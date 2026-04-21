Gen Z Has A Specific Reason For Texting In Lowercase, And It Isn't Because They're Lazy

Gen Z has a lot of habits and trends that have gained traction through social media like TikTok and Instagram. Of these often short-lived trends, one has blown up and hasn't yet fizzled out: texting in all lowercase.

While it may seem informal to older generations, marking Gen Z as just too lazy to use the capitalization button or crediting it to typing too fast, the generation itself emphasizes that it is actually intentional. When it comes to Gen Z, vibe is important, and that includes the tone of their messages.

Advertisement

Gen Z texts in lowercase to convey a casual tone.

César O'neill | Pexels

The trend is not limited to Gen Z alone. In fact, it has actually become quite common among Gen Alpha. Gen X and millennial parents took to Reddit to express their confusion about the reasoning behind the popular texting pattern.

Advertisement

One parent wrote, "[m]y kids tell me things like [capitalization] and punctuation make me sound too serious, like I'm always about to deliver bad news."

This parent was not alone in their experiences. Others shared that being more grammatically correct in texts was interpreted as uptight. "A coworker asked me why I seem so nice in person and aggressive over texts. Apparently, it’s because I capitalize and use punctuation," another person shared.

Although Gen Z has favored lowercase typing, they are still aware of when and where it should be used. We talk to everyone in our lives differently, adding honorifics or slang depending on our relationship to the other person. While the neglect of the uppercase button may not be appropriate in a professional setting, it can be used when speaking with friends or even family.

Advertisement

Gen Z interprets lowercase texting as normal conversation and the use of proper grammar as formal and insincere.

Youtuber Tom Scott did a deep dive on the lowercase trend, finding that "if all caps are shouting, lowercase is calm, normal conversation. Remove the punctuation, and you get this sort of aloof, don't-really-care tone that works well for deadpan humor and irony."

The cohort has taken the pressure off of these daily tasks by putting their unique "Gen Z" twist on things. While other generations may view this as not taking things seriously enough, the generation clarifies that they do, they are just more willing to incorporate humor.

The casualness of the lowercase takes the pressure off, making sure things are just the right amount of "nonchalant." There seem to be a lot of rules about texting, like what emojis are "in" and the proper lingo. These strict guidelines for online chatting put a lot of unnecessary stress on things that are not all that serious.

Advertisement

Gen Z's texting style is no different from generational slang, bonding them through communication.

In fact, apart from formality, capital letters don't seem to hold that much significance. "In standard written English, capital letters don't convey much actual information," says Scott.

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sure, when you're texting your boss, you'll want to check for grammar instead of skipping out on the capitalization. However, we need to decentralize stress from the little things and loosen up a little.

While some look down on Gen Z for their ways, the prioritization of fun within their lives is something we can relate to. Every generation had their own style of communicating, and future generations will too. The difference is that when boomers were feeling "groovy," they had no other means to convey the vibe other than through spoken communication with each other. Texting is the primary source of communication for many young people nowadays. That means they will convey their vibe through that medium, and it is absolutely okay that it doesn't make sense to older people.

Regardless of whether you're a fan of capitalization when texting or not, the lowercase trend has made us all a lot more mindful of how we communicate non-verbally. The tone we set online has taken on much more gravity as technology advances, but it's okay to take the pressure off when you're messaging someone one-on-one.

Advertisement

It's time to stop associating informality with something negative; with so many rules we are following in life already, there doesn't have to be a guidebook for texting, too.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.