrief about your respective days, and shared time, you’ll make sure that the relationship is getting the nutrients it needs to continue to thrive.

Psychologist Arthur Aron's research found that couples who participated in fun, novel activities together experienced greater increases in relationship quality compared to those who engaged in mundane tasks. The simple act of creating new, exciting experiences together actually prevents the boredom that leads so many long-term relationships to fizzle out.

Is there a certain area of your marriage that has been feeling particularly neglected as of late? Date nights? Vacations? Deep, revealing, intimate conversations? How much time together where you can just co-exist in the same room? Whatever it is, make a concerted effort to lean into that over the coming months, and your marriage will flourish.

7. Being receptive to anything your partner wants to share with you

August de Richelieu / Pexels

When your significant other dares to name something to you about the state of your relationship, the worst thing you can do is shut down, react defensively, and take it at face value as just being about criticism.

If we can cultivate a pause… take a breath… and see the reflection for what it is (a bid for connection of your partner wanting to be closer to you), then we can bypass the knee-jerk reaction and lean into love. Thank your partner for the reflection, take the time to make sure that you understand it fully, and then agree on some mutually beneficial action that will make the relationship progress inevitable.

8. Addressing issues, and seeking outside support before you need to

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

It’s a shocking statistic that bears repeating: The average couple waits six years before seeking help for known relationship issues. Don’t contribute to that statistic. If there’s a problem and you’re both contributing to ignoring it, it will only get worse over time. Neglect amplifies and multiplies problems… it doesn’t make them go away.

If there’s an issue that you and your partner have been aware of for any length of time and you feel like you’re at an impasse regarding how to resolve it, it’s time to get outside support to move through it in a way that minimizes damage and speeds up progress.

Whether it’s arguments about money, value differences in raising your children, or any other thing that you just can’t seem to resolve, often, getting a third-party perspective from someone who isn’t as close to the problem can be a game-changer.

Sometimes that third-party perspective can come from a close friend, family member, men’s group, or women’s group… and sometimes you need to call in a specialist. Either a local coach or therapist, or an online coach or therapist.

Over time, neglect, laziness, ignorance, and selfishness will erode the quality of any marriage. Conversely, time, effort, focus, proactive love, and intention will drastically improve the quality.

I hope that this article has highlighted a key area of two that you can double down on and put some focused effort into over the coming months. The more aware we are of the blindspots… the areas of our relationship garden that might need some tending to… the better.

Jordan Gray is a five-time #1 Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of practice behind him. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and more.

