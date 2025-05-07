Study Finds The Extreme Lengths More Than Half Of Pet Owners Would Go To Ensure Their Furry Friends Live Longer

While it's often misunderstood, losing a pet is one of life's most difficult events, as anyone who's been through it can tell you. Experts say it can be just as traumatic, if not more so, than the loss of an actual human companion. And according to one study, most pet owners would do pretty much anything to avoid it.

A study found most pet owners would shorten their own lives to extend their pets.

It's one of the hardest parts of pet ownership. Even the longest-living cat or dog has a life much shorter than ours, with the average dog lifespan being between 10 and 13 years, and the average cat's being 13 to 20. No matter what, loss is, eventually, part of the gig.

IPGGutenbergUKLtd | Canva Pro

But our pets mean so much to us that for most pet owners, that loss is inconceivable. A survey by Talker Research recently found that 56% of pet owners would volunteer to shorten their own lives if it meant their dog or cat could live longer, which is pretty drastic if you think about it. But, given the ways dogs and cats impact our lives, it makes a lot of sense.

A large number of dog and cat owners said their pet has saved their life.

That's quite a claim, but the high number of pet owners who said it shows just how deeply felt it is: 56%, the same percentage who said they'd give of their own life for their pet, said they view their furry friend as a literal life-saver.

One pet owner shared that they credited their pet for not only making them "the person I am today," but they questioned whether they'd even still "be here today" if not for their animal. Another recalled that, while being hospitalized, "knowing I had to get home to my [pets] saved me."

Pets have long been known to be a boost to mental health, and for respondents to the survey, that has proven to be true. Nearly a third said that struggles with mental health issues were the reason they got a dog or cat, and 95% reported that doing so had in fact improved them.

They cited everything from feeling "needed" or less lonely to feeling a genuine sense of companionship with their animal as the factors that made the biggest difference.

Others said their pets bring them daily joy, and some trust them more than their partners.

Pet owners reported that their dog or cat makes them smile an average of 11 times per day and laugh an average of nine, which, especially in these times, is no small benefit. But it's not just the happiness they bring. Many of us actually trust them more, too.

Pet owners who responded to the survey have nearly double the trust in their pet than they do their romantic partner, 54% vs 27%. Whether that's an endorsement of pets or an indictment of romance is up for debate, but pet owners even trust their pets more than their friends: Just 11% said they trust their best friend more.

Ivan Babydov | Canva Pro

Accordingly, respondents said they're more open with their pet than their partner — 49% said they'll go to the bathroom in front of their pet but not their partner, while 43% said they'd pass gas, 39% said they'd cry and 31% said they'd shower in front of Fido or Muffin but not their partner.

That… probably indicates a need for some couple's counseling (or a better partner, at least), but regardless, the meaning of all of this is crystal clear: Our pets are more than just a hobby or a cute accessory. They are a deep and intricate part of our lives. No wonder so many of us are willing to give part of our own for theirs. They're part of what makes ours worth living!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.