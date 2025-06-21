Parents are meant to guide their kids through life, whether it's as toddlers, children, teenagers, or even as adults. And as time passes, life seems to become increasingly difficult. But with good parenting and some sage wisdom, there are life cheat codes brilliant parents pass on to their kids before it's too late, helping them grow into well-adjusted people.

Parents can prepare their kids for a brighter future ahead. From building their emotional maturity to focusing on a good work ethic, parents have the power and know-how to get their kid on the right track, all by instilling in them essential advice that will change the course of their life.

Here are 10 life cheat codes brilliant parents pass on to their kids before it's too late

1. Choose what's hard when it's right, not what's easy when it's wrong

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Choosing the right thing isn't always easy. Sure, kids know they should go to school and work hard throughout their young adulthood, but it's so much easier to go with the flow. After spending years working hard and debating whether or not to take the easy way out, it may become discouraging when things don't quite work out the way they intended.

But there's something to be said about people who choose to take action, no matter how hard things may get. According to a study published in 2023, a sense of agency provides people with a greater sense of competence, even when it involves taking responsibility for mistakes or bad behaviors. Even if the decision isn't easy, it's much better to actively choose the hardest decision and not live to regret it.

2. You're not your thoughts, but you're responsible for which ones you follow

Lomb | Shutterstock

Everyone has had intrusive thoughts before that are usually fleeting, but according to one of the life cheat codes brilliant parents pass on to their kids before it's too late, it's not the thoughts you have but whether or not you choose to act on them.

There's a level of accountability when it comes to people and the actions they take. While it's easy to blame it all on a young mind, it's also true that people who don't take accountability for their actions are bound to remain the same: stunted and immature. This is why it's important to teach kids to own up to their actions and be responsible for the thoughts they follow.

According to psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, "Taking responsibility does not mean never making a mistake. We humans are imperfect by definition, so we will always make mistakes. But taking responsibility for our actions, even when they are accidents, means that we can change our behavior going forward... And that sense of competence can increase self-esteem, improve our work, and mend our relationships."

3. Love is a verb, respect is a boundary, trust is a bridge — protect all three

Halfpoint | Shutterstock

Nowadays, people expect friends, family members, and partners to love them, no matter what they do or don't do within that dynamic. However, by teaching kids the advice that "love is a verb, respect is a boundary, trust is a bridge, so protect all three," they are setting their kids up for success.

Maintaining an active relationship requires constant effort and action. As philosopher and author Finn Janning explained, love is not a fleeting emotion, but a deliberate action. On top of that, respect is a boundary that must be enforced for people to not just properly love the other person, but to love themselves as well.

Boundaries are our limits and tell people how to love us properly. But more than that, trust is a bridge that can easily collapse if not handled with proper dedication and care. This is why parents actively tell their kids to protect all three, because kids truly can't have one without the other.

4. The way you do anything is the way you do everything

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

People get lazy from time to time. They know they should put their all into working hard and making big waves, but every so often, it's easy to slack off and not put their best foot forward. If someone is constantly turning in their work late, they'll also be the type of partner who forgets their anniversary or doesn't show up for their partner.

It might be a tough pill to swallow, but human beings are simply creatures, and if someone isn't willing to put effort into the little things, how can people expect them to put effort into bigger things? While it might be tempting to brush off an assignment or important event, the actions kids take or don't take shape them into adults who are either consistent and reliable, or not.

5. You can't control the wind, but you can control the sails

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

One of the most essential life cheat codes brilliant parents pass on to their kids before it's too late is that they can only control so much of their own lives. The future is unknown, but that doesn't really matter. While there's no easy way to predict what's ahead, people can glance at their feet and see where they're currently walking.

It sounds simple, but focusing on what's happening in the present moment is the best way to go about life. Now only does it allow kids to focus on more productive things, but it allows them to feel as if they're more in control.

6. Question everything, especially what you've been taught

AYO Production | Shutterstock

As much as it might pain parents to admit this, they don't have the answers for everything. While they might have their own belief system, it's filled with its own biases and contradicting viewpoints. This is why kids should be encouraged to explore their own belief system without the interference of their parents.

As one of the wise life cheat codes brilliant parents pass on to their kids before it's too late, this one will make them more confident and solidified in their beliefs, but it will also encourage them to remain open-minded. And according to research from Frontiers in Psychology, being open-minded is a key foundation to learning.

While parents might feel a bit apprehensive about having their kids question them, only through being open and honest will kids become more knowledgeable and self-assured.

7. Your body is your first home, so keep it strong, kind, and tuned

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Life has only gotten busier — for parents and kids alike. What used to be work-life or school-life balance has slowly turned into working 24/7 with barely any breaks in between. As a result, many people have forgotten to take care of themselves. And while there's nothing wrong with this type of lifestyle in moderation, it's so important that parents teach their kids how to take care of their mental and physical health.

It's not just teaching how to love themselves and be in tune with their needs, but how to balance eating healthy and exercising. According to a 2017 study on child nutrition, healthy eating plays a role in brain development.

Dr. Rebecca MacPherson, an associate professor in the department of health sciences, added, "A child's diet provides the energy and fuel to build those connections. If you have a poor diet that promotes inflammation, it will inhibit that growth. Diets that reduce inflammation and promote growth are more beneficial."

While self-love and understanding one's needs are crucial, it's equally crucial to practice good nutrition and exercise habits. That way, a child is growing into their healthiest self.

8. Purpose isn't found, it's created, moment by moment

Prathankarnpap | Shutterstock

Everyone thinks that people are born with purpose or talent. That, like something out of a movie, there are people who are meant to be special, and then there's the rest of us. However, this couldn't be further from the truth, as life doesn't magically come to fruition without a little bit of elbow grease.

Despite what movies show, a person's purpose is often created by experiencing the present day moment, and using those experiences to shape who they are and what they want out of life. This is why parents place their kids into many extracurricular activities.

While they might not be able to control their child's purpose, they certainly can put them in the environment necessary to foster a purpose by creating moments for them that slowly begin to shape them into a well-rounded person who has a path in life.

9. People will forget what you said, but never how you made them feel

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Kids can be a bit cruel, especially during the early stages of development. As much as parents strive to raise the kindest children, sometimes society gets in the way and encourages kids to be the worst version of themselves. And while parents can't always prevent this, they can teach them that the actions someone takes matter.

As parenting consultant Albiona Rakipi explained, while it's not easy to teach kids a concept as complex as empathy, teaching them to lead with kindness when speaking to or playing with others is essential. This helps build self-esteem and confidence through these interactions — whether with their teachers, classmates, or even strangers — and helps them build healthy relationships as adults.

10. Everything is temporary, so be grateful, be present, and be brave

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

When life comes at kids with failure after failure, it's easy to get caught up in their emotions as a parent. However, like everything in life, these moments are temporary, and those hard things are there to teach kids a valuable lesson.

Rather than wallow in it, parents can give their kids the sage advice to embrace it and be brave. Learn those lessons and appreciate them for what they are. Even if it's difficult, parents help their kids understand that these moments are, more often than not, a blessing in disguise.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.