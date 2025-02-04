6 Ways Parents 'Scam' Their Kids That Are Actually Brilliant

Parents might have seemingly casual conversations in front of their kids, but they use coded language or subtle gestures to convey hidden messages only understood between them. They leave specific items in certain places, make seemingly random comments, or engage in particular activities that could be interpreted as secret messages by the other parent but appear normal to the children.

Our kids think they know us, but how well do they know what Mom and Dad do? Probably not as well as they believe. Sure, there's the sneaking around and scamming we do after they go to bed, but there's plenty we do when they're awake that they're entirely oblivious to.

Here are the ways parents scam their kids that are brilliant:

1. Lying about who finished the ice cream

Yes, I sometimes blame it on Daddy or say that they forgot they finished it the night before. But it is me who eats the ice cream and flying saucers at night. Guilty as charged.

2. Throwing away goody-bag trinkets while they're sleeping

The Image Party / Shutterstock

There's a goody-bag bandit in our home, and we don't know how he got there. He comes in at night and steals all of the garbage trinkets that come in birthday party goody bags.

It's Mom, and I do it because I just can't stand the junk lying around. The kids never miss it unless they find it sitting on top of the garbage because the bandit forgot to shove it to the bottom of the bag.

3. Saying their favorite TV shows are 'sleeping'

Sorry, we can't watch another episode of Peppa Pig — Daddy and Mommy Pig are sleeping right now.

4. Hiding vegetables in their dinner

fizkes / Shutterstock

My kids are bona fide pasta fiends. There isn't a noodle shape they don't love. But getting them to eat their greens (or even a carrot) is work. So when it's been a few days, guess where those veggies (and protein) go? In their pasta.

Sometimes it's in their ravioli and sometimes it's mixed into the sauce, but this way, regardless of how much they protest eating the whole vegetable, I know they're getting the benefits.

5. Saying stores are closed when we don't want to go

This may be the biggest lie I tell them. It's just that sometimes, I don't want to go to the stationery store for the 10th time this week to pick up another pack of baseball cards. Until they can drive or figure out how to look up the phone number and call the store themselves, I think I'm safe.

6. Claiming the radio is broken when we want to sit in silence

Sometimes we literally can't listen to another Podcast episode of Blippi and Meekah, or the kids won't stop arguing about which Disney movie playlist we should listen to en route to daycare. Oops, the car radio is broken — sorry! Mom and Dad will get it fixed soon ... or when we feel like it.

Rebecca Gruber is the Vice President and Group Director of GroupeConnect and has been featured in The New York Times, MDPI, Patch, PopSugar, YourTango, and more.