People Who Need A Day To Recover After Being Social Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Some people love to socialize and do it absolutely every chance they get, but others don't exactly feel the same way. For those who are more introverted, socializing can take a major toll and leave them feeling completely drained. It's things like this that serve as some of the reasons people who need a day to recover after being social usually have.

According to wellness enthusiast Geraldine Orentas, "While introverts can appreciate socializing, they invest a lot of energy trying to navigate socially demanding environments, leading to social exhaustion. Social fatigue or social burnout happens when you've socialized to the point that you can't do it anymore." For the people who reach a point where they truly can't socialize anymore, they need time to recover.

Here are 11 reasons people who need a day to recover after being social usually have

1. They overexerted themselves and feel fatigued

One of the main reasons people who need a day to recover after being social usually have is feeling like they overdid it and gave too much in one sitting. This could be literal in the sense of physically doing too much the day before, or it could be more figurative, meaning they feel socially fatigued after spending so much time around other people.

This goes back to the idea of social exhaustion, which licensed mental health counselor Jaclyn Gulotta explained is also called social fatigue. "Having little or no alone time when communicating with others can deplete emotional and mental energy, sometimes contributing to increased irritability, impatience or stress," she said. "Social exhaustion (social fatigue) leaves individuals feeling overstimulated, stressed, tired and anxious after spending too much time with others."

Because socializing can make people feel like they're quite tired, especially when they tend to be more introverted, time to rest after being social is essential for many people. Whether someone physically did too much or it's more of an emotional exhaustion they're feeling, it's completely understandable that someone would need to take some time.

2. They need alone time

It's natural for people to want to be alone after they've been around others. While some people can go for days and weeks on end without needing a break from other people, some will find that they need a break after just a day of socializing. Licensed clinical social worker Michelle Risser described this as an "introvert hangover" or "introvert burnout."

"Introverts need time alone to recharge, so constant socialization can easily leave them feeling depleted," she noted. "An introvert hangover will usually persist until they have had adequate time away from socializing to recharge and refresh."

Someone who is more sensitive to socialization just needs some quiet time to themselves after being around people. Needing alone time after you've been social is not a bad thing, and it doesn't mean there's something wrong with you. It's actually fairly common. Everyone needs a break from people every now and then, even if they aren't inherently introverted.

3. They're not feeling well

Not all effects of socializing are mental or emotional; some can actually be physical. It's entirely possible that after spending a day socializing with people, you would feel unwell. In addition to fatigue, one might have a headache, body aches or stomach pain.

One example of a physical symptom some could experience after socializing is a migraine attack. Migraine educator and wellness coach Eileen Zollinger noted that this can happen for a variety of reasons, including changes in how you're eating or drinking, differences in your sleep schedule and emotional ups and downs, all of which can come with socializing. She noted that "the migraine brain likes a predictable routine."

By doing something that is different from your regular routine, like spending the day socializing, you open yourself up to the possibility of physical symptoms that make you simply feel bad. Needing a day to recover when you're not feeling well is completely understandable. It's okay to take a break.

4. They need to do things they put off

One of the more practical reasons people who need a day to recover after being social usually have is needing time to catch up on the things they missed. If you devote a lot of time to socializing, you might have to take time off from work or away from necessary tasks like chores that need to be done around the house. Taking a recovery day may really be as simple as taking a catch up day.

While we shouldn't always put off needful things for the purpose of socializing, it's perfectly fine to do so occasionally. Keeping up with responsibilities is important, but so is having a healthy social life.

As experts from the University of Nebraska Omaha explained, "Having a supportive social network allows you to develop assertive skills and become comfortable with who you are in social situations. Surrounding yourself with a positive social network increases your self-esteem."

Developing a social life is important, and sometimes that means you will have to prioritize it over other things. Needing a day to recover after being social may be as simple as taking time to do the things you couldn't do while you were socializing. This personal recovery will serve you well.

5. They're stressed out or anxious

It's no secret that some people deal with social anxiety, which can range from mild to severe. If someone has social anxiety or just feels a bit stressed out by social interactions, they may need ample time to recover from being social. Taking a day to do so could be just the thing they require.

As experts from the Mayo Clinic said, feeling a bit nervous in certain social situations is to be expected. However, some people suffer from social anxiety disorder. "In social anxiety disorder, fear and anxiety lead to avoidance that can disrupt your life," they revealed. "Severe stress can affect your relationships, daily routines, work, school or other activities."

