Regardless of gender, childhood trauma affects everyone's adult life.

From relationships to mental health and even physical well-being, how you're raised is how you're set up for life. While the intensity of trauma and specific family dynamics make a big difference for an adult child's outcomes, you can often spot the specific signs a man is broken from what he went through as a kid quickly. They don't always manifest in the same ways, but the same trends repeat, especially in our culture, where gender stereotypes and stigmas are so prevalent.

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Here are 9 specific signs a man is broken from what he went through as a kid

1. He struggles with asking for help

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As a study from the American Journal of Men's Health explained, the norms of shame and silence that toxic masculinity promotes often affect men's ability to seek help and support, regardless of their past trauma. They make men fear the label of "victim," pressuring them to suppress emotions and making them feel weak for showing any emotion that's not anger or aggression.

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Of course, if they do experience adverse childhood experiences, the trauma of these situations tends to linger. Despite experiencing the same levels of trauma-related disorders in their lives as women, only a fraction of men actually seek help and get a proper diagnosis.

With the added strain of being mature or parentified early from trauma as kids, that only adds to the coldness and hyper-independence many adult men experience today.

2. He dismisses his own needs

You'll often notice a man who's been broken from his childhood dismissing his own needs and self-sabotaging the kinds of interactions he needs to heal. Despite men typically having worse health outcomes than any other demographic, as a study from The Lancet Global Health explains, they rarely receive the same support or let go of their pressured stoicism to ask for it.

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According to another study from Healthcare, men who have experienced parental neglect and childhood trauma are also at a heightened risk of feeling guilt and shame. So, they're not only affected by masculinity stigmas in culture, but also the nuanced outcomes of their childhood experiences when dealing with adult frustrations and consequences.

3. He can't commit to a relationship

While the idea that we seek people like our parents in adult relationships may be somewhat simplified, a study from Frontiers in Psychology does suggest that childhood trauma seriously affects the quality of our relationships later in life. The model relationships kids witness and the way their self-esteem is built all played into their attachment style development.

For men who grew up in unstable homes or with neglectful parents, they don't know how to trust people or let them in. They've been taught, by the people who were supposed to love them most, that they can't trust anyone to truly love and support them.

Not only do they avoid vulnerability, but they also search for love in the wrong places and even dismiss commitment or labels completely as a defense mechanism.

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4. He avoids hard conversations

One of the most common signs of childhood trauma in adults is dissociation and numbness, especially in the face of complex emotions or concerns. Many kids grew up in tumultuous homes, where they learned to shut down and protect themselves by isolating early. Now, as adults, they don't know any better.

They're not used to people looking out for them or even crafting conflict that isn't immediately toxic. While avoidance can offer a fleeting sense of comfort and control, in the long run, as a study from the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, it only causes more anxiety and stress.

5. He assumes the worst

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While a lack of trust is a common theme for adults coping with childhood trauma, they also tend to assume the worst in all aspects of their lives. Some people overthink in these ways because they're anxious, but these men have been taught that things can go wrong. Their childhood experiences are evidence that you do have to assume things will go wrong, because they did in their case.

In a childhood where they had to live constantly in survival mode, mistrust feels safer than openness. These men want to feel in control, not necessarily open to uncertainty and novelty.

6. He's very critical of himself and others

As a study from Clinical Child and Family Psychology Review explains, people who have experienced childhood trauma often experience lower self-concept in adulthood, grappling with the consequences of low self-esteem. Especially in relationships and intimate situations, men with self-esteem issues are more critical of everyone.

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Being judgmental and refusing to trust people is how they cope, and in the chaos of vulnerability and closeness, it can sometimes erupt as criticism.

7. He shifts blame

For many kids who grew up in complicated, unstable, conflict-driven environments, owning up to a mistake wasn't a hopeful experience where they had space to learn, but rather something to fear. They were taught to hide mistakes and shift blame away from themselves, because it was their safety or emotional security that was at stake.

In relationships through adulthood, these men tend to do similar things. Even when they know they're safe to own up to mistakes and grow with a partner through productive conflict-resolution, they continue to self-sabotage through gut-instinct avoidant or defensive behaviors.

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8. He's chronically tired

Many people who are chronically tired may seem lazy or disengaged on the surface, but have a larger storm of inner turmoil draining their energy from the inside out. Many adults with unresolved childhood trauma are dealing with this internal exhaustion constantly, even when they don't realize it.

Especially for men with the added pressure to suppress their complicated emotions and push them down, they're going to experience all kinds of psychological and physical consequences, including fatigue, as a 2024 study explains.

9. He's always on edge

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Hypervigilance is a common symptom of childhood trauma, according to experts from Cleveland Clinic. The internal safety and security that so many children grow from a very young age, usually through affection and support from their parents, was grossly overlooked by many kids from tumultuous homes.

Instead, the inner self-worth and security that kids need to thrive within adulthood were replaced with hypervigilance and anxiety. They were made to feel like they weren't enough. They had to worry about trusting people. They knew that if they didn't protect themselves, nobody would. All that internal chaos continued throughout adulthood.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.