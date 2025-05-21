Everybody knows how hard good moms work to make their children's childhood happy and filled with love. Even in adulthood, it's in their nature, as there are many things good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted. They might not always be so obvious with it, but these superhero moms are always finding ways to continue to support and show love for their adult child.

From the small things they remember to how often they reach out to their children, these small actions pile up as a mom's support creates a strong support system for their children to lean on during times of distress. Unfortunately, many adult children take this support system for granted as they overlook their good mom's small actions, until it's too late. So, what are the things good moms do? Why should adult children never take these small things for granted?

11 things good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted:

1. She's always on call, no matter what

The first thing good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted is that they're always on call, no matter what. It isn't always easy being available to someone. Everyone has a life; sometimes, people don't want to listen to their friend or partner rant at three in the morning.

However, moms never think twice before picking up that call regarding their children. These moms could be in the middle of an important meeting and leave mid-sentence because, 'It isn't usual for their child to call at this time.' Now, most adult children might not think much of this behavior. They're already used to their mom always being there.

Yet, just because they're used to it, doesn't mean they should take it for granted. Many adult kids don't have parents to lean on during those challenging moments, leaving them extremely lonely. This isn't great, as according to a study published in 2022, loneliness is a predictor of depression. So, the next time adult children see their mom, don't be afraid to hug them twice. Good moms deserve all that and more.

2. She gives without asking for anything in return

There is nothing a good mom wouldn't do for her child. If she had no choice, she'd happily climb mountains and walk through fire if it meant giving her children the world. However, she just can't help herself. A thing good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted is giving without asking for anything in return.

Good moms never ask for anything in return. After showing up and helping their child during those tough times, these mothers pack their bags and call it a day. It might not have meant much to see their mother display such selfless behavior at the time.

Yet, adult children shouldn't take this for granted. As much as it might sting to realize it, good moms won't be around forever, and one day, adult children will miss those times when they felt loved, cared for, and cherished by their mom.

3. She respects her kids' need for privacy

Very rarely do parents respect their children's privacy. Since childhood, most kids have experienced their parents snooping around drawers or taking the hinges off the door. Luckily, the things good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted are respecting their need for privacy.

In the past, they might not have been the best at respecting their need for privacy, as the teenage years arguably made most parents paranoid. However, as they grew older, mothers became more relaxed and respected that they weren't entitled to know everything about their kids.

From relationships to friendships, parents respected that their children wanted to have some sort of boundary that shouldn't be crossed until they felt comfortable with it. This is important, as parents who respect their adult children's privacy often make their adult children feel heard and understood. A study published in 2008 found that those who felt understood felt more satisfaction in life. This is another reason adult children should give their moms a pat on the back.

4. She finds ways to keep family traditions alive

The difference between an okay mother and a good mother lies in her ability to find ways to keep family traditions alive. Most mothers will abandon family traditions once the kids leave the house. In their eyes, it's no longer necessary to continue putting in the amount of effort if their adult children will no longer find it magical.

And sure, there is some truth to this as children grow older and realize that the elf doesn't move or that Santa Claus doesn't exist. But still, a thing truly great moms do that their adult children should never take for granted is finding ways to keep those traditions alive.

From hanging up the Christmas tree to making gingerbread houses, these mothers will find a way to keep the spark going. At the moment, it might not seem necessary and might even be downright frustrating for adult children. Yet, there's no denying the comfort found in the familiar. Known as the Mere Exposure Effect, this is when people exposed to something more often tend to like it more, cited by Michael E. W. Varnum, Ph.D. So, enjoy these memories while you can; these traditions might not always last forever.

5. She remembers the little things

From remembering their child's favorite candy to remembering their least favorite drink, the things good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted are remembering the little things. There's nobody who knows someone better, quite like a mom does.

They remember their child's dream goals and favorite movies. On the outside, this might not seem like much to write home about; after all, it's assumed that most moms would remember this. However, because many moms do this, it doesn't make it any less exceptional.

Human beings want to be heard and feel connected to someone. This is why having a mom who remembers the little things is so important. A study in 2024 cited the fact that feeling important and as if they matter increases people's well-being. So, enjoy this catering because nobody else will know you quit like a mom will.

6. She celebrates her children's wins

There's no greater accomplishment than seeing their child walk down the aisle or graduate from college. Parents look forward to when their child accomplishes everything they've set out to do. However, a thing a good mom does that their adult children should never take for granted is celebrating their wins.

