You can't just come out and ask someone if they had a traumatic childhood, but there are a few quiet signs you can look for. They aren't always obvious, but they can be a secret insight into what someone has overcome in order to become the person they are today.

Childhood trauma can affect people's health and overall well-being for their entire lives, so these signs can offer important context. That way you can offer more empathy and even better support when appropriate. Or, if you relate to this yourself, you can work to heal and have compassion for yourself.

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9 quiet signs someone you love had a seriously painful childhood

1. They’re hyper-aware of everyone else’s mood and emotions

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Hyper-vigilance is a defense mechanism for children in unstable home environments, as they often need to look outside of themselves to gauge their safety and comfort with the people around them. Whether it was figuring out their parents’ moods or understanding the climate of their living room before entering, they weren’t focused on how they felt and what they needed.

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“This is why so many of us struggle with social anxiety,” psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera shared on TikTok. “When we’re in a group of people, all of our energy is spent attuning to or worrying about what other people are thinking or what they’re perceiving about us, instead of attuning to our own internal world.”

A short-lived social battery could be a sign that childhood trauma is still lingering, likely affecting a person's ability to stay present when interacting with others.

2. They are overly dependent or independent

People who experience hyper-independence or hyper-dependence often had emotionally inept or unavailable parents growing up. Feelings of abandonment or even feeling forced into adulthood as a young child can create a desperate yearning for constant connection or a belief that you are the only person you can rely on.

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Because of this independence, someone with a painful childhood may struggle to ask for help, even when they need it. This can create an unhealthy cycle in relationships, as they may be the best support person in the world one day, and disappear emotionally (or even physically) when they start to struggle.

3. They often have poor hygiene habits

While poor hygiene can often be a result of mental health struggles and conditions, in many cases, children and adults coping with childhood trauma can use their appearance and hygiene as a means of control. Likely one of the only things many children had power over in toxic homes, their hygiene is something defined entirely by themselves.

Studies have shown that poor dental hygiene is correlated with adverse childhood experiences. This affects not just children, but can become a habit that follows them into adulthood, too. Sadly, this can create a cycle where they are socially rejected, which only makes them feel worse.

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4. They apologize excessively

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Always cognizant of other people’s emotions and feelings, even at the expense of their own, people with childhood trauma may apologize excessively, even in situations where it's unwarranted. For many people, this coexists with an anxious attachment in childhood, and maybe even today. They’d rather put up with their own struggles, make other people happy, and people-please their way through relationships than reveal their true emotions, wants, and needs.

It’s why so many adults with unacknowledged or unaddressed childhood trauma struggle to make and maintain healthy connections — romantically, platonically, or with other members of their families.

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5. They struggle to commit to partners, or they fall in love too quickly

Many people with childhood trauma find themselves out-of-balance when they start falling for someone new. Whether it’s their marriages, long-term relationships, situationships or even in random hook-ups, they often have a tough time figuring out the right amount of connection vs independence.

Often disconnected from their true emotions, feelings, and needs — and their ability to communicate those to a partner — they struggle to find fulfilling connections or maintain healthy relationships.

“A definitive symptom of childhood trauma is trying to get a difficult person to be good to us,” childhood trauma therapist Patrick Teahan shared in a conversation with Dr. Ramani on TikTok. “In adulthood, their relationships are all about getting that dysfunctional, harmful, difficult, and toxic person to be good to them.”

Others refuse to commit to a partner or connection at all, more concerned with protecting their peace than experimenting or putting their heart on the line. It not only sparks isolation, but it keeps people from healing.

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6. They're overly focused on everyone else's comfort

Instead of working through conflicts in their relationships with a healthy balance, they’re overly concerned with catering to their partners, friends, and acquaintances. They’re always wondering if everyone else is okay. This might even include shifting their personality, setting their own struggles aside, and doing whatever it takes to make everyone else happy, even at their own expense.

Usually this is an "adaptive child" response, a set of behaviors people develop as kids when they feel insecure or unsafe. Fortunately, that adaptive child can be healed. Famed therapist Terry Real says we can transition this child into a "wise adult" who makes decisions that aren't from a purely survival mindset perspective.

7. They always seem to be self-diagnosing perceived issues

Licensed counselor Jamie Cannon notes that chronic trauma, whether it’s childhood, relational, or otherwise, can make a person controlling. This can come out toward others, but it is self-directed at times, too.

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For many people, that can look like toxic relationships, anxious attachment styles, and even narcissistic perspectives on the world. For others, it can be completely internal. When they’re feeling ill or struggling with their mental health, they might be quick to diagnose themselves, trying to get a handle on the reason they feel this way. This likely gives them a sense of security, even if it's not exactly accurate.

8. They keep odd secrets

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We've all heard sordid tales of people hiding second families or lying about their entire past in order to get a better job or impress potential partners. But people who had a painful childhood might keep secrets that no sense to anyone else.

For example, they may go somewhere for the weekend and tell nobody, even when they're asked. Or, they may buy something new but hide it from their partner or friends. Maybe this is because they have a compulsive buying issue tied to childhood trauma, or maybe they just keep it a secret as a reflex, even though it was nobody's business in the first place.

When their loved ones find out, they're often shocked and wonder, "If they're hiding this little thing, what else is there?" and assume infidelity or a crime. But people who had a painful childhood may seek out small pleasures and then be protective of them out of a general sense of fear, untethered to something happening in the here-and-now.

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Somewhere inside, that formerly traumatized child likely just doesn't trust the outside world enough to let them see all of their stuff, for fear of losing it.

9. They think everyone's out to get them

This might be the saddest quiet sign to watch, when someone you love had a painful childhood. At first, you may believe your loved one and respect what seems like an intuition. If they're really extreme about it, you may even be able to laugh it off and get them to join you in seeing the humor.

Over time, even well-hidden paranoia of this nature can become self-destructive. If their boss talks about general mistakes happening at work, they will assume the boss is talking about them because of a grudge. In a relationship, they may assume their partner's requests to have a need met are actually attempts to take something away from them.

This makes it hard for the person you love to thrive at work or build happy, trusting relationships that last. In the end, this only harms them more, which is the most painful thing to see.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.