I try my best not to be that person, but I have to say it: Kids these days are much less respectful than my generation was. Ideas of what are considered good manners change often over time. However, a few golden rules for raising thoughtful, kind children still hold true.

When treated kindly, people are more likely to open up and respond kindly in return. Using proper manners is one of the easiest ways to be kind on a daily basis. If your parents expected you to show respect while also showing you kindness in return, they helped make you a likable adult.

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Kids who were expected to follow these 9 rules about respect and manners grow up to be well-liked adults:

1. Always say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’

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I’ve always thought you could tell how good of a person someone was by how they treated others when they needed something. It could be a service worker or a friend doing them a favor. It could even be someone who is unhoused or having a crisis who needs to be communicated with in order to solve a problem.

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Some people feel entitled to everyone's attention, and the only person who matters to them is themselves. This can cause serious problems because who wants to be around someone without manners? Extending kindness to them leaves you feeling frustrated and hurt.

Parents who made sure their kids always said “please” and “thank you” taught them an early lesson. By modeling polite language, children learn appreciation and empathy, says Dr. Nancy Darling, which makes them wonderful adults. They’ll carry those lessons throughout their life, becoming beloved friends, partners, and employees.

2. Let others finish a thought before weighing in

Kids are notorious for interrupting. How many times have you been having a conversation only for a child to run up and say something completely random? While it’s cute and funny sometimes, this behavior can become exhausting. Worse, it can cause a child to become an entitled adult.

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If someone is used to interrupting everyone around them, it can be off-putting and cause serious relationship issues for adults. We all need to feel heard and validated, and basic manners and respect mean treating others that way.

When dealing with a constant interrupter, it may come from how they were raised. “Some tendencies to interrupt can stem from cultural differences or the person’s family background,” writes Sherri Gordon for Verywell Mind. “This can make interrupting seem like a natural behavior to them or something they do almost automatically.” Raising kids to let others speak before chiming in helps keep interruptions from becoming a habit. Instead, they learn early on to respect those around them.

3. Watch your tone

This is a safe space for me to share that I am often awful at watching my tone, right? It can be so hard for me to keep my true feelings deep inside. When something annoys me, I’m quick to snap instead of taking time to reflect before reacting. I’m not proud of it, but sometimes the lines between respect and disrespect become blurry in these situations. It’s not always intentional, but some parents can try to prevent it by strictly upholding rules.

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People are more sensitive to tone than we realize, says Dr. Rick Hanson. We pick up on how others feel through the way they speak to us. Being spoken to in a disrespectful and rude tone can change how we see someone.

It’s especially annoying when a bratty kid talks to us that way. Parents can avoid this by teaching their children to watch their tone, preparing them to be well-liked adults. A little bit of kindness and manners go a long way, I write as if I didn’t share my worst trait in the last paragraph.

4. Own up to your mistakes

We all make mistakes. It’s a natural part of life. However, when we’re taught from a young age that we can mess up and treat others poorly without consequences, we become arrogant and difficult adults.

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Apologizing is one of the most important things we can do. It shows that we are empathetic and open to growing and bettering ourselves. We’re going to hurt people no matter how hard we try to avoid it. By handling it well, we earn respect.

Teaching children this lesson is important. Being strict and praising kids for their actions can make them well-mannered adults. Even more importantly, it helps them become accountable as partners and friends, which will serve them will throughout their lives.

5. Make everyone feel appreciated

We can make people feel appreciated by treating them sincerely. How many friends have you had that expected you to be there for them without returning the favor? Relationships aren’t always equal, but when everyone feels supported and appreciated, everyone will feel respected. Teaching children to be mindful and kind gives them strong manners that allow them to become well-liked adults.

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Research has shown how important gratitude is. UCLA Health reminds us that appreciation isn’t only great for other people, but it also helps us. It lessens anxiety and relieves stress. Giving gratitude to others reminds us how lucky we are to have them in our lives. Everyone wins when kids are taught to make others feel loved and respected.

6. Make eye contact when greeting someone and while they talk

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Eye contact has always been linked with respect. A study found that increased eye contact has been found to improve prosocial behavior. People feel more empathy when they look into someone else’s eyes. Plus, it helps us connect with others. Of course, some neurotypical conditions make people unable to make eye contact, which doesn’t make them inherently disrespectful.

Growing up, I was always told to make eye contact. How many times did your mom tell you to look at her when she’s talking to you? I lost count. Keeping eye contact while someone talks to you makes them feel closer to you. By learning to look at someone while they speak as a child, you learn manners that make people appreciate you throughout your life.

7. Respect boundaries

Some kids were never taught that no means no. Thankfully, I learned that lesson early on. There is no reason to push someone when they clearly don’t want something. Kids who crossed boundaries with their parents or at school felt they could walk all over everyone. If someone said no, it was a challenge. Telling them to respect what someone says the first time teaches a child respect and manners that become priceless as adults. Plus, it can help them learn to enforce their own.

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“Boundaries are the emotional, mental, and physical ‘fences’ that we erect in order to protect and maintain our psychological and physical needs,” says Carla Marie Manly, PhD. “In general, healthy boundaries are appropriately flexible to a situation. They are porous in healthy intimate relationships and firmer with those who do not have good boundaries and the outside world.” By respecting everyone’s boundaries, you show respect not only to the person you care about, but also to yourself.

8. Don't gossip or talk behind people's backs

“Treat others the way you want to be treated” was my household motto and I still think it's one of the most important rules for kids.

My parents taught me that everyone deserves the respect I do. Even if they weren’t kind or didn’t return the favor, it was still a priority to be nice. It’s not always easy, but once that was ingrained, I kept that habit into adulthood. Showing people kindness can be the best way to keep the peace through stressful situations.

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PBS shared that one of the best ways to teach children kindness is to communicate with them in the same way. When parents mirror that behavior, they teach them firsthand how to use the practice throughout their lives. These kids are well-mannered, respectful, and prepared for the future.

9. Take turns and work together

I don’t know about you, but I remember the days of waiting around at recess to use the monkey bars. Some kids thought they owned the playground. I always wondered if their parents taught them how to take turns. The truth is, not everyone was given that lesson, some were taught that it's a dog-eat-dog world and wanted their kids to be the dog that comes out on top.

Some kids feel entitled to everything and become disrespectful and difficult to work with adults. Working together and taking turns is part of life, especially once you join the corporate world. Coming together is the most important thing we can do, and we start learning the tools in childhood.

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“Research has shown that learning the skill of turn-taking in the first three years of life has been linked to higher intelligence levels later in academia. It has also been linked to increased emotional regulation, attachment, and emotional communication, and to cortical growth in language and social processing regions of the brain,” found the University of Auckland. “According to the latest research the more children participate in turn-taking during a conversation without interruption with their caregivers, the more active their brain is, in responding to language production and processing.”

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.