This can be debilitating. It's hard to avoid socializing altogether, so what is most likely to happen is that someone with social anxiety will have to have some interactions with others, and will need time to recover afterwards to clear the stress and anxiety out of their system and get back to baseline. In these cases, it's perfectly fine to take a day to recover.

6. They're making time for self-care

Spending time socializing is great, but it can be demanding and take a lot out of someone. It's important to make sure you're spending equal time on self-care activities. That can look different for each person.

For some people, it may be journaling and meditating. For others, it could be binge-watching a favorite show. Whatever self-care looks like for you, taking the day to engage in it after being social can be hugely beneficial.

Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. N. Simay Gökbayrak pointed out, "Self-care can be different things for you. Listen to your body and do what feels best. Baking, cooking, listening to music, dancing or exercising are all examples of self-care. Anything that can help soothe your fatigue and lower your stress levels could work."

When you socialize, you're spending all of your time and energy on other people. It's okay to spend that same kind of time and energy on yourself by making time for self-care the next day. It's a great way to recover after being social.

7. They just want to be with their loved ones

Being around a big group of people and socializing with them is a great way to spend your time and get to know others better. But sometimes you just want to be with your core people or person, whether that's family, a partner or a best friend.

This isn't like traditional socializing where you have to mix and mingle with people you don't know all that well. Instead, it's spending time with your trusted people that mean the most to you.

According to a study published in Innovation in Aging, "Family connections can provide a greater sense of meaning and purpose as well as social and tangible resources that benefit well-being." Spending time with those we think of as family is incredibly important and enriching.

After you socialize with a larger group, it's very possible that you'll want to just be with those who are most important to you. This is a form of recharging in and of itself. Time spent with loved ones is never wasted.

8. They need to recharge

We obviously don't think of humans as working like batteries, but there may be more similarities than we realize. Holistic healthcare practitioner Dr. Debra Rose Wilson pointed out that we all possess a social battery that we must recharge when needed, just like the battery on your phone or laptop.

Nothing depletes that battery faster than being social, and that's why it's one of the reasons people who need a day to recover after being social usually have, as it's exactly when they need to take time to recharge.

According to Dr. Wilson, "A small or short lasting social battery means that a person has less energy for socializing overall. It might be that they find socializing tiring, stressful or overstimulating. As a small social battery drains quickly, these people need to recharge more often."

If your metaphorical social battery is on the smaller side, it's quite possible that you'll need to take time to recharge it after being social. This could certainly lead to a recovery day after doing so.

9. They want to have time for peaceful activities

After you've spent a day being social, it's very possible that you'll want some time to engage in quieter, more peaceful activities. Again, this will look different for everybody depending on their hobbies and interests. Maybe your wish is to spend the day reading, or coloring, or doing puzzles. Whatever it is, it's a good way to spend a day recovering after socializing.

For so many people, there's a temptation to constantly be doing something. And, technically, any of the aforementioned activities are doing something. But taking the time to be quiet is important. In the world we live in, we are surrounded by constant noise. A pause has innumerable benefits.

Supriya Blair, PsyD, a clinical psychologist, said, "Learning to become quiet helps us refrain from expending unnecessary energy, endlessly participating in the hamster wheel of thoughts in our head." Spending some time in quiet, whatever that looks like for you, will help you to press pause on your thoughts and move at a slower, more leisurely pace.

10. They need to be in nature

For some people, the best way to recover after being social is to get outside and connect with the natural world. Of course, socialization could occur in nature, but if you're doing something indoors, or even just feel trapped within a big group of people outside, it can be helpful to spend some time connecting with nature.

Psychologist Lisa Nisbet, PhD, who studies human connection to nature, revealed, "There is mounting evidence, from dozens and dozens of researchers, that nature has benefits for both physical and psychological human well-being. You can boost your mood just by walking in nature, even in urban nature. And the sense of connection you have with the natural world seems to contribute to happiness even when you're not physically immersed in nature."

For some people, being in nature is the perfect way to recover from a draining round of socializing. It helps one to reconnect with themselves and remember what is truly important in life.

11. They want some time without social obligations

The final reason someone might need a day to recover after being social is that they just need some time without social obligations. Social obligations may not sound all that bad, but when you consider the actual definition of the word, it becomes clear how tiresome they can become.

According to Merriam-Webster, obligation is defined as "something one is bound to do." This means attending social obligations is basically an unspoken commitment you have made. Sometimes, it's nice to get away from these obligations and just take some time to rest and relax. There's no reason a person should have to engage in social obligations every single day. It's perfectly fine to take a break.

