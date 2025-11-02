Parents aren't perfect and are constantly learning along the journey of raising kids. For moms, in particular, there's an added layer of guilt, known as "mom guilt," that can feel absolutely overwhelming. But moms are also known to go above and beyond for their kids, and that can create quite the bond. Whether it's listening without judgment or encouraging independence, if your mom is your absolute favorite person, she probably did these things right.

Sure, she didn't always get it right, but she showed up when it counted the most. Beyond finances, your mom was your support system. She comforted you in times of heartbreak and supported your passions, leading with unconditional love and appreciation.

If your mom is your absolute favorite person, she probably did these 11 things right

1. Listened without judgment

Many parents aren't good listeners. Obsessed with making sure you stay on the right path, they'd much rather focus on advising than simply listening. And this isn't great because, according to licensed psychologist Jonice Webb, emotions are something that need to be acknowledged and felt in order to have a happy life.

If a mom is refusing to listen to her child's emotions, there's bound to be turmoil in the dynamic. However, if your mother acknowledged your emotions and listened without judgment, she's likely your favorite person. You felt validated as a child, like you could go to her for anything. And now, as an adult, this same feeling stands.

2. Showed unconditional love

A mother's love is unconditional, but sometimes, it doesn't always feel that way. If you grew up in a toxic or strict household, every bit of failure felt like another rift between you and your mother. Whether you failed or passed a test, it didn't matter, because your mom treated you the same regardless.

But for people who have a strong bond with their mom as adults, growing up she didn't allow her feelings to impact the way she treated you. And because of this small behavioral adjustment on her end, she formed a better relationship with you.

It wasn't always easy for her to do this. After all, she's human, and it's normal to react when your kids mess up. Yet despite how difficult it was, she kept her behavior in check and put you first.

3. Encouraged your independence

If your mom is your absolute favorite person, she probably encouraged your independence growing up. You could pick out your own clothes or make your own breakfast, and as you got older and more responsibilities began to pile up, independence was highly encouraged.

Whether it was driving yourself to school or getting your first job, your mom pushed for you to be self-reliant. Most parents tend to cling to their kids' need for dependence as much as possible, but she knew this wasn't the right thing to do.

As psychologist and parent coach Kate Roberts said, "Parenting should not be about eliminating every discomfort but about preparing children to face and overcome life's inevitable obstacles. A balanced approach... fosters emotional strength, responsibility, and resilience — qualities that will serve children far beyond childhood."

4. Showed you the importance of empathy

Most people should have basic empathy for others, yet it's often hard to come by. It's unfortunate, but people don't really care about others. Whether it's disregarding their friend's feelings or belittling someone for their experiences, this lack of empathy makes the world a crueler place.

But when it comes to your mom, from a young age she always had you put yourself into the shoes of others. If you stole your friend's toy, she'd ask, "How would you feel if they did that to you?" If someone was crying, she explained why they deserve some grace.

Thanks to her caring nature and good parenting, you began to think more about others, developing a greater sense of empathy. And as an adult, you're pretty grateful your mom taught you this.

5. Apologized when she was wrong

In an ideal world, people would apologize when they're in the wrong. When someone hurts another, it's common courtesy to give a genuine apology. But very rarely do some parents give their children the same treatment. Too prideful to admit when they messed up, they pretend they never faltered and continue with life as normal.

But there's no denying that it can cause a huge strain in any relationship. Fortunately, your mom apologized when she was wrong, making you feel validated and teaching you how to own up to your mistakes. And according to child and family therapist Meri Wallace, apologizing to your kids "actually makes parents look strong. It shows that they care enough to take responsibility for their negative actions and make amends."

6. Celebrated your effort, not just your wins

Most parents go all out when their kid wins big. Whether it's getting accepted into college or landing their first job, parents almost always celebrate the wins, but not the journey. But if your mom is your absolute favorite person, she probably celebrated your effort, not just your accomplishments.

If she saw you working late and studying, she'd be the first person to cheer you on. Bringing snacks to your room or simply telling you how proud she was, she celebrated the hard work you put in. Even if you didn't believe in yourself, she was always the first person to lift you up and encourage you.

In the moment, you might not have thought much of it. Yet being acknowledged for your effort left a huge impact on you, leading to the close relationship you have now.

7. Created family traditions

There's nothing worse than a parent who does the bare minimum. Sure, they might put a roof over your head or clothes on your back, but parenting is about the little things, like creating family traditions. Whether it's baking cookies for Santa or a weekly game night, your mom prioritized these things.

It might have made you roll your eyes as a teenager, as an adult, these traditions are something you think back on fondly. As a study from Frontiers in Psychology explained, parents who spend more quality time with their kids improve the quality of their lives and overall well-being.

8. Set boundaries with love

A lot of parents aren't thinking about setting boundaries. With so much on their plate and very little time, the last thing they're worrying about is how they can healthily set boundaries with their children. But doing so as a parent indirectly helps your children to set better boundaries for themselves.

It doesn't need to be something big, but letting your kids know if you need a break or that their behavior is crossing your boundaries is the best way for parents to raise strong kids. Because some parents have weak boundaries, their children grow into adults who don't know how to set their own.

9. Supported your passions

It's easy for parents to think they're supporting their child's passions when they align with their wants. But the second a child steps out of line and does something that's not according to plan, some parents will freak out. Luckily, your mom wasn't like that growing up, and it shows.

From your strong bond to how you express yourself as an adult, being encouraged to pursue your passions doesn't just mean a good relationship with your mom; it also means being happier with life overall.

According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, authentic people tend to feel happier with their lives. So, not only is your mom amazing, but her support caused you to become the happiest version of yourself.

10. Made you laugh

Laughter truly is the difference between being close with a parent and having a tense relationship. Maybe your mom made you cry or was more stressed than happy. Without meaning to, her expectations and criticisms left you feeling unhappy in her presence.

But you have a close relationship with your mom because of her sense of humor. Her positivity and light-hearted nature are the reason why you can't stop smiling. And according to psychologist and bestselling author Emma Seppälä, laughter makes people happier and can put them in a better mood.

11. Made you feel safe

If your mom is your absolute favorite person, she probably made you feel safe growing up. With patience, grace, and positivity, she can put just about anyone at ease. She created an environment that didn't just make you feel safe, but truly made anyone around her feel safe. And because of this, you have an amazing relationship with her.

Even if there were times when she wasn't her best self, she still made an effort to validate you, comfort you, and keep her emotions in check. So, it's no wonder you're glued at the hip.

