If Your Parents Sacrificed 11 Things To Give You A Good Life, They Love You From The Depths Of Their Souls

Parents give up a lot of personal comforts to be there for their kids. If your parents sacrificed certain things to give you a good life, they love you from the depths of their souls and are truly incredibly people. And even if they wonder if they did right by their kids, even giving up the little things in life separates good parents from the rest.

Parents who sacrifice these 11 things to give their kids a good life, love them from the depths of their souls:

1. A night of restful sleep

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Part of being a parent is going without sleep for long periods of time. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics found that 60% of mothers were in the low maternal sleep group when their baby was three months old or younger. And though their sleep patterns improved over time, the reality is that parents will usually sacrifice sleep to keep their children happy and healthy.

When their child is sick, parents find themselves staying up taking care of them. When their kid needs help with a last-minute school project, they'll help them until the early morning hours. And that's just being a good parent. It means understanding that, sometimes, a lack of sleep is necessary in order for their kids to lead a better life.

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2. Boundaries

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Having children requires parents to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. It means that for parents who aren't too affectionate, personal space and boundaries might need to be taken down, at least when it comes to the kids. But when a parent sacrifices these things to give their kids a good life, they truly love their children from the depths of their soul.

If your parents sacrificed their boundaries, it's because they understand that children need you emotionally. They need the comfort a hug provides and a listening ear. Truthfully, a child just needs affection, so as uncomfortable as it may be, being a great parents means getting comfortable with the uncomfortable.

3. Ambitions and goals

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Good parents understand that they need to give certain things up in order to give their kids a great life. But the lengths they go to in order to get there are truly admirable. Parents sacrifice their dreams and ambitions to be involved in their children's lives. They understand that showing up is the best way to create happier and more successful kids.

As one study published in the Journal of Prevention & Intervention in the Community determined, parent involvement helps to better improve a child’s academics. Another study from Frontiers in Psychology found that "children demonstrated positive emotions when parents spent time with them, and increasing that time was the key to improving children's well-being."

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4. A social life

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If your parents sacrificed any kind of socialization, whether it was parties, get-togethers, or even one-on-one time with friends, it was all to give you a good life, and it means they love you from the depths of their souls. Parents likely don't even recall the last time they left the house to be with family or friends, but it's just another thing they gave up in order to raise happy and healthy children.

Good parents sacrifice their relationships with others to focus on their relationship with their kids. And although that's admirable, too much self-sacrifice can be a bad thing.

Unfortunately, when parents are too involved with their children, it can negatively impact them, making it harder for them to control their emotions, attention, and behavior. Even worse, social isolation is twice as harmful to physical and mental health as obesity. So, it's also important that parents take time for themselves and don't feel guilty about spending time away from their kids every now and then.

5. Hobbies

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Parents probably think back to the last time they did something they enjoyed and may come up empty. Unfortunately, good parents don't just sacrifice their sleep or dreams to be good parents, they also give up the little things as well, like their daily hobbies that bring them joy.

If your parents gave up their weekly cycling sessions, painting lessons, or even reading the latest best-selling book, it's because, as a child, you needed them. And they had no qualms about ditching extracurriculars to be with you. Your parents understood that your kids only have a short time with you before they fly the coop, after all.

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6. Money

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Parents understand the financial strain of the economy better than anyone. According to a report from Savings.com, 47% of parents with grown children provide them with some form of financial support. But even when their kids were younger, they were aware of the harsh reality of how much it costs to raise children.

With student debt a worrisome expense, house prices soaring, and minimum wage providing unlivable circumstances, it's no wonder parents worry about what their children's financial futures will look like. They understand how hard it is, and they put their kids on a path to a better life by cutting costs until they're able to stand on their own two feet.

7. Peace

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There's nothing like peace and quiet after a long day of work. But parents likely don’t know the meaning of it. A 2024 report from Ohio State University found that around 57% of parents reported self-burnout, and this is strongly correlated to internal and external expectations. Because parents feel the need to meet a certain standard, they often find themselves completely exhausted.

Unfortunately, burnout can affect children, leading to worsening mental health for everyone involved, so there needs to be a balance. For good parents, even if their kids disrupt their peace, they can still find ways to keep a cool head. Whether that means dropping them off for the weekend at a relative's house or carving out quiet time at the end of the day, finding ways to stay calm is crucial.

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8. Convenience

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Convenience is a helpful aspect of a parent's daily life. Whether it's making quick meals or ordering groceries online, it seems like many are saving time this way. However, when parents want their kids to have a great life, they often sacrifice that convenience for their benefit.

They understand that while convenience may be easier, it isn't always the best option. Even if it's easier to order out every day, because they prioritize their child's health, they're willing to go the extra mile to cook them something homemade.

If your parents did this, it's because they knew that not only does a home-cooked meal add nutrition to a child's diet, but that it opens the door for family bonding. Despite only around 30% of families sitting down to dinner together, regularly having meals means kids tend to have stronger academic performances, can build emotional and social skills, and form lasting family connections.

9. Travel opportunities

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For many parents, the idea of seeing the world gets quietly set aside once a child comes along. With expenses for airfare and food, it's not something they can justify doing when that same money could go towards school supplies, doctor visits, or a safer home. But if your parents sacrificed these things to give you a good life, they love you from the depths of their souls, because it shows where their priorities lie.

Putting responsibility first, they may have taken you on family vacations, planned around you, whether it was your memories, your happiness, or your preferences. Even then, your parents were the ones planning, worrying, and budgeting, not relaxing.

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10. Privacy

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Anyone who has ever either been a parent or been around one knows that privacy just isn't an option. You'll often find kids waiting outside the bathroom while their mom showers or wanting to sleep in their parents' bed despite having their own room. But by giving up their desire for privacy, they're giving their children full access to their world.

Whether it's open doors or constant interruptions, personal space just isn't a thing for parents. Moments that once belonged to them are now shared, usually without a second thought. And while it feels overwhelming, it's all a part of loving their children and making room for their presence.

11. Independence

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A study from Headway found that 49% of parents reported identity loss after having children. And while it's unfortunate that many parents shift their independence to take on the responsibility of raising kids, their sacrifice means they love you from the depths of their souls. Rather than being able to take risks or act on impulse, they prioritize consistency and security.

If your parents gave up their own independence for your benefit, they certainly made all their decisions based on what you want, not what they want. Rather than focusing on their own desires, they centered their lives around commitment and care to you.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.