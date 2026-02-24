3 Weird Places That Trap Bad Energy & Make It Harder To Actually Enjoy Your Day, According To A Psychic

Janika Galloway, a psychic medium and clinical hypnotherapist, shared on Instagram that there are certain places that trap bad energy. When you carry other people's negative energy, it can make it hard for you to actually enjoy your day.

Though it can manifest in many ways, this negative energy could show up as things constantly going wrong, feeling sick or tired for no reason, and even having heavier thoughts than usual. She explained, "When low vibrational energy enters, it warps your mind, drains your body, and clouds the clarity that leads to aligned action and a sense of being on top of things."

So how do we fix it? Turns out, you might have to look in some unusual places.

1. Closets

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

You store more than just clothes in your closet. It also holds past versions of you, both good and bad. Galloway says, "You store identities. You store experiences. You store energy."

Often, she sees people feeling stuck and resisting change when they have bad energy in their closet. They may also get a sense of nostalgic heaviness and have emotional dips when getting dressed.

In Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese practice of optimizing energy flow, closets are a space where energy can become stagnant. Clutter can block that flow, and holding onto things that are broken or that you no longer wear can symbolize emotional baggage.

2. Electronics

Technology can hold stress and bad memories, particularly in the form of photos we keep re-visiting and emails or messages we're trying to avoid. By keeping these things accessible, you're allowing that energy to continuously enter your life.

According to Galloway, symptoms may include brain fog, spirals of comparison, and increased self-doubt. You may fall easily into a period of endless scrolling to get away from other responsibilities and allow your brain to temporarily shut off.

This digital mess can also lead to a high cognitive load, leaving you anxious and overwhelmed. Productivity expert David Allen says these items create an "open loop," where your brain keeps subtle background reminders to take care of emails, unfinished drafts, and saved posts. Even if you're not consciously thinking about them, they're still taking up space in your mind.

3. Other people's words

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Words can carry just as big an impact as any object. Whether it's a comment, argument, or something a loved one told you years ago, certain things stick with us over time, and it can be impossible to make them disappear.

It may present in our emotions as simply feeling "off," or it may show up physically as a heavy chest and a sore throat. "If they carried the charge of shame, anger, or rejection," says Galloway, "it attaches to the auric field like static."

Spiritual psychologist Dr. Habib Sadeghi explained, "Words have power. Their meaning crystallizes perceptions that shape our beliefs, drive our behavior, and ultimately, create our world. Their power arises from our emotional responses when we read, speak, or hear them. Just say the word 'fire' while barbequing, or in the workplace, or in a crowded theater, and you’ll get three completely different but powerful emotional and energetic reactions."

If any of this sounds familiar to you, take some time to reflect and try out Galloway's advice. Clean up your energy by donating old clothes, deleting unneeded pictures, and writing down the words you want to leave behind. Your nervous system will thank you.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.