Family gatherings are important. Let’s be honest, though, they can be exhausting. Even if you have a great relationship with your family members, coming together can feel overwhelming at times.

When everyone is together, it’s not always comfortable. There can be drama or frustrating conversations. Whether intentional or not, they can make gatherings difficult. Even if these things happen, someone with rare habits will still find ways to show up. It’s something they feel compelled to do for family. They can put other people before themselves when they know it's the right thing to do.

People who find family gatherings exhausting but show up anyway usually have these 11 exceptionally rare habits

1. They put others first

Sometimes, we have to put other people before ourselves. Some people have more success with that than others. They are in the rare habit of putting others first, no matter what. Even on their worst days, they can put their feelings aside to do what other people need of them. It’s something that comes naturally to them.

Even if family gatherings exhaust them, they likely know it will make them happy if they show up. Even on days when it feels difficult, this type of person puts others first. It’s a strength of theirs.

2. They protect their energy

When someone is prone to protecting their energy, they can put things aside. Even if family gatherings exhaust them, they can find a way to show up. They are in control of their own emotions. If something begins to bother them, they may walk away or choose not to engage. If they have to be in an exhausting situation, they will do whatever they can to protect themselves from having their energy drained.

Sensitive people may need to protect their energy the most. Getting into this habit can allow you to protect yourself while still showing up for your family.

3. They think deeply

Deep thinkers may be easily exhausted by certain situations. If there is a chance for conflict, it can weigh heavily on their mind. While this habit can sometimes make people avoid family gatherings entirely. However, some people use this habit to their advantage. When around family in a stressful situation, they may gather their thoughts more quickly than the average person.

Someone who practices deep thinking can see things differently from other people. They may think through their responses to commentary before it gets out of hand. If family events bring awkward or difficult conversations, someone like this may reflect before speaking to keep things from getting out of hand. However, they may feel drained after.

4. They practice empathy

Empathy can keep things from getting out of hand. When someone practices empathy, they may see all sides of a situation. They can relate to everyone. It’s like they take on their emotions. While this can be exhausting, it can also allow them to show up even when they know they’ll leave feeling drained. Sometimes, it’s because they can play mediator between family members, or they understand what it may mean to someone if they didn’t show up for them.

Empathy can go far, especially with family. Someone who practices empathy daily knows how other people feel. They can connect deeply with them and be there during stressful times. Sure, these gatherings drain them, but they know it’s important for them to be there.

5. They know their purpose

We all have a purpose. It’s not easy to carry that burden at times. There are moments we have to show up for others, even when we do not want to. It’s part of our duty as members of the family. Knowing your purpose with your family can encourage you to show up to gatherings even when they can be exhausting. Sometimes, we are the glue that keeps people together.

Even if it’s hard to show up, people who know their purpose do it anyway. It has a deeper meaning to them.

6. They choose to observe more than speak

Let’s be honest, some of us have the bad habit of speaking even when we know our words will negatively impact a situation. Sometimes, we want to make our opinions heard. Some people are better at holding their tongues than others. They know that sometimes, it’s best to sit and listen. A person who is in the habit of listening rather than speaking can attend a family gathering without adding tension.

Having an observant habit can bring comfort in situations. If they choose to listen rather than talk, they may be protecting their energy.

7. They are peacemakers

There are moments when I’ve had to play peacemaker between family members. It became a habit I took on. When these people would argue, I would step in to try to make things better. If someone has this habit, it can make family gatherings feel exhausting. Instead of avoiding these events altogether, it can keep them showing up no matter what.

Instead of letting being a peacemaker get to them, they know it’s important they attend to keep everyone together. It’s not always an easy job, and it can make them feel drained, but they still make sure they go.

8. They prepare themselves mentally

When family gatherings make you exhausted, you have to have the rare habit of centering yourself before going in. At this point, you know what to expect. Someone who gives themselves a pep talk before taking on the family event will be able to attend, even if they didn’t want to. They can compartmentalize. It keeps their head clear in a stressful situation.

Sometimes, it can be hard to mentally prepare for certain things. However, someone who is in the habit of showing emotional intelligence to keep their relationships intact, even in stressful scenarios.

9. They know how to set boundaries

Setting boundaries is important. Not everyone can do it, especially with family. When someone is in the habit of setting boundaries, they can do so with ease. They don’t allow themselves to get caught up in conversations that hurt them. Someone like this isn’t going to be taken advantage of. They’ll make it clear where they stand with their family. It isn’t easy, but it’s necessary.

Although they may feel exhausted by family gatherings, they show up because they’ve set boundaries. This prevents them from being too drained at the end of the day.

10. They give themselves time to recover after

I don’t know about you, but I need to reward myself after doing something exhausting. If someone is in the habit of giving themselves time to recover after moments of mental stress, it can make showing up to family gatherings easier. It’s not always easy to give yourself a break, but it’s necessary, especially to keep the peace with family members. We can feel guilty for allowing ourselves to rest. People who know that unwinding after a stressful situation takes care of themselves.

If family gatherings feel exhausting, it can be beneficial to take time for yourself. A person with this habit will still show up, even if they are drained afterward. They allow themselves to process their emotions after the fact.

11. They care deeply

Some people care deeply about their family. Even when things are stressful and exhausting, they care too much to leave them hanging. They love to support their family in any way they can. Although they may be drained following the event, it is still important for them to show up. Being in the habit of caring for others makes showing up a requirement, not an option, for some.

A person like this may be highly affectionate. They want to show love to the people in their lives. Sometimes, they may care more about their family than how spending time with them will make them feel afterward.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.