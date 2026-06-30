People Raised In The 60s And 70s Approach Their Problems In 6 Ways Gen Z Never Consider

We all have our own way of dealing with challenges, but in some ways, the years in which you were raised can shape the kinds of approaches taken by entire generations. For Gen Z, finding solutions often relies on help from either technology or their parents, but older boomers and most of Gen X, who grew up in the 60s and 70s, approach their problems far more directly.

In a world without smartphones, search engines, GPS, or social media, when something went wrong in the 60s and 70s, there was no internet to consult for an instant answer to any question. As a result, people raised in that era learned to rely on practical, real-world experience to get by. They now approach obstacles with a mindset that Gen Z rarely has the opportunity, or really, the necessity, to develop.

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People who grew up in the 60s and 70s usually approach their problems in several ways that Gen Z would never even consider

1. They try to fix the problem themselves before asking for help

If you were raised in the 60s and 70s, you were probably taught that when something needs to be fixed, you should ask for help. If you were going through a rough time, you might talk it out with a friend, but ultimately, the problem was yours to solve. No matter what the issue was, figuring things out independently was often considered a normal part of life.

This mindset frequently carried on into adulthood. Today, they approach their problems with a self-reliant attitude, troubleshooting on their own and enlisting help only when there is no other option.

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Gen Z grew up with an online community culture. Young people seek each other out for advice or just to find someone to lend a listening ear. They don't feel any shame in asking for help, and they do so quite often.

2. They rely on past experience

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Older generations have often accumulated decades of firsthand experience dealing with setbacks, financial challenges, workplace conflicts, and issues with family and friends. Because of this, they frequently approach new problems by asking themselves, "Have I dealt with something like this before?"

Research supports this concept, finding that older adults perform particularly well on everyday problems that mirror real-life situations because they can draw upon a lifetime of practical knowledge and experience. Rather than looking for a brand-new solution every time, they tend to trust the lessons they've already learned.

The oldest Gen Zers are now 29, and while that is still a lot of life to have lived and many lessons to have learned, it doesn't even come close to the 2-4 more decades of life boomers and Gen X have on us.

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3. They accept that some solutions take time

Gen Z grew up in a time where every question we could possibly have can be answered almost instantly via Google or even apps like Instagram and TikTok. Because of this precedent, we subconsciously expect instant results when problems arise, and if they don't come, anxiety follows shortly after.

For people who grew up in the 60s and 70s, however, finding solutions wasn't as simple or convenient. Finding answers required conducting research or submitting requests that might require an uncertain amount of waiting time, so they usually learned the value of patience in waiting for an outcome.

4. They focus on what they can control

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One common trait among people raised in the 60s and 70s is a tendency to concentrate on practical actions rather than dwelling on circumstances beyond their control. When faced with a problem, they often ask, "What can I do to help the situation now?"

This action-oriented mindset can help prevent paralysis during stressful situations. Unlike Gen Z, who become overwhelmed thinking about every possible outcome, they break challenges into manageable steps and focus on making steady progress.

5. They lean on their resilience

Boomers and Gen X have now lived through multiple economic recessions, inflation, layoffs, family struggles, and periods of uncertainty long before the digital age. Those experiences often taught them that difficult situations are survivable. Research even consistently shows that resilience is strongly associated with age. Because they've overcome challenges before, they're often less likely to assume that today's problems are the end of the world.

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Gen Z, on the other hand, is still new to this whole life thing. While most have gone through their share of hardship, they are still more likely to turn to each other than believe they have what it takes to survive deep inside themselves.

6. They talk only to people they know and trust instead of crowdsourcing ideas

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Gen Z has access to thousands of opinions within seconds through social media and online communities. I know I'm not the only one who's searched a question followed by "Reddit" because they always seem to have all the answers.

Though people raised in the 60s and 70s didn't have this luxury when they were younger, they learned to seek guidance from a small circle of trusted individuals. Rather than collecting dozens of perspectives and ending up more confused than before, they call a friend or talk to a sibling or mentor who has faced a similar challenge. While this approach may provide fewer perspectives, it makes decision-making feel more manageable.

Yessenia Munoz is a writer pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature who writes about lifestyle and reflective topics.