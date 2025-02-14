Feng Shui Expert Reveals The Deep Spiritual Meaning Of Having Dimples

It is believed that around 20-30% of the world's population has dimples, and according to Feng Shui expert Oriental Divination, these people also have a spiritual secret.

"Dimples are more than just cute," he said in a recent TikTok. "They're a sign of a soulmate connection from a past life."

The Feng Shui expert revealed the deep spiritual meaning of having dimples.

The content creator drew from Chinese mythology, telling the story of what happens to a person's soul after they die. "First," he said, "they walk the Path of No Return, Cross the River of Oblivion, and finally reach the Bridge of Forgetting."

When the soul reaches the Bridge of Forgetting, otherwise known as the Naihe Bridge or the Bride of Helplessness, they meet Lady Meng who gives the soul a magical potion. According to MythLok, this potion — or tea or soup — has "the power to wipe away the memories of individuals, allowing them to transition into their next life unburdened by the experiences of their past."

Souls who are deeply in love often refuse to drink the tea.

Unwilling to forget their lover, some souls refuse the tea, but that choice is not without consequences. "Instead," Oriental Divination explained, "their soul receives a mark — a pair of dimples."

Those who are marked cannot cross the Bridge of Forgetting and are forced to "dive into the river of oblivion and endure a thousand years of its cleansing waters before they can reincarnate," he said. According to Gwong Zau Kung Fu, a blog about Chinese culture, "The river flows from Hell and its flow is of blood and smells of rot." Needless to say, it is certainly not an enjoyable experience.

When these souls finally reincarnate and return to the mortal world, they "carry faint memories of their past love" and often spend their lives in search of their soulmate. Dimples remind us that our souls are eternal and so are the connections we've made.

"So if you ever meet someone with dimples and feel an instant, unexplainable connection, don't ignore it," Oriental Divination cautioned. "Your soul might just be recognizing its long-lost love."

There are many more signs of past-life soulmates.

While dimples are a signifier that someone had a soulmate in a past incarnation, it is not the only sign. Sarah Lawrence, a psychic and past lives reader shared several indicators with YourTango that you have met your past-life soulmate.

For one, if you meet someone and they instantly feel very familiar, you may have known them in a past life. Another sign is if you feel "an undeniable pulling sensation toward them," you feel "at home" in their presence, or if you are able to communicate without words.

"If this person is a past life love, what is most important to understand is that you have reincarnated here together for a reason," Lawrence added. "Stay balanced, enjoy the journey, and focus on you. Then you will both grow from the experience."