It's not every day that their adult child gets a promotion or buys a new car. These moments, even the smaller ones, only ever happen once in a blue moon, which is all the more reason why they should be cherished. As clinical psychologist Angelica Attard, Psy.D., said, "When we learn how to settle into the moment, we can awaken to how rich our life is now."

Thankfully, a good mom gets this and, as a result, does everything in her power to ensure her child feels supported, loved, and special. Even if it's something small like an excited phone call or a cake, hearing her cheerful voice is something no child should take for granted.

7. She does her best to spend time with them

As adult children grow older, they spend less time with their moms. Between work and going to school, adults very rarely have the time to relax. During the weekends, adult children want nothing but to sleep and do nothing all day. Despite this, a good thing moms do that their adult children should never take for granted is to spend time with them.

Good moms understand that adult children never have downtime to relax, but this doesn't stop them from scheduling in advance or asking to stop by for an hour. At the moment, adult children might feel annoyed at having their weekend interrupted as they'd much prefer to see nobody's face.

But in the end, adult children feel grateful as their need to connect with their loved ones outweighs their need to bedrot all day. A study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine found that the need to feel connected is so strong that it can lead to better physical health. So, while they might be apprehensive initially, most adult kids secretly love it when they spend time with their good moms, which they should never take for granted.

8. She respects the people her children care about

Everyone has scrolled and seen the TikTok horror story of overly attached moms disrespecting their sons' girlfriends or wives. Their inability to let go and see reality for what it is causes these overly attached moms to cling harder to their children, inevitably causing a rift in the relationship.

Thankfully, a good thing moms do that their adult children should never take for granted is that they respect the people their children care about. It sounds simple, right? Of course, a good mom should respect the people with whom her children date or are friends.

However, a mom's good intentions can quickly turn sour as they allow their anxiety and fear to get the better of them. Despite their children being adults, they'll constantly criticize their partner, belittle their children, and start unnecessary drama, all in the name of protecting them.

Unfortunately, this can have the opposite impact, as children begin to turn away and cut off contact to protect their peace. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders also found that those with overbearing parents tended to have worse emotion regulation, lower self-esteem, and more peer relationship problems. This is why good moms shouldn't be taken for granted. Regardless of their thoughts, they do their best to keep the peace, creating harmony and balance for their children.

9. She uplifts her children even when they're not around

Most mothers will continuously badmouth their children, in front of them and when they're not around. Filled with frustration and feeling unappreciated, many moms struggle to control their reactions, causing irreversible damage in the long run. Yet, a thing a good mom does that their adult children should never take for granted is that she uplifts her children when they're not around.

In front of other family members or friends, she's the first to show appreciation and love towards her children. Unlike others, she can look past her children's flaws and see the human inside them. As a result, she's unafraid to boost her children's reputation whether they're there or not.

In turn, this makes her children feel much more comfortable, as they don't have to spend the next family reunion feeling the stares and whispers of their judgmental aunt or uncle. So, if your mom is like this, don't take it for granted. Ninety percent of the population might not have the same luxury as you do.

10. She keeps her children's favorite snacks at the house, just in case

Every time her children visit the house, their favorite snacks, drinks, and frozen food are readily lined up in the cabinets. Sure, their mom might roll their eyes and pretend to be annoyed as her children raid her pantry; however, deep down inside, she's smiling from ear to ear.

Good moms do something that their adult children should never take for granted: They keep their children's favorite snacks at home just in case. Maybe it's their mother instincts coming into full gear, but good moms can't help but want to make their homes comfortable for whenever their child comes to visit.

They want them to be happy and, ideally, want to encourage them to keep coming back. This is why it always seems like complete paradise whenever children visit. Whether they realize it or not, their mother is subliminally making her home just a bit more comfortable for them whenever they come over.

11. She tries to be understanding and never guilt-trips her children

Finally, a thing good moms do that their adult children should never take for granted is to try to be understanding and never guilt-trip their children. It's unfortunate, but too many times, moms make their children feel guilty for every little thing. Whether they mean for it or not, they might put on the waterworks or exaggerate a story to make their child look worse than they are.

This not only leads to more tension in the parent-child relationship but also to more distance, as most adult children don't have to deal with their cold or dismissive behavior. Conversely, good moms almost always do their best to come from a place of love and understanding.

Without guilt-tripping their children, they'll calmly express themselves or their thoughts while allowing room for their children to do the same. This creates a better conversation based on resolution and further strengthens their relationship, leading to more positivity.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.