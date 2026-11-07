People Who Have Mastered The Art Of Setting Boundaries Avoid Saying 7 Common Phrases

Self-affirmations boost our well-being, helping us feel more secure and reminding us of our values. The same is true for boundaries.

Boundaries aren't meant to police others, but to let people know what we're willing to tolerate and, more importantly, what we're not. How we speak plays a big role in that, which is why people who have mastered the art of setting boundaries avoid saying certain phrases.

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Phrases people avoid saying when they're good at setting boundaries

1. 'Don't worry about it'

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Letting people avoid accountability only creates dynamics where our needs are unmet. That's why smart people with strong boundaries won't use phrases like "don't worry about it," unless they actually mean it.

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If someone disrespects or hurts them, they avoid language like this because it only teaches their subconscious that their emotions are invalid. They start a cycle where standing up for themselves feels impossible.

2. 'I'm fine'

Pushing down emotions only creates more long-term damage, harming physical health and emotional stability. People with poor boundaries tend to let others' reactions affect how much they express themselves, usually at their own expense. They say "I'm fine" when they don't really mean it, because their priority is keeping the peace or making others comfortable.

Someone with a different kind of strength, who's mastered the art of setting boundaries, is much more communicative. Even when it leads to harder conversations and requires more self-regulation, they say what they're feeling and look after themselves.

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3. 'I'll figure it out'

Even when they're at their breaking point and feeling overwhelmed, someone with poor boundaries will use phrases like "I'll figure it out" when taking on more work. They don't know how to say "no" because their self-worth is often tied to validation.

At some point, people who are truly secure in themselves avoid these phrases. Instead of passively taking on things they can't handle, they say "no" or "I can do this, but something else needs to give."

4. 'Don't listen to me'

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Over-apologizing is a common symptom of insecurity and poor boundaries. But someone who's secure enough to set boundaries avoids talking down to themselves or giving people a reason to disrespect them.

Language is important, not just for our social perceptions, but for our subconscious minds. If we're always saying "I sound stupid" or "don't listen to me," we're telling our subconscious mind, and in turn, our sense of self-worth, that we don't deserve to be respected or listened to.

5. 'I'd feel guilty'

Guilt and shame are powerful emotions, which is exactly why someone with a strong sense of self-worth avoids weaponizing it against themselves. Even if their own concerns or emotions make someone else slightly uncomfortable, that's not on them to feel guilty about.

Yes, there's a time and place for these conversations, but people who stand up for themselves don't say "I'd feel guilty" to justify overlooking their own needs.

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6. 'I owe you'

When you say "I owe you" for helping or creating space for someone, you're allowing them to take advantage. Not everyone will, but in the wrong hands, you're giving someone the freedom to guilt you into doing something you don't want to do.

Sometimes, people have to inconvenience themselves to show up for people they love. But if it's a co-worker or a stranger, giving people the ammunition of obligation over your peace is a mess. That's why people with strong boundaries avoid making conversations and relationships transactional, because their agency in any moment is important.

7. 'Forget it'

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Avoidance can sometimes offer people immediate relief. But as a study from the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, it only spirals into more stress and anxiety later on.

Someone with healthy boundaries is often building self-trust by expressing themselves. They know what they're willing to tolerate, and aren't afraid to make those boundaries known, even when it's uncomfortable.

"Forget it" gives people a pass to take advantage, but it also destroys inner trust. We can't rely on ourselves or feel safe in our minds, because we're constantly overlooking opportunities to advocate for ourselves.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.